2025 Masters round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament is off to a stellar start. The final round of the Major championship will see the field divided into 27 groups with all teeing off from Augusta National's first hole from 9:40 AM ET onwards.

Ad

The leader group of the 2025 Masters Tournament will comprise of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. As both the world-class golfers attempt to earn their maiden green jacket, they will tee off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday.

After the third round, the defending champion of the 2025 Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler, is tied for 6th place this week along with Jason Day, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off the final round of the Masters at 2:00 PM ET along with Shane Lowry.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):

9:40 AM - Brian Campbell

9:50 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia

10:00 AM - Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

10:10 AM - Brian Harman, J. J. Spaun

10:20 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark

10:30 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

10:40 AM - Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

11:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

11:10 AM - Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 AM - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 AM - Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

11:40 AM - Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala

11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy

12:00 PM - Maverick McNealy, Harris English

12:20 PM - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm

12:30 PM - Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:40 PM - Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman

12:50 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty

1:00 PM - Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge

1:10 PM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

1:20 PM - Sungjae Im, Max Homa

1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

1:50 PM - Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

2:00 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

2:10 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day

2:20 PM - Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

Ad

2025 Masters Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament heading into the final stretch of competition (via Masters):

1 - Rory McIlroy (-12)

2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-10)

3 - Corey Conners (-8)

T4 - Patrick Reed (-6)

T4 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)

T6 - Jason Day (-5)

T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T6 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T6 - Justin Rose (-5)

T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)

T10 - Nico Echavarria (-4)

T10 - Xander Schauffele (-4)

T10 - Sungjae Im (-4)

T14 - Max Homa (-3)

T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)

T14 - Viktor Hovland (-3)

T17 - Davis Thompson (-2)

T17 - Tom Hoge (-2)

T17 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

T17 - Matt McCarty (-2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More