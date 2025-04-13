2025 Masters round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament is off to a stellar start. The final round of the Major championship will see the field divided into 27 groups with all teeing off from Augusta National's first hole from 9:40 AM ET onwards.
The leader group of the 2025 Masters Tournament will comprise of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. As both the world-class golfers attempt to earn their maiden green jacket, they will tee off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday.
After the third round, the defending champion of the 2025 Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler, is tied for 6th place this week along with Jason Day, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off the final round of the Masters at 2:00 PM ET along with Shane Lowry.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):
- 9:40 AM - Brian Campbell
- 9:50 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:00 AM - Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
- 10:10 AM - Brian Harman, J. J. Spaun
- 10:20 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
- 10:40 AM - Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:00 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 11:10 AM - Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 AM - Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:30 AM - Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
- 11:40 AM - Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
- 11:50 AM - Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:00 PM - Maverick McNealy, Harris English
- 12:20 PM - Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm
- 12:30 PM - Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40 PM - Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:50 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
- 1:00 PM - Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
- 1:10 PM - Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 1:20 PM - Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
- 1:50 PM - Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 2:00 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
- 2:10 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Jason Day
- 2:20 PM - Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
- 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
2025 Masters Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament heading into the final stretch of competition (via Masters):
- 1 - Rory McIlroy (-12)
- 2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-10)
- 3 - Corey Conners (-8)
- T4 - Patrick Reed (-6)
- T4 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)
- T6 - Jason Day (-5)
- T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T6 - Shane Lowry (-5)
- T6 - Justin Rose (-5)
- T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)
- T10 - Nico Echavarria (-4)
- T10 - Xander Schauffele (-4)
- T10 - Sungjae Im (-4)
- T14 - Max Homa (-3)
- T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
- T14 - Viktor Hovland (-3)
- T17 - Davis Thompson (-2)
- T17 - Tom Hoge (-2)
- T17 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)
- T17 - Matt McCarty (-2)