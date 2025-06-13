2025 Meijer LPGA Classic Day 2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Blythefield Country Club?

The second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club is scheduled on Friday. The weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy. The temperature will go as high as 27°C, with the RealFeel and RealFeel Shade temperatures hovering around the same mark at 27°C and 26°C, respectively. This suggests only a slight difference between being in the sun or shade. The cloud cover is expected to be around 92%.
The winds at the Meijer LPGA Classic are predicted to blow in from the south-southeast at an approximate speed of 15 kmph. Wind gusts might blow in occasionally at a speed of 22 kmph. Such conditions could affect ball trajectory and require players to adjust their shot strategy. There's a 46% chance of rain, with about 0.7 millimeters expected to fall over roughly an hour. This brief period of rainfall could lead to short-term changes in the playing surface.
During the day, there is a 13% chance of thunderstorms at the Meijer LPGA Classic. While the risk is lower than the day before, it still leaves room for potential weather delays. The Max UV Index is at 3, suggesting a moderate level of UV exposure, while the AccuLumen Brightness Index reads 2, pointing to dim lighting conditions caused by thick cloud cover.
Overall, the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic is expected to take place under mostly overcast skies, with mild temperatures, occasional showers, and consistent winds.
What is the prize money at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic?
As in the 2024 tournament, the total prize fund for this year’s event stands at $3 million. In the previous edition, Lilia Vu secured her fifth LPGA Tour title by overcoming Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff, taking home the winner’s share of $450,000.
The same amount awaits the champion of this year’s competition. The second-place finisher will receive $282,976, and all players within the top six will each earn over $100,000.
1st: $450,000
2nd: $282,976
3rd: $205,279
4th: $158,799
5th: $127,816
6th: $104,576
7th: $87,534
8th: $76,690
9th: $76,690
10th: $68,944
11th: $58,097
12th: $54,223
13th: $50,815
14th: $47,717
15th: $44,928
16th: $42,449
17th: $40,282
18th: $38,422
19th: $36,873
20th: $35,633
21st: $34,395
22nd: $33,154
23rd: $31,916
24th: $30,675
25th: $29,592
26th: $28,508
27th: $27,421
28th: $26,337
29th: $25,253
30th: $24,324
31st: $23,394
32nd: $22,464
33rd: $21,534
34th: $20,604
35th: $19,831
36th: $19,056
37th: $18,283
38th: $17,507
39th: $16,731
40th: $16,112
41st: $15,493
42nd: $14,874
43rd: $14,252
44th: $13,634
45th: $13,169
46th: $12,704
47th: $12,239
48th: $11,774
49th: $11,309
50th: $10,844
51st: $10,536
52nd: $10,225
53rd: $9,914
54th: $9,606
55th: $9,295
56th: $8,984
57th: $8,676
58th: $8,365
59th: $8,058
60th: $7,747
61st: $7,593
62nd: $7,436
63rd: $7,282
64th: $7,128
65th: $6,971