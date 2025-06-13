2025 Meijer LPGA Classic Day 2 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Blythefield Country Club?

The second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club is scheduled on Friday. The weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy. The temperature will go as high as 27°C, with the RealFeel and RealFeel Shade temperatures hovering around the same mark at 27°C and 26°C, respectively. This suggests only a slight difference between being in the sun or shade. The cloud cover is expected to be around 92%.

The winds at the Meijer LPGA Classic are predicted to blow in from the south-southeast at an approximate speed of 15 kmph. Wind gusts might blow in occasionally at a speed of 22 kmph. Such conditions could affect ball trajectory and require players to adjust their shot strategy. There's a 46% chance of rain, with about 0.7 millimeters expected to fall over roughly an hour. This brief period of rainfall could lead to short-term changes in the playing surface.

During the day, there is a 13% chance of thunderstorms at the Meijer LPGA Classic. While the risk is lower than the day before, it still leaves room for potential weather delays. The Max UV Index is at 3, suggesting a moderate level of UV exposure, while the AccuLumen Brightness Index reads 2, pointing to dim lighting conditions caused by thick cloud cover.

Overall, the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic is expected to take place under mostly overcast skies, with mild temperatures, occasional showers, and consistent winds.

What is the prize money at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic?

As in the 2024 tournament, the total prize fund for this year’s event stands at $3 million. In the previous edition, Lilia Vu secured her fifth LPGA Tour title by overcoming Grace Kim and Lexi Thompson in a playoff, taking home the winner’s share of $450,000.

The same amount awaits the champion of this year’s competition. The second-place finisher will receive $282,976, and all players within the top six will each earn over $100,000.

1st: $450,000

2nd: $282,976

3rd: $205,279

4th: $158,799

5th: $127,816

6th: $104,576

7th: $87,534

8th: $76,690

9th: $76,690

10th: $68,944

11th: $58,097

12th: $54,223

13th: $50,815

14th: $47,717

15th: $44,928

16th: $42,449

17th: $40,282

18th: $38,422

19th: $36,873

20th: $35,633

21st: $34,395

22nd: $33,154

23rd: $31,916

24th: $30,675

25th: $29,592

26th: $28,508

27th: $27,421

28th: $26,337

29th: $25,253

30th: $24,324

31st: $23,394

32nd: $22,464

33rd: $21,534

34th: $20,604

35th: $19,831

36th: $19,056

37th: $18,283

38th: $17,507

39th: $16,731

40th: $16,112

41st: $15,493

42nd: $14,874

43rd: $14,252

44th: $13,634

45th: $13,169

46th: $12,704

47th: $12,239

48th: $11,774

49th: $11,309

50th: $10,844

51st: $10,536

52nd: $10,225

53rd: $9,914

54th: $9,606

55th: $9,295

56th: $8,984

57th: $8,676

58th: $8,365

59th: $8,058

60th: $7,747

61st: $7,593

62nd: $7,436

63rd: $7,282

64th: $7,128

65th: $6,971

