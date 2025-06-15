2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will be played on Sunday, June 15. Players will tee off from thr first and tenth holes from 8:25 AM local time onwards.

Heading into the final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, six players share the lead. They all boast an incredible 54 hole score of 11 under par.

Lexi Thompson seeks to earn her first title since retiring from a full competitive schedule. The co-leader of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will tee it up with Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom who are are also tied for the lead. They will tee it up at 10:37 AM local time from the front nine.

The second leader group at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give comprises Sofia Garcia, Hye-Jin Choi, and Carlota Ciganda. They will play one group ahead of Thompson's at 10:26 AM local time.

2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the pairings for the final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:25 AM - Miyu Yamashita, Ingrid Lindblad, Adela Cernousek

8:36 AM - Cassie Porter, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Haeran Ryu

8:47 AM - Kristen Gillman, Jenny Bae, Ina Yoon

8:58 AM - Gabriela Ruffels, Saki Baba, Dewi Weber

9:09 AM - Brittany Lincicome, Brooke M. Henderson, Akie Iwai

9:20 AM - Mi Hyang Lee, Amanda Doherty, Paula Reto

9:31 AM - Andrea Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Azahara Munoz

9:42 AM - Somi Lee, Grace. Kim, Minjee Lee

9:53 AM - Caley McGinty, Brooke Matthres, Wichanee Meechai

10:04 AM - Bronte Law, Celine Boutier, Wei-Ling Hsu

10:15 AM - Karis Anne Davidson, Megan Khang, Chanettee Wannasaen

10:26 AM - Sofia Garcia, Hye-Jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda

10:37 AM - Madelene Sagstrom, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lexi Thompson

Hole 10

8:25 AM - Liqi Zeng, Ruixin Liu, In Gee Chun

8:36 AM - Julia Lopez Ramirez, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Haeran Ryu

8:47 AM - Yuri Yoshida, A Lim Kim, Weiwei Zhang

8:58 AM - Gemma Dryburgh, Stacy Lewis, Celine Borge

9:09 AM - Caroline Inglis, Stephanie Kyriakou, Hannah Green

9:20 AM - Caroline Masson, Nasa Hataoka, Perrine Delacour

9:31 AM - Mina Kreiter, Soo Bin Joo, Georgia Hall

9:42 AM - Frida Kinhult, Jiwon Jeon, Linnea Strom

9:53 AM - Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano, Ayaka Furue

10:04 AM - Lindy Duncan, Alena Sharp, Morgane Metraux

10:15 AM - Rio Takeda, Ryann O'Toole, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

10:26 AM - Sarah Kemp, Lee-Anne Pace

10:37 AM - Heather Lin, Brittany Altomare

