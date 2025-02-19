2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will begin in a few hours. The tournament will be held from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23 at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Ad

According to Accuweather, the weather during the tournament will be favorable for play. This will be crucial for the 132 players teeing off at the tournament including Jake Knapp who returns to defend his title.

The weather during the first round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is predicted to be partly sunny, with the temperature in the range of mid-70s to low 80s. Wind gusts would be light ranging from 10 mph to 13 mph. The weather in the second round will be comparatively hotter with the temperatures in 80s in the morning and afternoon.

Ad

Trending

The third round is expected to be cloudiest during the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with cloud cover jumping to 83% in the afternoon from 10% in the morning. The weather in the final round will be similar to the first two rounds. The probability of precipitation throughout the tournament is minimal ranging from zero to 2%.

Vidanta Vallarta weather forecast for 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, as per Accuweather:

Ad

February 20

Morning

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: SSE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 83%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 83%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Overnight

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 89%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 21

Morning

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 27%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 59%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 1%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Evening

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 74%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Clear

Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 65%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 22

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SSE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 68%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C (84°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 60%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 83%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 72%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 21%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 17°C (63°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 59%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 75%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

February 23

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 50%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 32%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 76%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 50%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Overnight

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Humidity: 66%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback