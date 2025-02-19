2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:58 GMT
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round - Source: Getty
2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld weather forecast (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will begin in a few hours. The tournament will be held from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23 at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

According to Accuweather, the weather during the tournament will be favorable for play. This will be crucial for the 132 players teeing off at the tournament including Jake Knapp who returns to defend his title.

The weather during the first round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is predicted to be partly sunny, with the temperature in the range of mid-70s to low 80s. Wind gusts would be light ranging from 10 mph to 13 mph. The weather in the second round will be comparatively hotter with the temperatures in 80s in the morning and afternoon.

The third round is expected to be cloudiest during the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with cloud cover jumping to 83% in the afternoon from 10% in the morning. The weather in the final round will be similar to the first two rounds. The probability of precipitation throughout the tournament is minimal ranging from zero to 2%.

Vidanta Vallarta weather forecast for 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, as per Accuweather:

February 20

Morning

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny
  • Wind: SSE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 69%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 83%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny
  • Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 94%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: SE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 77%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 2%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 83%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight

  • Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 69%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 2%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 89%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 21

Morning

  • Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
  • Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 71%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 27%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 1%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Clear
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 3%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

  • Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
  • Weather: Clear
  • Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 65%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 0%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 22

Morning

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Increasing cloudiness
  • Wind: SSE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
  • Weather: Increasing cloudiness
  • Wind: SW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
  • Humidity: 60%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 83%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 21%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

  • Temperature: 17°C (63°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 59%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 75%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
February 23

Morning

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SSE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 64%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 50%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 32%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 50%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight

  • Temperature: 16°C (61°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Humidity: 66%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

