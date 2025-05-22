2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open featured groups for Day 1 ft. Charley Hull

The LPGA Tour's current stop is the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, which will take place this week from May 22 to 25 at the El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course. The event has released the tee times and featured groups for the week, and Charley Hull will tee off with Gaby Lopez and Akie Iwai on the first hole at 7:55 am.

Other featured groups to keep an eye on are Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, and In Gee Chun, who will start at 8:17 am on the first hole. Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Elizabeth Szokol will play at 12:44 pm on the tenth hole. Here's a list of five featured groups to watch this week and their tee times ( all times in ET):

7 am: Jennifer Song, Bianca Pagdanganan, Jaravee Boonchant- Hole 1

7:55 am: Charley Hull, Gaby Lopez, Akie Iwai- Hole 1

8:17 am: Carlota Ciganda, Leona Maguire, In Gee Chun- Hole 1

8:17 am: Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Savannah Grewal- Hole 10

12:44 pm: Anna Nordqvist, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Elizabeth Szokol- Hole 10

Charley Hull last played at the Black Desert Championship, where she finished at T40 with 8 under. She also played at the Ford Championship, the HSBC Women's World Championship, and the Founders Cup to land at T11, T4, and T19 with 17 under, 7 under, and 8 under, respectively. She missed the cut at the Chevron Championship.

Charley Hull shared about her upcoming plans for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open

Charley Hull joined the pre-tournament press conference at the El Camaleón Golf Course to talk about her upcoming plans for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. The golfer was asked whether she was excited for the upcoming tournament. Answering the question, she said ( via ASAP Sports):

“Really excited this week because Mexican is my favorite food in the whole entire world, and you don't get it in England, so I just can't wait to eat loads…I flew in last night at 8:00 because I had to do something at home on Monday. So got in pretty late last night, and I was greeted at the hotel with a singer, Mexican singers and stuff and got taken like a little (indiscernible)to my hotel room, and it was really cool. I had some chips and guac.”

The golfer continued to talk about Mexican food. Her words were:

“Coming from England we have no proper really Mexican like restaurants, so I just think -- like English people just think Mexican food is just like fajitas...When I come to the U.S. I always look for a traditional family-run Mexican restaurant because I love the taste of food and it's just so nice.”

Hull will begin to play the tournament on Thursday, and a cut system will take place after two rounds of the competition.

