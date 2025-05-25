2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba R4 Weather forecast: Winds, rain and other details explored

The 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open is scheduled to have its final fourth round on Sunday, May 25. The event is underway at Playa del Carmen in Mexico.

According to AccuWeather, on Sunday, there will be partly sunny and hot weather. The temperature would be around 33°C and clear sky. The lower temperature would be around 26°C. The wind gusts would be around 32 km/h and the winds of 16 km/h ESE.

Meanwhile, after three rounds of the tournament, Jenny Bae took the lead in the game at 7-under. Yahui Zhang settled in second place in a tie with Chisato Iwai at 6-under.

Bae started her campaign at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open with an opening round of 69. She then played the next 69 and then 70 in the third round. She is in contention to win the event.

2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open round 4 tee times

The final round of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open starts at 6:55 am local time. Players will start the game on the first and tenth holes.

On the first tee hole, Peiyun Chien will start the game in a group with Muni He and Caroline Inglis, and Akie Iwai will start on the tenth hole in a group with Kaitlyn Papp Budde and Yue Ren. The tournament leader, Jenny Bae, will tee off in a group with Yahui Zhang and Chisato Iwai at 8:45 am.

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:55 AM - Peiyun Chien, Muni He, Caroline Inglis

7:06 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Kristen Gillman, Carlota Ciganda

7:17 AM - Benedetta Moresco, Minami Katsu, Ashley Lau

7:28 AM - Bianca Pagdanganan, Robyn Choi, Brittany Lincicome

7:39 AM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Linn Grant, Nataliya Guseva

7:50 AM - Jeongeun Lee5, Jenny Shin, Karis Davidson

8:01 AM - Olivia Cowan, Caroline Masson, Jing Yan

8:12 AM - Miranda Wang, Brianna Do, Weiwei Zhang

8:23 AM - Lindy Duncan, Aline Krauter, Hye-Jin Choi

8:34 AM - Gabriela Ruffels, Somi Lee, Haeji Kang

8:45 AM - Jenny Bae, Yahui Zhang, Chisato Iwai

Hole 10

6:55 AM - Akie Iwai, Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Yue Ren

7:06 AM - Aditi Ashok, Dew Weber, Ryann O'Toole

7:17 AM - Min Lee, Charley Hull, Mary Liu

7:28 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Soo Bin Joo, Maria Fassi

7:39 AM - Pornanong Phatlum, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gemmy Dryburgh

7:50 AM - Pernilla Lindberg, Jessica Porvasnik, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8:01 AM - Mariel Galdiano, Jiwon Jeon, Albane Valenzuela

8:12 AM - Maddie Szeryl, Brooke Matthews, Sarah Kemp

8:23 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Celine Borge, Mina Kreiter

8:34 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Wei-Ling Hsu, Morgane Metraux

8:45 AM - Amanda Doherty, Malia Nam, Lauren Hartlage

