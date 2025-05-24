2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the conclusion of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba's second round, a cut was imposed. Players who posted a 36-hole score of 4-over par or better made it through to the weekend.

The 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba's penultimate round will be played on Saturday, May 24. From 7:20 a.m. local time onwards, all players will tee off in twosomes from the first hole.

Morgane Metraux and Yuri Yoshida form the first group to tee off the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba's Saturday round. They are tied for last place, 62nd, along with three other golfers.

The 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba's leader group comprises Jenny Bae and Miranda Wang. Bae leads by one stroke, and Wang is tied for second place with Brianna Do. They will tee off at 12:40 p.m. local time.

Charley Hull is tied for 47th place. She will tee off at 7:40 AM local time with Amanda Doherty, who is tied for last place with a total score of 4-over par.

2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, with all times mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

7:20 AM - Morgane Metraux, Yuri Yoshida

7:30 AM - Peiyun Chien, Mina Kreiter

7:40 AM - Charley Hull, Amanda Doherty

7:50 AM - Min Lee, Albane Valenzuela

8:00 AM - Pernilla Lindberg, Caroline Inglis

8:10 AM - Sarah Kemp, Ryann O'Toole

8:20 AM - Brooke Matthews, Lauren Hartlage

8:30 AM - Muni He, Maria Fassi

8:40 AM - Soo Bin Joo. Malia Nam

8:50 AM - Wei-Ling Hsu, Gemma Dryburgh

9:00 AM - Karis Davidson, Mariel Galdiano

9:10 AM - Jodid Ewart Shadoff, Pornanong Phatlum

9:20 AM - Jessica Porvasnik, Robyn Choi

9:30 AM - Minami Katsu, Anna Nordqvist

9:40 AM - Mary Liu, Celine Borge

9:50 AM - Benedetta Moresco, Yue Ren

10:00 AM - Brittany Lincicome, Kaitlyn Papp Budde

10:10 AM - Akie Iwai, Jasmine Suwannapura

10:20 AM - Ashley Lau, Jusia Lopez Ramirez

10:30 AM - Maddie Szeryk, Linn Grant

10:40 AM - Somi Lee, Aditi Ashok

10:50 AM - Weiwei ZHang, Nataliya Guseva

11:00 AM - Dewi Weber, Jiwon Jeon

11:10 AM - Lindy Duncan, Kristen Gillman

11:20 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Haeji Kang

11:30 AM - Chisato Iwai, Elizabeth Szokol

11:40 AM - Olivia Cowan, Bianca Pagdanganan

12:00 PM - Caroline Masson, Carlota Ciganda

12:10 PM - Hye-Jin Choi, Jenny Shin

12:20 PM - Jeongeun Lee5, Gabriela Ruffels

12:30 PM - Brianna Do, Jing Yan

12:40 PM - Jenny Bae, Miranda Wang

