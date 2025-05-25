2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the inaugural edition of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba will be played on Sunday, May 25. Players will tee off from El Camaleon Golf Course's first and tenth holes from 6:55 AM local time in groups of threes,

Peiyun Chien, Muni He, and Caroline Inglis form the first group off the front nine. They are all tied for 31st place at the 2052 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba with a total even par score each.

Jenny Bae leads the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba by one stroke over Yahui Zhang and Chisato Iwai. The three LPGA Tour sensations will tee it up at 8:45 AM local time.

Charley Hull is tied for 39th place at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba with a 54 hole score of 1 over par. She will take on the El Camaleon Golf Course at 7:17 AM local time from the tenth hole. The Englishwoman is grouped with Min Lee and Mary Liu, whom she shares the position with.

The winner of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba will be determined after Sunday's round. With $2.5 million and 500 Race to CME Globe points up for grabs, the final round is sure to be exciting.

2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a complete look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:55 AM - Peiyun Chien, Muni He, Caroline Inglis

7:06 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Kristen Gillman, Carlota Ciganda

7:17 AM - Benedetta Moresco, Minami Katsu, Ashley Lau

7:28 AM - Bianca Pagdanganan, Robyn Choi, Brittany Lincicome

7:39 AM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Linn Grant, Nataliya Guseva

7:50 AM - Jeongeun Lee5, Jenny Shin, Karis Davidson

8:01 AM - Olivia Cowan, Caroline Masson, Jing Yan

8:12 AM - Miranda Wang, Brianna Do, Weiwei Zhang

8:23 AM - Lindy Duncan, Aline Krauter, Hye-Jin Choi

8:34 AM - Gabriela Ruffels, Somi Lee, Haeji Kang

8:45 AM - Jenny Bae, Yahui Zhang, Chisato Iwai

Hole 10

6:55 AM - Akie Iwai, Kaitly Papp Budde, Yue Ren

7:06 AM - Aditi Ashok, Dew Weber, Ryann O'Toole

7:17 AM - Min Lee, Charley Hull, Mary Liu

7:28 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Soo Bin Joo, Maria Fassi

7:39 AM - Pornanong Phatlum, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gemmy Dryburgh

7:50 AM - Pernilla Lindberg, Jessica Porvasnik, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8:01 AM - Mariel Galdiano, Jiwon Jeon, Albane Valenzuela

8:12 AM - Maddie Szeryl, Brooke Matthews, Sarah Kemp

8:23 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Celine Borge, Mina Kreiter

8:34 AM - Yuri Yoshida, Wei-Ling Hsu, Morgane Metraux

8:45 AM - Amanda Doherty, Malia Nam, Lauren Hartlage

