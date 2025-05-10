2025 Mizuho Americas Open round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open was thrilling with stellar performances across the leaderboard. The third round will be played on Saturday, May 10. All players will tee off from the Liberty National Golf Club's first hole from 9:09 AM ET onwards.

Haeran Ryu and Hye-Jin Choi will be the first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. Both golfers are tied for last place, 48th, along with seven other golfers.

Somi Lee, Nelly Korda, and Andrea Lee share the lead at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The leader group for Saturday comprises Lee and Korda teeing it up at 2:21 PM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour):

9:09 AM - Haeran Ryu, Hye-Jin Choi

9:21 AM - Hyo Joon Jang, A Lim Kim, Yahui Zhang

9:33 AM - Soo Bin Joo, Megan Khang, Karis Davidson

9:45 AM - Bailey Tardy, Alexa Pano

9:57 AM - Cheyenne Knight, Mi Hyang Lee

10:09 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Narin An

10:21 AM - Jennifer Kupcho, Albane Valenzuela

10:33 AM - Ruixin Liu, Esther Henseleit

10:45 AM - Gabriela Ruffels, Pajaree Annarukarn

10:57 AM - Hannah Green, Grace Kim

11:09 AM - Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim

11:21 AM - In Gee Chun, Lucy Li

11:33 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Maja Stark

11:45 AM - Manon De Roey, Lindy Duncan

11:57 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Jenny Shin

12:09 PM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

12:21 PM - Patty Tavatanakit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

12:33 PM - Erika Hara, Rio Takeda

12:45 PM - Minjee Lee, Aprichaya Yubo

12:57 PM - Lydia Ko, Lauren Coughlin

1:09 PM - Jin Hee Im, Chisato Iwai

1:21 PM - Kristen Gillman, Yealimi Noh

1:33 PM - Jeeno Thitikul, Hira Naveed

1:45 PM - Julia Lopez Ramirez, Celine Boutier

1:57 PM - Jenny Bae, Carlota Ciganda

2:09 PM - Andrea Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou

2:21 PM - Somi Lee, Nelly Korda

2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open heading into the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Somi Lee (-8)

T1 - Nelly Korda (-8)

T1 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T4 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-7)

T4 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-7)

T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-7)

T4 - Jenny Bae (-7)

T4 - Celine Boutier (-7)

T4 - Jeeno Thitikul (-7)

T10 - Kristine Gillman (-6)

T10 - Hira Naveed (-6)

T10 - Yealimi Noh (-6)

T13 - Jin Hee Im (-5)

T13 - Chisato Iwai (-5)

T13 - Lydia Ko (-5)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-5)

T13 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T13 - Lauren Coughlin (-5)

