2025 Mizuho Americas Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is underway at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 11. Players will tee off from the first and tenth holes from 7:30 AM ET onwards.

Chiasato Iwai and Lauren Coughlin will be the first group to tee off the Mizuho Americas Open's Sunday round from the first hole. They are both tied for 22nd place with a total 3 under par score.

Jeeno Thitikul and Celine Boutier form the leader group for the final round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. The former leads the tournament with a one-stroke margin. The two LPGA Tour stars will tee off at 9:42 AM ET.

Tje tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open (via LPGA Tour) are as follows:

Hole 1

7:30 AM - Chisato Iwai, Lauren Coughlin

7:41 AM - Minami Katsu, Jenny Shin

7:52 AM - Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho

8:03 AM - Minjee Lee, Hira Naveed

8:14 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou, Lindy Duncan

8:25 AM - Patty Tavatanakit, Arpichaya Yubol

8:36 AM - Ruoning Yin, Auston Kim

8:47 AM - Lydia Ko, Somi Lee

8:58 AM - Julia Lopez Ramirez, Elizabeth Szokol

9:09 AM - Rio Takeda, Kristen Gillman

9:20 AM - Yealimi Noh, Carlota Ciganda

9:31 AM - Nelly Korda, Andrea Lee

9:42 AM - Jeeno Thitikul, Celine Boutier

Hole 10

7:30 AM - Megan Khang, Lucy Li

7:41 AM - Manon De Roey, Jin Hee Im

7:52 AM - Hye-Jin Choi, Pajaree Annarukarn

8:03 AM - Erika Hara, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8:14 AM - Mi Hyang Lee, Maja Stark

8:25 AM - Hannah Green, Grace Kim

8:36 AM - Esther Henseleit, Soo Bin Joo

8:47 AM - Yahui Zhang, Haeran Ryu

8:58 AM - Albane Valenzuela, Sarah Schmelzel

9:09 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Gabriela Ruffels

9:20 AM - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Alexa Pano

9:31 AM - Bailey Tardy, A Lim Kim, In Gee Chun

9:42 AM - Hyo Joon Jang, Narin An, Cheyenne Knight

9:53 AM - Karis Davidson, Ruixin Liu

2025 Mizuho Americas Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-14)

2 - Celine Boutier (-13)

T3 - Nelly Korda (-12)

T3 - Andrea Lee (-12)

5 - Yealimi Noh (-11)

6 - Carlota Ciganda (-10)

T7 - Rio Takeda (-8)

T7 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T7 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-8)

T10 - Elizabeth Szokol (-7)

T10 - Lydia Ko (-7)

T10 - Somi Lee (-7)

T13 - Ruoning Yin (-6)

T13 - Auston Kim (-6)

T13 - Patty Tavatanakit (-6)

T13 - Arpichaya Yubol (-6)

T13 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-6)

T18 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T18 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T18 - Hira Naveed (-5)

21 - Jenny Bae (-4)

T22 - Jennifer Kupcho (-3)

T22 - Minami Katsu (-3)

T22 - Jenny Shin (-3)

T22 - Chisato Iwai (-3)

T22 - Lauren Coughlin (-3)

