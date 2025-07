2025 Open Championship payout: How much each golfer earned from the $17M purse 

On Sunday, July 29, Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under 68 in the final round of the Open Championship to claim his fourth major championship. Following the fourth round, he finished at 17-under to post a four-shot win over Harris English.

The purse size of the Open Championship was $17 million, which is the lowest among all four majors. Scheffler bagged $3.1 million for lifting the Claret Jug, taking his earnings past $19 million this season. English took $1.759 million home for a runner-up finish, while Chris Gotterup received $1.128 million for a solo third-place finish.

2025 Open Championship payout explored

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the payout for the Open Championship 2025:

1. Scottie Scheffler: $3.1 million

2. Harris English: $1.759 million

3. Chris Gotterup: $1.128 million

T4. Wyndham Clark: $730,667

T4. Matt Fitzpatrick: $730,667

T4. Haotong Li: $730,667

T7. Robert MacIntyre: $451,834

T7. Xander Schauffele: $451,834

T7. Rory McIlroy: $451,834

T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $304,650

T10. Corey Conners: $304,650

T10. Brian Harman: $304,650

T10. Russell Henley: $304,650

T14. Rickie Fowler: $240,000

T14. Nicolai Hojgaard: $240,000

T16. Jesper Svensson: $185,258

T16. Hideki Matsuyama: $185,258

T16. Tommy Fleetwood: $185,258

T16. John Parry: $185,258

T16. Justin Rose: $185,258

T16. Rasmus Hojgaard: $185,258

T16. Tyrrell Hatton: $185,258

T23. Maverick McNealy: $138,040

T23. J.J. Spaun: $138,040

T23. Lucas Glover: $138,040

T23. Dustin Johnson: $138,040

T23. Ludvig Aberg: $138,040

T28. Harry Hall: $119,950

T28. Oliver Lindell: $119,950

T30. Daniel Berger: $104,850

T30. Akshay Bhatia: $104,850

T30. Keegan Bradley: $104,850

T30. Kristoffer Reitan: $104,850

T34. Sergio Garcia: $86,517

T34. Aaron Rai: $86,517

T34. Jon Rahm: $86,517

T34. Justin Thomas: $86,517

T34. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $86,517

T34. Lee Westwood: $86,517

T40. Shane Lowry: $68,340

T40. Jordan Spieth: $68,340

T40. Jason Kokrak: $68,340

T40. Takumi Kanaya: $68,340

T40. Nathan Kimsey: $68,340

T45. Matt Wallace: $51,186

T45 Matthew Jordan: $51,186

T45. Thomas Detry: $51,186

T45. Henrik Stenson: $51,186

T45. Jordan Smith: $51,186

T45. Sam Burns: $51,186

T45. Thriston Lawrence: $51,186

T52. Adrien Saddier: $44,350

T52. Sepp Straka: $44,350

T52. Marc Leishman: $44,350

T52. Sungjae Im: $44,350

T56. Phil Mickelson: $42,334

T56. Jhonattan Vegas: $42,334

T56. Tony Finau: $42,334

T59. Antoine Rozner: $41,550

T59. Justin Leonard: $41,550

T61. Dean Burmester: $41,100

T61. Romaine Langasque: $41,100

T63. Riki Kawamoto: $40,280

T63. Andrew Novak: $40,280

T63. Viktor Hovland: $40,280

T63. Ryggs Johnston: $40,280

T63. Francesco Molinari: $40,280

68. Jacob Skov Olesen: $39,400

69. Matti Schmid: $39,100

70. Sebastian Soderberg: $38,900

