2025 Open Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at Royal Portrush?

The third round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club is expected to be contested under mostly overcast skies, with occasional showers possible during the day. According to AccuWeather, Saturday’s forecast suggests relatively stable temperatures, moderate wind speeds and high humidity levels throughout play. While rainfall is expected to be light, the persistent cloud cover and precipitation potential could play a role in how the course conditions evolve through the round.

Ad

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Open Championship:

Morning at the Open Championship

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: ESE at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.8 mm

Cloud Cover: 75%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two

Wind: ESE at 19 km/h

Ad

Trending

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 75%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.7 mm

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 14°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: ESE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 88%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 18%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 6 km

Final prize money payout at the Open Championship

The R&A has confirmed that the overall prize purse for The Open stands at $17 million, with the champion set to earn $3.1 million, matching the record amount awarded in 2024. Here is what the final payout at the Open Championship is:

Ad

Win: $3.1 million

2: $1.759 million

3: $1.128 million

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900

Players who do not advance to the weekend still receive prize money. The top 10 finishers (and ties) among those missing the cut will be paid $12,350 each. The next group of 20 players (and ties) will collect $10,300 apiece, while every remaining player who fails to make the cut will earn $8,750.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More