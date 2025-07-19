2025 Open Championship R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruption at Royal Portrush?

The third round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club is expected to be contested under mostly overcast skies, with occasional showers possible during the day. According to AccuWeather, Saturday’s forecast suggests relatively stable temperatures, moderate wind speeds and high humidity levels throughout play. While rainfall is expected to be light, the persistent cloud cover and precipitation potential could play a role in how the course conditions evolve through the round.
Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Open Championship:
Morning at the Open Championship
Temperature: 19°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two
Wind: ESE at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h
Humidity: 86%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 0.8 mm
Cloud Cover: 75%
Visibility: 9 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 20°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or two
Wind: ESE at 19 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h
Humidity: 75%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 55%
Precipitation: 0.7 mm
Cloud Cover: 90%
Visibility: 9 km
Evening
Temperature: 14°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: ESE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 88%
Dew Point: 14°C
Probability of Precipitation: 18%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 94%
Visibility: 6 km
Final prize money payout at the Open Championship
The R&A has confirmed that the overall prize purse for The Open stands at $17 million, with the champion set to earn $3.1 million, matching the record amount awarded in 2024. Here is what the final payout at the Open Championship is:
Win: $3.1 million
2: $1.759 million
3: $1.128 million
4: $876,000
5: $705,000
6: $611,000
7: $525,000
8: $442,500
9: $388,000
10: $350,600
11: $319,200
12: $282,800
13: $266,000
14: $249,000
15: $231,000
16: $212,700
17: $202,400
18: $193,000
19: $184,900
20: $176,200
21: $168,000
22: $159,600
23: $151,000
24: $142,600
25: $137,800
26: $131,800
27: $127,000
28: $122,600
29: $117,300
30: $111,200
31: $107,600
32: $102,100
33: $98,500
34: $95,700
35: $92,400
36: $88,700
37: $84,600
38: $80,300
39: $77,400
40: $74,900
41: $71,800
42: $68,300
43: $65,200
44: $61,500
45: $58,000
46: $55,000
47: $52,800
48: $50,700
49: $48,400
50: $47,200
51: $46,200
52: $45,400
53: $44,700
54: $44,000
55: $43,300
56: $42,700
57: $42,300
58: $42,000
59: $41,700
60: $41,400
61: $41,200
62: $41,000
63: $40,800
64: $40,600
65: $40,300
66: $40,000
67: $39,700
68: $39,400
69: $39,100
70: $38,900
Players who do not advance to the weekend still receive prize money. The top 10 finishers (and ties) among those missing the cut will be paid $12,350 each. The next group of 20 players (and ties) will collect $10,300 apiece, while every remaining player who fails to make the cut will earn $8,750.