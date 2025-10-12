2025 Open de España prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

Marco Penge has won the 2025 Open de España and took home $552,500 from the $3.25 million purse. The total prize money at the Open de España was distributed among all players who made the cut at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Ad

Penge clinched the title after defeating Dan Brown in a playoff, marking his third DP World Tour win of the season. He started the final round with a four-shot lead following a 64 on Saturday, but closed with a 1-over 72, finishing tied with Brown at 15-under. The playoff was decided on the first extra hole, where Penge sank a birdie to seal the victory.

The victory at the Open de España also earned Penge exemptions into the 2026 Open Championship and the Masters Tournament, along with 5,000 Race to Dubai points that moved him into second place behind Rory McIlroy. He played four rounds of 66, 67, 64, and 72.

Ad

Trending

Brown, who finished runner-up with 15-under, earned $357,500, while Joel Girrbach came third with 14-under to collect $204,750. Tom McKibbin placed fourth with 12-under, and Jon Rahm finished tied for ninth with 10-under.

2025 Open de España prize money

Here is the full prize money breakdown from the 2025 Open de España:

1st Marco Penge: $552,500

2nd Daniel Brown: $357,500

3rd Joel Girrbach: $204,750

4th Tom McKibbin: $162,500

T5 Ugo Coussaud: $107,575

T5 Joakim Lagergren: $107,575

T5 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $107,575

T5 Jayden Schaper: $107,575

T9 Angel Ayora: $57,618

T9 Alex Fitzpatrick: $57,618

T9 Calum Hill: $57,618

T9 Alexander Levy: $57,618

T9 Thorbjorn Olesen: $57,618

T9 David Puig: $57,618

T9 Jon Rahm: $57,618

T16 Todd Clements: $41,438

T16 Grant Forrest: $41,438

T16 Julien Guerrier: $41,438

T16 Joost Luiten: $41,438

T16 Patrick Reed: $41,438

T16 Bernd Wiesberger: $41,438

22 Jeff Winther: $36,725

T23 Daniel Hillier: $34,288

T23 Thriston Lawrence: $34,288

T23 John Parry: $34,288

T23 Ben Schmidt: $34,288

T27 Frederic Lacroix: $30,875

T27 Oliver Lindell: $30,875

T27 Darius van Driel: $30,875

T30 Dan Bradbury: $26,975

T30 Aaron Cockerill: $26,975

T30 Jens Dantorp: $26,975

T30 Simon Forsstrom: $26,975

T30 Kristoffer Reitan: $26,975

T35 Thomas Detry: $22,831

T35 Nacho Elvira: $22,831

T35 Ewen Ferguson: $22,831

T35 Luis Masaveu: $22,831

T39 Sergio Garcia: $19,825

T39 Jacques Kruyswijk: $19,825

T39 Marcel Schneider: $19,825

T39 Tom Vaillant: $19,825

T39 Andrew Wilson: $19,825

T44 Yannick Paul: $17,225

T44 Brandon Robinson-Thompson: $17,225

T44 Marcel Siem: $17,225

T47 Sam Bairstow: $13,650

T47 Dylan Frittelli: $13,650

T47 Matthew Jordan: $13,650

T47 Francesca Laporta: $13,650

T47 Mikael Lindberg: $13,650

T47 Jacob Skov Olesen: $13,650

T47 Richie Ramsay: $13,650

T47 Shubhankar Sharma: $13,650

T55 Jose Luis Ballester: $10,400

T55 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $10,400

T55 Ivan Cantero: $10,400

T55 Sean Crocker: $10,075

T55 Ryggs Johnston: $10,400

T55 Nathan Kimsey: $10,400

T55 Joaquin Niemann: $10,400

T62 Alejandro del Rey: $8,450

T62 Ricardo Gouveia: $8,450

T62 Jordan Smith: $8,450

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More