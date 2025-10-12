2025 Open de España prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $3.25M purse?

Marco Penge has won the 2025 Open de España and took home $552,500 from the $3.25 million purse. The total prize money at the Open de España was distributed among all players who made the cut at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Penge clinched the title after defeating Dan Brown in a playoff, marking his third DP World Tour win of the season. He started the final round with a four-shot lead following a 64 on Saturday, but closed with a 1-over 72, finishing tied with Brown at 15-under. The playoff was decided on the first extra hole, where Penge sank a birdie to seal the victory.
The victory at the Open de España also earned Penge exemptions into the 2026 Open Championship and the Masters Tournament, along with 5,000 Race to Dubai points that moved him into second place behind Rory McIlroy. He played four rounds of 66, 67, 64, and 72.
Brown, who finished runner-up with 15-under, earned $357,500, while Joel Girrbach came third with 14-under to collect $204,750. Tom McKibbin placed fourth with 12-under, and Jon Rahm finished tied for ninth with 10-under.
2025 Open de España prize money
Here is the full prize money breakdown from the 2025 Open de España:
- 1st Marco Penge: $552,500
- 2nd Daniel Brown: $357,500
- 3rd Joel Girrbach: $204,750
- 4th Tom McKibbin: $162,500
- T5 Ugo Coussaud: $107,575
- T5 Joakim Lagergren: $107,575
- T5 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $107,575
- T5 Jayden Schaper: $107,575
- T9 Angel Ayora: $57,618
- T9 Alex Fitzpatrick: $57,618
- T9 Calum Hill: $57,618
- T9 Alexander Levy: $57,618
- T9 Thorbjorn Olesen: $57,618
- T9 David Puig: $57,618
- T9 Jon Rahm: $57,618
- T16 Todd Clements: $41,438
- T16 Grant Forrest: $41,438
- T16 Julien Guerrier: $41,438
- T16 Joost Luiten: $41,438
- T16 Patrick Reed: $41,438
- T16 Bernd Wiesberger: $41,438
- 22 Jeff Winther: $36,725
- T23 Daniel Hillier: $34,288
- T23 Thriston Lawrence: $34,288
- T23 John Parry: $34,288
- T23 Ben Schmidt: $34,288
- T27 Frederic Lacroix: $30,875
- T27 Oliver Lindell: $30,875
- T27 Darius van Driel: $30,875
- T30 Dan Bradbury: $26,975
- T30 Aaron Cockerill: $26,975
- T30 Jens Dantorp: $26,975
- T30 Simon Forsstrom: $26,975
- T30 Kristoffer Reitan: $26,975
- T35 Thomas Detry: $22,831
- T35 Nacho Elvira: $22,831
- T35 Ewen Ferguson: $22,831
- T35 Luis Masaveu: $22,831
- T39 Sergio Garcia: $19,825
- T39 Jacques Kruyswijk: $19,825
- T39 Marcel Schneider: $19,825
- T39 Tom Vaillant: $19,825
- T39 Andrew Wilson: $19,825
- T44 Yannick Paul: $17,225
- T44 Brandon Robinson-Thompson: $17,225
- T44 Marcel Siem: $17,225
- T47 Sam Bairstow: $13,650
- T47 Dylan Frittelli: $13,650
- T47 Matthew Jordan: $13,650
- T47 Francesca Laporta: $13,650
- T47 Mikael Lindberg: $13,650
- T47 Jacob Skov Olesen: $13,650
- T47 Richie Ramsay: $13,650
- T47 Shubhankar Sharma: $13,650
- T55 Jose Luis Ballester: $10,400
- T55 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $10,400
- T55 Ivan Cantero: $10,400
- T55 Sean Crocker: $10,075
- T55 Ryggs Johnston: $10,400
- T55 Nathan Kimsey: $10,400
- T55 Joaquin Niemann: $10,400
- T62 Alejandro del Rey: $8,450
- T62 Ricardo Gouveia: $8,450
- T62 Jordan Smith: $8,450