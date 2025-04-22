  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Open at Royal Portrush to set new major championship attendance record

2025 Open at Royal Portrush to set new major championship attendance record

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 22, 2025 12:23 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
2024's The Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele | Imagn

The Open Championship 2025 is set to witness a significant audience. The R&A has revealed that the Major could have around 278,000 people in attendance, making it the most-attended edition outside the ones held at St Andrews.

Ad

The 153rd edition is scheduled for July at the Royal Portrush. The R&A's Chief Executive, Mark Darbon, said:

“The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and we will do everything we can to make this year’s Championship at Royal Portrush an outstanding and memorable occasion for everyone involved from fans to players and the millions watching on TV and digital platforms worldwide."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The year's final Major is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It was established in 1860. Unlike the Masters, which takes place at Augusta National, The Open Championship's venue varies.

Last year, it was held at Royal Troon, where Xander Schauffele won by two strokes over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose. In 2022, the tournament was held at St Andrews, where Cameron Smith emerged victorious by one stroke over Cameron Young.

A look at the venues of The Open Championship over the years

The first edition of The Open Championship was held in 1860 in Prestwick. The first 12 editions of the Major were held in Prestwick, and the next at St Andrews. Over the years, the tournament was held at Royal Liverpool, Troon, St Andrews, and other notable golf courses.

Ad

Here is a list of the venues of The Open Championship over the years:

  • Prestwick: 1860, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1865, 1866, 1867, 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872, 1875, 1878, 1881, 1884, 1887, 1890, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1914, 1925
  • St Andrews: 1873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1978, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2022
  • Musselburgh: 1874, 1877, 1880, 1883, 1886, 1889
  • Muirfield: 1892, 1896, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1929, 1935, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1972, 1980, 1987, 1992, 2002, 2013
  • Royal Troon: 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016, 2024
  • Carnoustie: 1931, 1937, 1953, 1968, 1975, 1999, 2007, 2018
  • Turnberry: 1977, 1986, 1994, 2009
  • Royal St George's: 1894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011, 2021
  • Royal Liverpool: 1897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014, 2023
  • Royal Cinque Ports: 1909, 1920
  • Royal Lytham & St Annes: 1926, 1952, 1958, 1963, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1988, 1996, 2001, 2012
  • Prince's: 1932
  • Royal Birkdale: 1954, 1961, 1965, 1971, 1976, 1983, 1991, 1998, 2008, 2017
  • Royal Portrush: 1951, 2019
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications