2025 Open at Royal Portrush to set new major championship attendance record

The Open Championship 2025 is set to witness a significant audience. The R&A has revealed that the Major could have around 278,000 people in attendance, making it the most-attended edition outside the ones held at St Andrews.
The 153rd edition is scheduled for July at the Royal Portrush. The R&A's Chief Executive, Mark Darbon, said:
“The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and we will do everything we can to make this year’s Championship at Royal Portrush an outstanding and memorable occasion for everyone involved from fans to players and the millions watching on TV and digital platforms worldwide."
The year's final Major is one of the oldest golf tournaments. It was established in 1860. Unlike the Masters, which takes place at Augusta National, The Open Championship's venue varies.
Last year, it was held at Royal Troon, where Xander Schauffele won by two strokes over Billy Horschel and Justin Rose. In 2022, the tournament was held at St Andrews, where Cameron Smith emerged victorious by one stroke over Cameron Young.
A look at the venues of The Open Championship over the years
The first edition of The Open Championship was held in 1860 in Prestwick. The first 12 editions of the Major were held in Prestwick, and the next at St Andrews. Over the years, the tournament was held at Royal Liverpool, Troon, St Andrews, and other notable golf courses.
Here is a list of the venues of The Open Championship over the years:
- Prestwick: 1860, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1865, 1866, 1867, 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872, 1875, 1878, 1881, 1884, 1887, 1890, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1914, 1925
- St Andrews: 1873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1978, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2022
- Musselburgh: 1874, 1877, 1880, 1883, 1886, 1889
- Muirfield: 1892, 1896, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1929, 1935, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1972, 1980, 1987, 1992, 2002, 2013
- Royal Troon: 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016, 2024
- Carnoustie: 1931, 1937, 1953, 1968, 1975, 1999, 2007, 2018
- Turnberry: 1977, 1986, 1994, 2009
- Royal St George's: 1894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011, 2021
- Royal Liverpool: 1897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014, 2023
- Royal Cinque Ports: 1909, 1920
- Royal Lytham & St Annes: 1926, 1952, 1958, 1963, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1988, 1996, 2001, 2012
- Prince's: 1932
- Royal Birkdale: 1954, 1961, 1965, 1971, 1976, 1983, 1991, 1998, 2008, 2017
- Royal Portrush: 1951, 2019