2025 PGA Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $19M purse
The second Major championship of the year, the 2025 PGA Championship, has concluded. Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the champion after posting a final-round score of even par to total 11 under par for the week.
The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship earned $3.42 million for posting rounds of 69, 68, 65, and 71 at Quail Hollow. Scheffler also earned 750 FedEx Cup points.
Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's scorecards for all four rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (2 under par - 69)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 6
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (3 under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (6 under par - 65)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 2
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 4 (even par - 71)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 4
Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.