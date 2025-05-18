2025 PGA Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $19M purse

The second Major championship of the year, the 2025 PGA Championship, has concluded. Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the champion after posting a final-round score of even par to total 11 under par for the week.

The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship earned $3.42 million for posting rounds of 69, 68, 65, and 71 at Quail Hollow. Scheffler also earned 750 FedEx Cup points.

Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley shared joint second place. The three world-class golfers earned paychecks of $1,418,667 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 PGA Championship's $19 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -11 $3,420,000 T2 Bryson DeChambeau -6 $1,418,667 T2 Harris English -6 $1,418,667 T2 Davis Riley -6 $1,418,667 T5 Taylor Pendrith -5 $694,700 T5 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $694,700 T5 J.T. Poston -5 $694,700 T8 Joaquín Niemann -4 $415,262 T8 Ben Griffin -4 $415,262 T8 Denny McCarthy -4 $415,262 T8 Ryan Gerard -4 $415,262 T8 Joe Highsmith -4 $415,262 T8 Keegan Bradley -4 $415,262 T8 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 $415,262 T8 Jon Rahm -4 $415,262 T8 Si Woo Kim -4 $415,262 T17 Alex Noren -3 $290,230 T17 Matt Wallace -3 $290,230 T19 Sam Burns -2 $190,109 T19 Corey Conners -2 $190,109 T19 Beau Hossler -2 $190,109 T19 Aaron Rai -2 $190,109 T19 Taylor Moore -2 $190,109 T19 Harry Hall -2 $190,109 T19 Cam Davis -2 $190,109 T19 Adam Scott -2 $190,109 T19 Tony Finau -2 $190,109 T28 Xander Schauffele -1 $115,820 T28 Marco Penge -1 $115,820 T28 Viktor Hovland -1 $115,820 T28 Alex Smalley -1 $115,820 T28 Ryan Fox -1 $115,820 T33 Daniel Berger E $89,193 T33 Thorbjorn Olesen E $89,193 T33 Maverick McNealy E $89,193 T33 Max Greyserman E $89,193 T37 Richard Bland 1 $75,378 T37 J.J. Spaun 1 $75,378 T37 Ryo Hisatsune 1 $75,378 T37 Lucas Glover 1 $75,378 T41 Nicolai Hojgaard 2 $60,677 T41 Tommy Fleetwood 2 $60,677 T41 Nico Echavarria 2 $60,677 T41 Eric Cole 2 $60,677 T41 Michael Thorbjornsen 2 $60,677 T41 Matthieu Pavon 2 $60,677 T47 Rory McIlroy 3 $49,190 T47 Cameron Young 3 $49,190 T47 Robert MacIntyre 3 $49,190 T50 Kevin Yu 4 $40,674 T50 Collin Morikawa 4 $40,674 T50 Tom McKibbin 4 $40,674 T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 $40,674 T50 Wyndham Clark 4 $40,674 T55 Chris Kirk 5 $32,138 T55 Brian Campbell 5 $32,138 T55 Michael Kim 5 $32,138 T55 Rafael Campos 5 $32,138 T55 Garrick Higgo 5 $32,138 T60 Brian Harman 6 $27,015 T60 Justin Lower 6 $27,015 T60 Sam Stevens 6 $27,015 T60 Luke Donald 6 $27,015 T60 Tyrrell Hatton 6 $27,015 T60 Max Homa 6 $27,015 T60 David Puig 6 $27,015 T67 Sergio Garcia 7 $24,927 T67 Austin Eckroat 7 $24,927 T67 Rasmus Hojgaard 7 $24,927 70 Stephan Jaeger 8 $24,240 71 Tom Kim 9 $23,940 T72 Bud Cauley 10 $23,660 T72 Elvis Smylie 10 $23,660 74 Byeong Hun An 13 $23,420

Following the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Championship, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge. The event will be held in Texas from May 22 to 25.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 PGA Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's scorecards for all four rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (3 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (6 under par - 65)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 2

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 4 (even par - 71)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

