2025 PGA Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $19M purse

The second Major championship of the year, the 2025 PGA Championship, has concluded. Scottie Scheffler has been crowned the champion after posting a final-round score of even par to total 11 under par for the week.

The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship earned $3.42 million for posting rounds of 69, 68, 65, and 71 at Quail Hollow. Scheffler also earned 750 FedEx Cup points.

Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley shared joint second place. The three world-class golfers earned paychecks of $1,418,667 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 PGA Championship's $19 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerScoreEarnings
1Scottie Scheffler-11$3,420,000
T2Bryson DeChambeau-6$1,418,667
T2Harris English-6$1,418,667
T2Davis Riley-6$1,418,667
T5Taylor Pendrith-5$694,700
T5Jhonattan Vegas-5$694,700
T5J.T. Poston-5$694,700
T8Joaquín Niemann-4$415,262
T8Ben Griffin-4$415,262
T8Denny McCarthy-4$415,262
T8Ryan Gerard-4$415,262
T8Joe Highsmith-4$415,262
T8Keegan Bradley-4$415,262
T8Matt Fitzpatrick-4$415,262
T8Jon Rahm-4$415,262
T8Si Woo Kim-4$415,262
T17Alex Noren-3$290,230
T17Matt Wallace-3$290,230
T19Sam Burns-2$190,109
T19Corey Conners-2$190,109
T19Beau Hossler-2$190,109
T19Aaron Rai-2$190,109
T19Taylor Moore-2$190,109
T19Harry Hall-2$190,109
T19Cam Davis-2$190,109
T19Adam Scott-2$190,109
T19Tony Finau-2$190,109
T28Xander Schauffele-1$115,820
T28Marco Penge-1$115,820
T28Viktor Hovland-1$115,820
T28Alex Smalley-1$115,820
T28Ryan Fox-1$115,820
T33Daniel BergerE$89,193
T33Thorbjorn OlesenE$89,193
T33Maverick McNealyE$89,193
T33Max GreysermanE$89,193
T37Richard Bland1$75,378
T37J.J. Spaun1$75,378
T37Ryo Hisatsune1$75,378
T37Lucas Glover1$75,378
T41Nicolai Hojgaard2$60,677
T41Tommy Fleetwood2$60,677
T41Nico Echavarria2$60,677
T41Eric Cole2$60,677
T41Michael Thorbjornsen2$60,677
T41Matthieu Pavon2$60,677
T47Rory McIlroy3$49,190
T47Cameron Young3$49,190
T47Robert MacIntyre3$49,190
T50Kevin Yu4$40,674
T50Collin Morikawa4$40,674
T50Tom McKibbin4$40,674
T50Christiaan Bezuidenhout4$40,674
T50Wyndham Clark4$40,674
T55Chris Kirk5$32,138
T55Brian Campbell5$32,138
T55Michael Kim5$32,138
T55Rafael Campos5$32,138
T55Garrick Higgo5$32,138
T60Brian Harman6$27,015
T60Justin Lower6$27,015
T60Sam Stevens6$27,015
T60Luke Donald6$27,015
T60Tyrrell Hatton6$27,015
T60Max Homa6$27,015
T60David Puig6$27,015
T67Sergio Garcia7$24,927
T67Austin Eckroat7$24,927
T67Rasmus Hojgaard7$24,927
70Stephan Jaeger8$24,240
71Tom Kim9$23,940
T72Bud Cauley10$23,660
T72Elvis Smylie10$23,660
74Byeong Hun An13$23,420
Following the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Championship, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge. The event will be held in Texas from May 22 to 25.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 PGA Championship Scorecards

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's scorecards for all four rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (2 under par - 69)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (3 under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (6 under par - 65)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 2
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 4 (even par - 71)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
