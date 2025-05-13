2025 PGA Championship power rankings: Does Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy to top?

Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler in the power ranking for the 2025 PGA Championship released by the PGA Tour. This week, the golfers will tee off in the year's second Major, the PGA Championship, which will start with its first round on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has dropped the power ranking for the event.
McIlroy, who won the Masters in April, topped the power ranking. He has been remarkable with his game this season on the PGA Tour and has already won three tournaments.
Meanwhile, Scheffler, who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, is second in the power ranking of the event. The World No. 1 has so far played in a total of nine PGA Tour events, won one, and recorded a runner-up finish in another one. He made the cut in all of them and had six finishes in the top 10.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has played in a total of eight events this season, won three, and had five finishes in the top 10. He also made the cut in all of the tournaments.
Here are the power rankings for the PGA Championship 2025 (via PGA Tour):
- 1 Rory McIlroy
- 2 Scottie Scheffler
- 3 Justin Thomas
- 4 Bryson DeChambeau
- 5 Shane Lowry
- 6 Xander Schauffele
- 7 Patrick Reed
- 8 Sepp Straka
- 9 Jon Rahm
- 10 Tommy Fleetwood
- 11 Collin Morikawa
- 12 Patrick Cantlay
- 13 Corey Conners
- 14 Tyrrell Hatton
- 15 Sungjae Im
A look into the odds for the PGA Championship 2025
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 PGA Championship with odds of +450, via CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite with odds of +480, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg.
Here are the odds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Rory McIlroy +480
- Bryson Dechambeau +1000
- Ludvig Aberg +1900
- Xander Schauffele +1900
- Jon Rahm +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2100
- Justin Thomas +2100
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Viktor Hovland +3400
- Jordan Spieth +4100
- Brooks Koepka +4400
- Tommy Fleetwood +4400
- Patrick Cantlay +4400
- Will Zalatoris +4600
- Hideki Matsuyama +4800
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
- Si Woo Kim +5500
- Tom Kim +5500
- Shane Lowry +6500
- Jason Day +6500
- Russell Henley +6500
- Patrick Reed +7000
- Justin Rose +7000
- Dustin Johnson +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Sahith Theegala +7500
- Min Woo Lee +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +8000
- Corey Conners +8500
- Cameron Young +9000
- Brian Harman +9000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Cameron Smith +9500
- Wyndham Clark +9500
- Sepp Straka +10000
- Maverick McNealy +10000
- Max Homa +11000
- Robert MacIntyre +12000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
- Tony Finau +14000
- Sam Burns +15000
- Adam Scott +15000
- Rickie Fowler +15000
- Billy Horschel +16000
- Dean Burmester +16000
- Taylor Pendrith +16000
- Talor Gooch +16000
- Byeong Hun An +16000
- Keegan Bradley +17000
- Thomas Detry +17000
- Stephan Jaeger +19000
- Aaron Rai +19000
- Nick Dunlap +19000
- Keita Nakajima +19000
- Harris English +19000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +19000
- Cameron Davis +19000
- Matt McCarty +19000
- Nick Taylor +19000
- Davis Riley +19000