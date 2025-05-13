2025 PGA Championship power rankings: Does Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy to top?

Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler in the power ranking for the 2025 PGA Championship released by the PGA Tour. This week, the golfers will tee off in the year's second Major, the PGA Championship, which will start with its first round on Thursday, May 15. Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour has dropped the power ranking for the event.

McIlroy, who won the Masters in April, topped the power ranking. He has been remarkable with his game this season on the PGA Tour and has already won three tournaments.

Meanwhile, Scheffler, who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, is second in the power ranking of the event. The World No. 1 has so far played in a total of nine PGA Tour events, won one, and recorded a runner-up finish in another one. He made the cut in all of them and had six finishes in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has played in a total of eight events this season, won three, and had five finishes in the top 10. He also made the cut in all of the tournaments.

Here are the power rankings for the PGA Championship 2025 (via PGA Tour):

1 Rory McIlroy

2 Scottie Scheffler

3 Justin Thomas

4 Bryson DeChambeau

5 Shane Lowry

6 Xander Schauffele

7 Patrick Reed

8 Sepp Straka

9 Jon Rahm

10 Tommy Fleetwood

11 Collin Morikawa

12 Patrick Cantlay

13 Corey Conners

14 Tyrrell Hatton

15 Sungjae Im

A look into the odds for the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 PGA Championship with odds of +450, via CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite with odds of +480, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg.

Here are the odds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +6500

Jason Day +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Dustin Johnson +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Min Woo Lee +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Cameron Young +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cameron Smith +9500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Sepp Straka +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Max Homa +11000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Tony Finau +14000

Sam Burns +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Billy Horschel +16000

Dean Burmester +16000

Taylor Pendrith +16000

Talor Gooch +16000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Stephan Jaeger +19000

Aaron Rai +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Keita Nakajima +19000

Harris English +19000

Rasmus Hojgaard +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Matt McCarty +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Davis Riley +19000

