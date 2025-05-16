2025 PGA Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 PGA Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with Jhonattan Vegas taking the early lead. The second round will be played on Friday, May 16. Players will tee off from Quail Hollow's first and tenth holes from 7:00 AM ET onwards.

Jhonattan Vegas bears a two-stroke lead over Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis. With an 18-hole score of 7 under par 64, he will tee off the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship at 9:01 AM from the first hole along with Elvis Smylie and Brian Campbell.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 20th place at the 2025 PGA Championship. He will tee off Friday's round at 1:47 PM ET along with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele from the front nine.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

12:30 p.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Hole 10

7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

2025 PGA Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T2 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T2 - Cam Davis (-5)

T4 - Luke Donald (-4)

T4 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T4 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T4 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T9 - Alex Noren (-3)

T9 - J. T. Poston (-3)

T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T9 - Nico Echavarria (-3)

T9 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)

T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)

T9 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T9 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T9 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)

T9 - Rafael Campos (-3)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T20 - Harry Hall (-2)

T20 - Marco Penge (-2)

T20 - Garrick Higgo (-2)

T20 - Justin Lower (-2)

T20 - Byeong Hun An (-2)

T20 - Adam Scott (-2)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (-2)

