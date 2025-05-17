2025 PGA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 17, 2025 01:12 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Alex Smalley, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

The third round of the 2025 PGA Championship will be played on Saturday, May 17. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:15 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship comprises Max Greyserman and Sam Burns. The two golfers are tied for last place, 62nd, along with 11 other players.

Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon make up the leader group for the 2025 PGA Championship's Saturday round. Separated by a two stroke margin, they will tee off at 2:45 PM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:15 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
  • 8:25 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 8:35 a.m. – Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
  • 8:45 a.m. – David Puig, Bud Cauley
  • 8:55 a.m. – Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
  • 9:05 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman
  • 9:15 a.m. – Justin Lower, Tom Kim
  • 9:25 a.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
  • 9:35 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 9:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Harris English
  • 9:55 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
  • 10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
  • 10:25 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa
  • 10:35 a.m. – Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
  • 10:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 10:55 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Luke Donald
  • 11:05 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
  • 11:15 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
  • 11:25 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:35 a.m. – Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
  • 11:45 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
  • 11:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
  • 12:25 p.m. – Eric Cole, Cam Davis
  • 12:35 p.m. – Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
  • 12:45 p.m. – Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:55 p.m. – Richard Bland, Davis Riley
  • 1:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1:15 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
  • 1:25 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:35 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:45 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
  • 2:05 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley
  • 2:15 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 2:25 p.m. – Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 2:35 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:45 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon
2025 PGA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)
  • T2 - Matthieu Pavon (-6)
  • T2 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • T2 - Si Woo Kim (-6)
  • T5 - Max Homa (-5)
  • T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
  • T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-4)
  • T7 - Christiaan Behzuidenhout (-4)
  • T7 - Ryan Fox (-4)
  • T7 - Alex Smalley (-4)
  • T7 - J. T. Poston (-4)
  • T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)
  • T7 - Sam Stevens (-4)
  • T7 - Denny McCarthy (-4)
  • T7 - Ryan Gerard (-4)
  • T7 - Garrick Higgo (-4)
  • T17 - J. J. Spaun (-3)
  • T17 - Aaron Rai (-3)
  • T17 - Taylor Pendrith (-3)
  • T17 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
  • T17 - Richard Bland (-3)
  • T17 - Davis Riley (-3)
  • T17 - Alex Noren (-3)
  • T17 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)
  • T17 - Tony Finau (-3)
  • T17 - Ben Griffin (-3)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

