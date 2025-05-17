2025 PGA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 PGA Championship will be played on Saturday, May 17. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:15 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship comprises Max Greyserman and Sam Burns. The two golfers are tied for last place, 62nd, along with 11 other players.
Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon make up the leader group for the 2025 PGA Championship's Saturday round. Separated by a two stroke margin, they will tee off at 2:45 PM ET.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 8:15 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
- 8:25 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 8:35 a.m. – Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
- 8:45 a.m. – David Puig, Bud Cauley
- 8:55 a.m. – Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
- 9:05 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman
- 9:15 a.m. – Justin Lower, Tom Kim
- 9:25 a.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
- 9:35 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Harris English
- 9:55 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
- 10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
- 10:25 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa
- 10:35 a.m. – Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
- 10:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10:55 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Luke Donald
- 11:05 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
- 11:15 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
- 11:25 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:35 a.m. – Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
- 11:45 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
- 11:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
- 12:25 p.m. – Eric Cole, Cam Davis
- 12:35 p.m. – Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
- 12:45 p.m. – Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:55 p.m. – Richard Bland, Davis Riley
- 1:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau
- 1:15 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 1:25 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo
- 1:35 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
- 1:45 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 2:05 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley
- 2:15 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:25 p.m. – Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 2:35 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 2:45 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon
2025 PGA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)
- T2 - Matthieu Pavon (-6)
- T2 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
- T2 - Si Woo Kim (-6)
- T5 - Max Homa (-5)
- T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-4)
- T7 - Christiaan Behzuidenhout (-4)
- T7 - Ryan Fox (-4)
- T7 - Alex Smalley (-4)
- T7 - J. T. Poston (-4)
- T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)
- T7 - Sam Stevens (-4)
- T7 - Denny McCarthy (-4)
- T7 - Ryan Gerard (-4)
- T7 - Garrick Higgo (-4)
- T17 - J. J. Spaun (-3)
- T17 - Aaron Rai (-3)
- T17 - Taylor Pendrith (-3)
- T17 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
- T17 - Richard Bland (-3)
- T17 - Davis Riley (-3)
- T17 - Alex Noren (-3)
- T17 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)
- T17 - Tony Finau (-3)
- T17 - Ben Griffin (-3)