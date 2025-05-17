2025 PGA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 PGA Championship will be played on Saturday, May 17. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:15 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship comprises Max Greyserman and Sam Burns. The two golfers are tied for last place, 62nd, along with 11 other players.

Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon make up the leader group for the 2025 PGA Championship's Saturday round. Separated by a two stroke margin, they will tee off at 2:45 PM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

8:15 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Burns

– Max Greyserman, Sam Burns 8:25 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

– Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 8:35 a.m. – Michael Kim, Chris Kirk

– Michael Kim, Chris Kirk 8:45 a.m. – David Puig, Bud Cauley

– David Puig, Bud Cauley 8:55 a.m. – Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu

– Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu 9:05 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman

– Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman 9:15 a.m. – Justin Lower, Tom Kim

– Justin Lower, Tom Kim 9:25 a.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Maverick McNealy

– Thorbjorn Olesen, Maverick McNealy 9:35 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Hojgaard

– Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Hojgaard 9:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Harris English

– Nico Echavarria, Harris English 9:55 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore

– Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore 10:15 a.m. – Cameron Young, Daniel Berger

– Cameron Young, Daniel Berger 10:25 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa

– Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa 10:35 a.m. – Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat

– Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat 10:45 a.m. – Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard

– Corey Conners, Nicolai Hojgaard 10:55 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Luke Donald

– Beau Hossler, Luke Donald 11:05 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin

– Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin 11:15 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos

– Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos 11:25 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

– Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 11:35 a.m. – Marco Penge, Lucas Glover

– Marco Penge, Lucas Glover 11:45 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

– Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley 11:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood

– Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood 12:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith

– Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith 12:25 p.m. – Eric Cole, Cam Davis

– Eric Cole, Cam Davis 12:35 p.m. – Tony Finau, Ben Griffin

– Tony Finau, Ben Griffin 12:45 p.m. – Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune

– Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune 12:55 p.m. – Richard Bland, Davis Riley

– Richard Bland, Davis Riley 1:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau

– Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau 1:15 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

– J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai 1:25 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo

– Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo 1:35 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

– Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy 1:45 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

– J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre 2:05 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley

– Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley 2:15 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

– Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:25 p.m. – Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

– Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 2:35 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

– Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim 2:45 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon

2025 PGA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T2 - Matthieu Pavon (-6)

T2 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T2 - Si Woo Kim (-6)

T5 - Max Homa (-5)

T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-4)

T7 - Christiaan Behzuidenhout (-4)

T7 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T7 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T7 - J. T. Poston (-4)

T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)

T7 - Sam Stevens (-4)

T7 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T7 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T7 - Garrick Higgo (-4)

T17 - J. J. Spaun (-3)

T17 - Aaron Rai (-3)

T17 - Taylor Pendrith (-3)

T17 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T17 - Richard Bland (-3)

T17 - Davis Riley (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T17 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T17 - Tony Finau (-3)

T17 - Ben Griffin (-3)

