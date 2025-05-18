2025 PGA Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship is sure to be exciting as the world's best golfers go head-to-head to emerge at the top of the leaderboard. In addition to the pressure of the event being a Major championship, the winner will receive a massive slice of the whopping $19 million purse prize.
The 2025 PGA Championship's final round will be played on Sunday, May 18. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in pairs.
Sergio Garcia sits in last place, 74th, at the 2025 PGA Championship. The Spaniard and Chris Kirk, tied for 72nd place, will be the first group to tee off on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler leads the 2025 PGA Championship by a three-stroke margin over Alex Noren. With 54-hole scores of 11-under par and 8-under par, respectively, they will tee off the final round at 2:40 PM ET.
2025 PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 8:10 AM - Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
- 8:20 AM - Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
- 8:30 AM - Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:40 AM - Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 8:50 AM - Tom Kim, Michael Kim
- 9:00 AM - Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:10 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 9:20 AM - Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:30 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 9:40 AM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9:50 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10 AM - Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
- 10:20 AM - Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
- 10:30 AM - Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10:40 AM - Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
- 10:50 AM - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 AM - Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 AM - Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
- 11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
- 11:30 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 AM - Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 PM - Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
- 12:20 PM - J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
- 12:30 PM - Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 PM - Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:50 PM - Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 PM - Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 PM - Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
- 1:20 PM - Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
- 1:30 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
- 1:40 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:00 PM - Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:10 PM - Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 2:20 PM - Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 2:30 PM - Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
- 2:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren