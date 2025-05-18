2025 PGA Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship is sure to be exciting as the world's best golfers go head-to-head to emerge at the top of the leaderboard. In addition to the pressure of the event being a Major championship, the winner will receive a massive slice of the whopping $19 million purse prize.

The 2025 PGA Championship's final round will be played on Sunday, May 18. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in pairs.

Sergio Garcia sits in last place, 74th, at the 2025 PGA Championship. The Spaniard and Chris Kirk, tied for 72nd place, will be the first group to tee off on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler leads the 2025 PGA Championship by a three-stroke margin over Alex Noren. With 54-hole scores of 11-under par and 8-under par, respectively, they will tee off the final round at 2:40 PM ET.

Trending

2025 PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

8:10 AM - Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 AM - Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 AM - Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 AM - Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 AM - Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9:00 AM - Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 AM - Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:30 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 AM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 AM - Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 AM - Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 AM - Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:40 AM - Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 AM - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11:00 AM - Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 AM - Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 AM - Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 PM - Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 PM - J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 PM - Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 PM - Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 PM - Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1:00 PM - Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 PM - Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 PM - Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:00 PM - Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 PM - Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 PM - Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 PM - Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More