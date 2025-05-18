2025 PGA Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 18, 2025 00:35 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 PGA Championship is sure to be exciting as the world's best golfers go head-to-head to emerge at the top of the leaderboard. In addition to the pressure of the event being a Major championship, the winner will receive a massive slice of the whopping $19 million purse prize.

The 2025 PGA Championship's final round will be played on Sunday, May 18. All players will tee off from the Quail Hollow Club's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in pairs.

Sergio Garcia sits in last place, 74th, at the 2025 PGA Championship. The Spaniard and Chris Kirk, tied for 72nd place, will be the first group to tee off on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler leads the 2025 PGA Championship by a three-stroke margin over Alex Noren. With 54-hole scores of 11-under par and 8-under par, respectively, they will tee off the final round at 2:40 PM ET.

also-read-trending Trending

2025 PGA Championship Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:10 AM - Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
  • 8:20 AM - Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
  • 8:30 AM - Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
  • 8:40 AM - Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
  • 8:50 AM - Tom Kim, Michael Kim
  • 9:00 AM - Nicolai Hojgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:10 AM - Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
  • 9:20 AM - Daniel Berger, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 9:30 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
  • 9:40 AM - Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
  • 9:50 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:10 AM - Rickard Bland, Sam Stevens
  • 10:20 AM - Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
  • 10:30 AM - Luke Donald, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 10:40 AM - Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
  • 10:50 AM - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:00 AM - Harris English, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 AM - Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
  • 11:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
  • 11:30 AM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:40 AM - Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
  • 11:50 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:10 PM - Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
  • 12:20 PM - J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
  • 12:30 PM - Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:40 PM - Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:50 PM - Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
  • 1:00 PM - Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:10 PM - Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
  • 1:20 PM - Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:30 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
  • 1:40 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2:00 PM - Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 2:10 PM - Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
  • 2:20 PM - Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:30 PM - Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
  • 2:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications