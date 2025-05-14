2025 PGA Championship weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 PGA Championship will kick off shortly at the Quail Hollow Country Club. The second Major of the season will take place from Thursday, May 15, to Sunday, May 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

156 players will tee off at the 2025 PGA Championship. According to AccuWeather, the tournament might be impacted by rain in the second and third rounds, while the conditions in the first and final rounds would be favourable for golf.

The opening day is expected to be partly sunny and humid at Quail Hollow Country Club. The temperature in the morning and afternoon will range in the low 80s to mid-80s and will fall to the low 70s in the evening. The wind gusts will be moderate while the humidity will be high throughout the round.

The morning of the second round is forecast to be similar to the first round. However, the afternoon will be more challenging for play with a 40% chance of thunderstorms. The third round will have stronger wind gusts in the range of 15 mph to 26 mph. The weather is expected to be warm, sunny and humid, with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

The weather conditions in the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship will be ideal for play. The wind will be light with minimal chances of rain and cooler weather in comparison to the first three rounds. Humidity is expected to be high in the final round.

A look at the odds for the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler has the best odds of +400 to win the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, as per FanDuel. He comes to the tournament after a thumping win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Rory McIlroy is a close favourite with odds of +450. The World No. 2 registered his name in the history books after achieving the career Grand Slam at the Augusta National last month.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has been the top contender in the last few Majors, is the third favourite with odds of +950. His LIV Golfer mate Jon Rahm has odds of +1800. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also among the top 5 favourites at the 2025 PGA Championship. Other favourites include Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland.

Here's a look at the 25 players with the best shot at the 2025 PGA Championship, as per FanDuel:

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+950)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Ludvig Åberg (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)

Brooks Koepka (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Jason Day (+7500)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Russell Henley (+7500)

Wyndham Clark (+9000)

Min Woo Lee (+9000)

Sungjae Im (+9000)

Patrick Reed (+9000)

Justin Rose (+10000)

