2025 RBC Heritage prize money: How much will golfers win this weekend?

Fresh off the high-stakes drama of Augusta, the PGA Tour shifts gears to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage — but make no mistake, the stakes are still sky-high. With a $20 million purse on the line, this signature event ensures that every swing counts, even for those finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Ad

While Rory McIlroy may be skipping Hilton Head this week after donning the green jacket, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will return as the defending champion, aiming to add another tartan plaid jacket to his wardrobe. The Harbour Town course, a 7,213-yard par-71 Pete Dye creation, now plays host to a 72-player, no-cut field — and a hefty winner’s check of $3.6 million.

For perspective, that top prize is just $600,000 shy of what McIlroy earned at the Masters last weekend. The runner-up this week won’t walk away disappointed either, pocketing $2.16 million. Third place takes home $1.36 million, and even the 72nd-place finisher will collect $36,000 — underlining the financial weight of this no-cut signature event.

Ad

Trending

The RBC Heritage, held annually the week after the Masters since the early ’80s, has evolved into one of the most lucrative stops on the Tour. What began in 1969 with Arnold Palmer’s emotional victory now stands as a high-profile showdown with a tradition-rich backdrop.

While Scottie Scheffler leads the odds at +360, he's not the only name commanding attention. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Ludvig Åberg are all hot picks, with each eyeing not only a trophy but also the FedExCup points that could redefine their 2025 campaign.

Ad

Who won the 2024 RBC Heritage?

Before players lined up to chase this weekend’s $3.6 million check, one man had already turned Harbour Town into his personal victory lap. Scottie Scheffler, then fresh off a second green jacket at Augusta, made history in 2024 by clinching the RBC Heritage — becoming the first to win both events in the same season since Bernhard Langer in 1985.

Scheffler's win wasn’t without suspense. After Sunday’s final round was halted due to storms and fading light, he returned early Monday with a five-shot cushion — but still had to close it out. He carded a final round of 69 and finished at 19-under-par.

Ad

“I did get off to a slow start on Thursday, but other than that, I had played some really nice golf in the middle of the tournament,” Scheffler said in a post-round interview, via CBS Sports. “It’s nice to be done.”

With that win, Scheffler completed a legendary seven-week stretch that included titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, and The Masters, along with a runner-up finish in Houston. The RBC Heritage marked his fourth victory in five events, pushing his season earnings past the $16 million mark at that point — and marking his position as World No.1 with a level of dominance not seen in decades.

Ad

Even more remarkable? Scheffler’s bogey on the final hole was his first of the entire tournament. Behind him, Theegala settled for second, while Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark tied for third at 15 under. But the week, and arguably the season, belonged to Scheffler.

As the 2025 field now gathers at the same venue, the shadow of last year’s performance looms large. Can anyone match Scheffler’s all-around brilliance from a year ago? Or will the defending champ do it all over again?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author NiteshPande Nitesh Pande is a Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in comprehensive coverage of all four golf majors. With extensive experience in content writing across premier industries, he brings a sophisticated approach to sports journalism that transforms complex athletic narratives into engaging stories. At Sportskeeda, his proven track record of success includes driving significant audience engagement and implementing strategic content initiatives. His content marketing certification enhances his ability to craft narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, from devoted sports enthusiasts to casual readers. As a passionate Ludvig Aberg supporter, Nitesh combines his deep appreciation for the sport with analytical expertise to break down intricate game strategies for broader audience comprehension. His unique methodology integrates thorough research with strategic insight, making technical aspects of Golf accessible and engaging. When not crafting sports narratives, he pursues his interests in psychology and music, which further enrich his perspective on sports journalism. Know More