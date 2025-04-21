2025 RBC Heritage purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20 million pool?

The 2025 RBC Heritage has concluded. A thrilling playoff on the Harbor Town Golf Links' par-4 18th hole saw Justin Thomas defeat Andrew Novak for the title and a massive share of the $20 million purse prize.

Justin Thomas earned his 15th title on the PGA Tour this week. He won a grand check worth a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Andrew Novak received $2.16 million for claiming the solo second spot at the RBC Heritage.

Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2024 edition of the RBC Heritage, earned $580,000 for a shared eighth-place finish along with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim. The three PGA Tour stars also earned 175 FedEx Cup points each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 RBC Heritage's $20 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

POSITION GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN) SCORE FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS P1 Justin Thomas (+2000) 267 / -17 700.000 $3,600,000.00 P2 Andrew Novak (+12000) 267 / -17 400.000 $2,160,000.00 T3 Daniel Berger (+5000) 270 / -14 312.500 $960,000.00 T3 Mackenzie Hughes (+12000) 270 / -14 312.500 $960,000.00 T3 Brian Harman (+8000) 270 / -14 312.500 $960,000.00 T3 Maverick McNealy (+6500) 270 / -14 312.500 $960,000.00 7 Tommy Fleetwood (+3300) 271 / -13 225.000 $670,000.00 T8 Scottie Scheffler (+360) 272 / -12 175.000 $580,000.00 T8 Russell Henley (+2800) 272 / -12 175.000 $580,000.00 T8 Si Woo Kim (+7500) 272 / -12 175.000 $580,000.00 T11 J.T. Poston (+7000) 273 / -11 125.000 $480,000.00 T11 Sungjae Im (+4000) 273 / -11 125.000 $480,000.00 T13 Sam Burns (+8000) 274 / -10 90.000 $364,000.00 T13 Sepp Straka (+4500) 274 / -10 90.000 $364,000.00 T13 Viktor Hovland (+3000) 274 / -10 90.000 $364,000.00 T13 Cam Davis (+27000) 274 / -10 90.000 $364,000.00 T13 Patrick Cantlay (+1800) 274 / -10 90.000 $364,000.00 T18 Xander Schauffele (+1400) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Sami Välimäki (+25000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Chris Kirk (+27000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Eric Cole (+17000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Jordan Spieth (+4000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Ryo Hisatsune (+20000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Tom Hoge (+10000) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Shane Lowry (+2800) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T18 Keegan Bradley (+6500) 275 / -9 50.000 $226,055.56 T27 Davis Thompson (+7500) 276 / -8 34.300 $140,200.00 T27 Ryan Gerard (+12000) 276 / -8 34.300 $140,200.00 T27 Billy Horschel (+12000) 276 / -8 34.300 $140,200.00 T27 Max Greyserman (+12000) 276 / -8 34.300 $140,200.00 T27 Wyndham Clark (+5500) 276 / -8 34.300 $140,200.00 T32 Bud Cauley (+8000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T32 Austin Eckroat (+22000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T32 Matt Kuchar (+20000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T32 Thomas Detry (+12000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T32 Stephan Jaeger (+11000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T32 Brian Campbell (+22000) 277 / -7 26.000 $109,083.33 T38 Tony Finau (+8000) 278 / -6 20.688 $86,250.00 T38 Aaron Rai (+4500) 278 / -6 20.688 $86,250.00 T38 Byeong Hun An (+7500) 278 / -6 20.688 $86,250.00 T38 Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000) 278 / -6 20.688 $86,250.00 T42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 Patrick Rodgers (+12000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 Matthieu Pavon (+75000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 J.J. Spaun (+7000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 Taylor Pendrith (+7000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 Akshay Bhatia (+7000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T42 Justin Rose (+7000) 279 / -5 16.500 $64,142.86 T49 Corey Conners (+2500) 280 / -4 12.500 $48,000.00 T49 Denny McCarthy (+5500) 280 / -4 12.500 $48,000.00 T49 Nick Taylor (+12000) 280 / -4 12.500 $48,000.00 T49 Jason Day (+4000) 280 / -4 12.500 $48,000.00 T49 Adam Scott (+12000) 280 / -4 12.500 $48,000.00 T54 Collin Morikawa (+1100) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Michael Kim (+7500) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Ludvig Åberg (+1200) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Sam Stevens (+15000) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Will Zalatoris (+9000) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Cameron Young (+20000) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T54 Karl Vilips (+30000) 281 / -3 9.536 $44,500.00 T61 Min Woo Lee (+5500) 282 / -2 7.500 $41,500.00 T61 Adam Hadwin (+30000) 282 / -2 7.500 $41,500.00 T61 Gary Woodland (+12000) 282 / -2 7.500 $41,500.00 T61 Lucas Glover (+9000) 282 / -2 7.500 $41,500.00 T61 Jacob Bridgeman (+11000) 282 / -2 7.500 $41,500.00 T66 Robert MacIntyre (+4000) 283 / -1 6.625 $39,750.00 T66 Harris English (+9000) 283 / -1 6.625 $39,750.00 68 Rickie Fowler (+11000) 284 / E 6.250 $39,000.00 69 Sahith Theegala (+8000) 285 / 1 6.000 $38,000.00 70 Max Homa (+9000) 286 / 2 5.750 $37,500.00 71 Nick Dunlap (+30000) 290 / 6 5.500 $37,000.00 72 Joe Highsmith (+17000) 291 / 7 5.250 $36,000.00

Following the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament will run from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, in Avondale.

Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage Winning Scores

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecards for the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (10 under par - 61)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (pat 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 4 (3 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (pat 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

