2025 RBC Heritage purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20 million pool?
The 2025 RBC Heritage has concluded. A thrilling playoff on the Harbor Town Golf Links' par-4 18th hole saw Justin Thomas defeat Andrew Novak for the title and a massive share of the $20 million purse prize.
Ad
Justin Thomas earned his 15th title on the PGA Tour this week. He won a grand check worth a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Andrew Novak received $2.16 million for claiming the solo second spot at the RBC Heritage.
Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2024 edition of the RBC Heritage, earned $580,000 for a shared eighth-place finish along with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim. The three PGA Tour stars also earned 175 FedEx Cup points each.
Ad
Trending
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 RBC Heritage's $20 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):
POSITION
GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
SCORE
FEDEXCUP POINTS
EARNINGS
P1
Justin Thomas (+2000)
267 / -17
700.000
$3,600,000.00
P2
Andrew Novak (+12000)
267 / -17
400.000
$2,160,000.00
T3
Daniel Berger (+5000)
270 / -14
312.500
$960,000.00
T3
Mackenzie Hughes (+12000)
270 / -14
312.500
$960,000.00
T3
Brian Harman (+8000)
270 / -14
312.500
$960,000.00
T3
Maverick McNealy (+6500)
270 / -14
312.500
$960,000.00
7
Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
271 / -13
225.000
$670,000.00
T8
Scottie Scheffler (+360)
272 / -12
175.000
$580,000.00
T8
Russell Henley (+2800)
272 / -12
175.000
$580,000.00
T8
Si Woo Kim (+7500)
272 / -12
175.000
$580,000.00
T11
J.T. Poston (+7000)
273 / -11
125.000
$480,000.00
T11
Sungjae Im (+4000)
273 / -11
125.000
$480,000.00
T13
Sam Burns (+8000)
274 / -10
90.000
$364,000.00
T13
Sepp Straka (+4500)
274 / -10
90.000
$364,000.00
T13
Viktor Hovland (+3000)
274 / -10
90.000
$364,000.00
T13
Cam Davis (+27000)
274 / -10
90.000
$364,000.00
T13
Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
274 / -10
90.000
$364,000.00
T18
Xander Schauffele (+1400)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Sami Välimäki (+25000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Chris Kirk (+27000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Eric Cole (+17000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Jordan Spieth (+4000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Ryo Hisatsune (+20000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Tom Hoge (+10000)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Shane Lowry (+2800)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T18
Keegan Bradley (+6500)
275 / -9
50.000
$226,055.56
T27
Davis Thompson (+7500)
276 / -8
34.300
$140,200.00
T27
Ryan Gerard (+12000)
276 / -8
34.300
$140,200.00
T27
Billy Horschel (+12000)
276 / -8
34.300
$140,200.00
T27
Max Greyserman (+12000)
276 / -8
34.300
$140,200.00
T27
Wyndham Clark (+5500)
276 / -8
34.300
$140,200.00
T32
Bud Cauley (+8000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T32
Austin Eckroat (+22000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T32
Matt Kuchar (+20000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T32
Thomas Detry (+12000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T32
Stephan Jaeger (+11000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T32
Brian Campbell (+22000)
277 / -7
26.000
$109,083.33
T38
Tony Finau (+8000)
278 / -6
20.688
$86,250.00
T38
Aaron Rai (+4500)
278 / -6
20.688
$86,250.00
T38
Byeong Hun An (+7500)
278 / -6
20.688
$86,250.00
T38
Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000)
278 / -6
20.688
$86,250.00
T42
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
Patrick Rodgers (+12000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
Matthieu Pavon (+75000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
J.J. Spaun (+7000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
Taylor Pendrith (+7000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
Akshay Bhatia (+7000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T42
Justin Rose (+7000)
279 / -5
16.500
$64,142.86
T49
Corey Conners (+2500)
280 / -4
12.500
$48,000.00
T49
Denny McCarthy (+5500)
280 / -4
12.500
$48,000.00
T49
Nick Taylor (+12000)
280 / -4
12.500
$48,000.00
T49
Jason Day (+4000)
280 / -4
12.500
$48,000.00
T49
Adam Scott (+12000)
280 / -4
12.500
$48,000.00
T54
Collin Morikawa (+1100)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Michael Kim (+7500)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Sam Stevens (+15000)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Will Zalatoris (+9000)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Cameron Young (+20000)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T54
Karl Vilips (+30000)
281 / -3
9.536
$44,500.00
T61
Min Woo Lee (+5500)
282 / -2
7.500
$41,500.00
T61
Adam Hadwin (+30000)
282 / -2
7.500
$41,500.00
T61
Gary Woodland (+12000)
282 / -2
7.500
$41,500.00
T61
Lucas Glover (+9000)
282 / -2
7.500
$41,500.00
T61
Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)
282 / -2
7.500
$41,500.00
T66
Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
283 / -1
6.625
$39,750.00
T66
Harris English (+9000)
283 / -1
6.625
$39,750.00
68
Rickie Fowler (+11000)
284 / E
6.250
$39,000.00
69
Sahith Theegala (+8000)
285 / 1
6.000
$38,000.00
70
Max Homa (+9000)
286 / 2
5.750
$37,500.00
71
Nick Dunlap (+30000)
290 / 6
5.500
$37,000.00
72
Joe Highsmith (+17000)
291 / 7
5.250
$36,000.00
Ad
Following the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament will run from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, in Avondale.
Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage Winning Scores
Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecards for the tournament (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (10 under par - 61)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ad
Round 2 (2 under par - 69)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
Hole 8 (pat 4) - 5
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (2 under par - 69)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 6
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Ad
Round 4 (3 under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
Hole 8 (pat 4) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.