  • home icon
  • Golf
  • RBC Heritage
  • 2025 RBC Heritage purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20 million pool?

2025 RBC Heritage purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $20 million pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:57 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas, RBC Heritage (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 RBC Heritage has concluded. A thrilling playoff on the Harbor Town Golf Links' par-4 18th hole saw Justin Thomas defeat Andrew Novak for the title and a massive share of the $20 million purse prize.

Ad

Justin Thomas earned his 15th title on the PGA Tour this week. He won a grand check worth a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Andrew Novak received $2.16 million for claiming the solo second spot at the RBC Heritage.

Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2024 edition of the RBC Heritage, earned $580,000 for a shared eighth-place finish along with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim. The three PGA Tour stars also earned 175 FedEx Cup points each.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 RBC Heritage's $20 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1Justin Thomas (+2000)267 / -17700.000$3,600,000.00
P2Andrew Novak (+12000)267 / -17400.000$2,160,000.00
T3Daniel Berger (+5000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
T3Mackenzie Hughes (+12000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
T3Brian Harman (+8000)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
T3Maverick McNealy (+6500)270 / -14312.500$960,000.00
7Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)271 / -13225.000$670,000.00
T8Scottie Scheffler (+360)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
T8Russell Henley (+2800)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
T8Si Woo Kim (+7500)272 / -12175.000$580,000.00
T11J.T. Poston (+7000)273 / -11125.000$480,000.00
T11Sungjae Im (+4000)273 / -11125.000$480,000.00
T13Sam Burns (+8000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
T13Sepp Straka (+4500)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
T13Viktor Hovland (+3000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
T13Cam Davis (+27000)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
T13Patrick Cantlay (+1800)274 / -1090.000$364,000.00
T18Xander Schauffele (+1400)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Sami Välimäki (+25000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Chris Kirk (+27000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Eric Cole (+17000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Jordan Spieth (+4000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Ryo Hisatsune (+20000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Tom Hoge (+10000)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Shane Lowry (+2800)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T18Keegan Bradley (+6500)275 / -950.000$226,055.56
T27Davis Thompson (+7500)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
T27Ryan Gerard (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
T27Billy Horschel (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
T27Max Greyserman (+12000)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
T27Wyndham Clark (+5500)276 / -834.300$140,200.00
T32Bud Cauley (+8000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T32Austin Eckroat (+22000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T32Matt Kuchar (+20000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T32Thomas Detry (+12000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T32Stephan Jaeger (+11000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T32Brian Campbell (+22000)277 / -726.000$109,083.33
T38Tony Finau (+8000)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
T38Aaron Rai (+4500)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
T38Byeong Hun An (+7500)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
T38Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000)278 / -620.688$86,250.00
T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42Patrick Rodgers (+12000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42Matthieu Pavon (+75000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42J.J. Spaun (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42Taylor Pendrith (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42Akshay Bhatia (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T42Justin Rose (+7000)279 / -516.500$64,142.86
T49Corey Conners (+2500)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
T49Denny McCarthy (+5500)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
T49Nick Taylor (+12000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
T49Jason Day (+4000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
T49Adam Scott (+12000)280 / -412.500$48,000.00
T54Collin Morikawa (+1100)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Michael Kim (+7500)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Ludvig Åberg (+1200)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Sam Stevens (+15000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Will Zalatoris (+9000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Cameron Young (+20000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T54Karl Vilips (+30000)281 / -39.536$44,500.00
T61Min Woo Lee (+5500)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
T61Adam Hadwin (+30000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
T61Gary Woodland (+12000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
T61Lucas Glover (+9000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
T61Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)282 / -27.500$41,500.00
T66Robert MacIntyre (+4000)283 / -16.625$39,750.00
T66Harris English (+9000)283 / -16.625$39,750.00
68Rickie Fowler (+11000)284 / E6.250$39,000.00
69Sahith Theegala (+8000)285 / 16.000$38,000.00
70Max Homa (+9000)286 / 25.750$37,500.00
71Nick Dunlap (+30000)290 / 65.500$37,000.00
72Joe Highsmith (+17000)291 / 75.250$36,000.00
Ad

Following the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament will run from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, in Avondale.

Justin Thomas' 2025 RBC Heritage Winning Scores

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecards for the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (10 under par - 61)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ad

Round 2 (2 under par - 69)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (pat 4) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2 under par - 69)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 6
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Ad

Round 4 (3 under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (pat 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications