2025 RBC Heritage round 2 tee times and pairings

The 2025 RBC Heritage is off to an incredible start at the Harbor Town Golf Links in South Carolina. The second round will be held on Friday, April 18, with all players teeing off from the first hole from 8:00 PM ET onwards.

Ad

The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage will be Karl Vilips and Rickie Fowler. The golfers are tied for 51st place and 61st place with scores of even par and one over par, respectively.

The leader of the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas, will tee off on Friday at 1:40 PM ET. He will play with Corey Conners, who is tied for 38th place with a 1-under-par 70 score.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler is tied for second place along with Russell Henley. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off the second round of the RBC Heritage at 1:30 PM ET along with Viktor Hovland.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

8:00 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler

8:10 a.m.: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

8:20 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune

8:30 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard

8:40 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

8:50 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

9:00 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

9:10 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau

9:25 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young

9:35 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger

9:45 a.m.: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman

9:55 a.m.: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An

10:05 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel

10:15 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele

10:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

10:40 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose

10:50 a.m.: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak

11 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy

11:10 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki

11:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens

11:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

11:55 a.m.: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:05 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin

12:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

12:25 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

12:35 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott

12:45 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole

12:55 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay

1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

1:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

1:40 p.m.: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas

1:50 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

2:00 p.m.: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun

2:10 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

Ad

2025 RBC Heritage Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 10 players at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

1 - Justin Thomas (-10)

T2 - Russell Henley (-7)

T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

4 - Wyndham Clark (-6)

T5 - Brian Campbell (-5)

T5 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)

T5 - J. J. Spaun (-5)

T5 - Gary Woodland (-5)

T5 - Brian Harman (-5)

T10 - Sami Valimaki (-4)

T10 - Matt Kuchar (-4)

T10 - Keegan Bradley (-4)

T10 - Eric Cole (-4)

T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)

T10 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T10 - Jordan Spieth (-4)

T10 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T10 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T10 - Max Greyserman (-4)

T10 - Justin Rose (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More