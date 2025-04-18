2025 RBC Heritage round 2 tee times and pairings

The 2025 RBC Heritage is off to an incredible start at the Harbor Town Golf Links in South Carolina. The second round will be held on Friday, April 18, with all players teeing off from the first hole from 8:00 PM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage will be Karl Vilips and Rickie Fowler. The golfers are tied for 51st place and 61st place with scores of even par and one over par, respectively.
The leader of the 2025 RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas, will tee off on Friday at 1:40 PM ET. He will play with Corey Conners, who is tied for 38th place with a 1-under-par 70 score.
Scottie Scheffler is tied for second place along with Russell Henley. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off the second round of the RBC Heritage at 1:30 PM ET along with Viktor Hovland.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):
- 8:00 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler
- 8:10 a.m.: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:20 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:30 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard
- 8:40 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 8:50 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 9:00 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:10 a.m.: Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 9:25 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young
- 9:35 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:45 a.m.: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman
- 9:55 a.m.: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An
- 10:05 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel
- 10:15 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele
- 10:25 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 10:40 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 10:50 a.m.: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak
- 11 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy
- 11:10 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley
- 11:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki
- 11:30 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens
- 11:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
- 11:55 a.m.: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:05 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
- 12:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 12:25 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:35 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott
- 12:45 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole
- 12:55 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 1:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:30 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:40 p.m.: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas
- 1:50 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- 2:00 p.m.: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 2:10 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland
2025 RBC Heritage Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 10 players at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Justin Thomas (-10)
- T2 - Russell Henley (-7)
- T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
- 4 - Wyndham Clark (-6)
- T5 - Brian Campbell (-5)
- T5 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)
- T5 - J. J. Spaun (-5)
- T5 - Gary Woodland (-5)
- T5 - Brian Harman (-5)
- T10 - Sami Valimaki (-4)
- T10 - Matt Kuchar (-4)
- T10 - Keegan Bradley (-4)
- T10 - Eric Cole (-4)
- T10 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)
- T10 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)
- T10 - Jordan Spieth (-4)
- T10 - Ryan Gerard (-4)
- T10 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)
- T10 - Max Greyserman (-4)
- T10 - Justin Rose (-4)