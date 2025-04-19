2025 RBC Heritage round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage is off to a great start at the Harbor Town Golf Links course in South Carolina. The penultimate round, which will be held on Saturday, April 19, will see staggered tee times. All players will tee off from the first hole from 7:50 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage will feature Joe Highsmith and Nick Dunlap. They sit in the 71st and last place, 72nd, respectively, with scores of 6 over par and 7 over par.

The leader group of the 2025 RBC Heritage will comprise of Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim. They will tee off at 2:00 PM ET. Kim shares the second position with Russell Henley while Thomas leads by a two stroke margin.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for 6th place at the 2025 RBC Heritage with Mackenzie Hughes. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off at 1:30 PM ET with Wyndham Clark, who is tied for 8th place.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

7:50 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap

8:00 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin

8:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris

8:20 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers

8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley

8:40 a.m. – Max Homa, Sahith Theegala

8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim

9:00 a.m. – Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

9:15 a.m. – Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

9:25 a.m. – Eric Cole, Tom Hoge

9:35 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

9:45 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:55 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

10:05 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

10:15 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose

10:30 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Harris English

10:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover

10:50 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sungjae Im

11:00 a.m. – Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia

11:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai

11:20 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry

11:30 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger

11:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland

11:55 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

12:05 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel

12:15 p.m. – Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger

12:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

12:35 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley

12:45 p.m. – Cam Davis, Brian Campbell

1:00 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard

1:10 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

1:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

1:30 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

1:40 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes

1:50 p.m. – Russell Henley, Andrew Novak

2:00 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim

2025 RBC Heritage Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 RBC Heritage heading into the third round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Justin Thomas (-12)

T2 - Si Woo Kim (-10)

T2 - Russell Henley (-10)

T4 - Andrew Novak (-9)

T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-9)

T6 - Mackenzie Hughes (-8)

T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T8 - Wyndham Clark (-7)

T8 - J. T. Poston (-7)

T8 - Brian Harman (-7)

T8 - Collin Morikawa (-7)

T8 - Maverick McNealy (-7)

T13 - Karl Vilips (-6)

T13 - Ryan Gerard (-6)

T13 - Cam Davis (-6)

T13 - Brian Campbell (-6)

T13 - Sami Valimaki (-6)

T13 - Keegan Bradley (-6)

T13 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)

