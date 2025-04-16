2025 RBC Heritage updated odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 RBC Heritage is set to begin on Thursday, April 16, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The signature event, which follows the Masters on the PGA Tour schedule, will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s whopping $20 million prize purse.

The RBC Heritage field will feature 43 of the top-50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 and event’s reigning champion Scottie Scheffler. The competition’s signature nature will see the 28-year-old face the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland, among others.

Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is also the outright favorite to win this year. According to SportsLine, he enters the event with +360 odds. For the unversed, the two-time major winner comes into the weekend on the back of a solo-fourth-place finish at the Masters.

Having missed the season-opener this season due to a kitchen injury, Scheffler’s best finish so far came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he ended up T2. He’ll be eyeing his first win of the year by defending his red checkered jacket.

World No.3 Xander Schauffele trails Scheffler on the odds list. He enters the contest with +1100 odds and shares the position with No.4 Collin Morikawa. Having finished T8 and T14 respectively at Augusta last weekend, both golfers will be looking for a strong comeback at Harbour Town.

Ludvig Åberg (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Russell Henley (28-1) and Viktor Hovland (30-1) are some other big names to watch at the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will not feature this weekend as the Grand Slam winner has opted to sit the contest out.

2025 RBC Heritage odds (updated)

Listed below is the complete odds list for the Hilton Head Island competition (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Collin Morikawa +1100

Xander Schauffele +1100

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Russell Henley +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jason Day +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Daniel Berger +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Denny McCarthy +6000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Aaron Rai +7500

Byeong Hun An +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Davis Thompson +7500

Bud Cauley +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8000

Tony Finau +9000

Harris English +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Max Homa +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Stephan Jaeger +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Thomas Detry +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Max Greyserman +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

More details on the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage will be updated as the season progresses.

