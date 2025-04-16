2025 RBC Heritage updated odds and top bets explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 RBC Heritage is set to begin on Thursday, April 16, at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The signature event, which follows the Masters on the PGA Tour schedule, will see a stacked 72-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s whopping $20 million prize purse.
The RBC Heritage field will feature 43 of the top-50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 and event’s reigning champion Scottie Scheffler. The competition’s signature nature will see the 28-year-old face the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas, and Viktor Hovland, among others.
Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is also the outright favorite to win this year. According to SportsLine, he enters the event with +360 odds. For the unversed, the two-time major winner comes into the weekend on the back of a solo-fourth-place finish at the Masters.
Having missed the season-opener this season due to a kitchen injury, Scheffler’s best finish so far came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he ended up T2. He’ll be eyeing his first win of the year by defending his red checkered jacket.
World No.3 Xander Schauffele trails Scheffler on the odds list. He enters the contest with +1100 odds and shares the position with No.4 Collin Morikawa. Having finished T8 and T14 respectively at Augusta last weekend, both golfers will be looking for a strong comeback at Harbour Town.
Ludvig Åberg (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1), Shane Lowry (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Russell Henley (28-1) and Viktor Hovland (30-1) are some other big names to watch at the RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will not feature this weekend as the Grand Slam winner has opted to sit the contest out.
2025 RBC Heritage odds (updated)
Listed below is the complete odds list for the Hilton Head Island competition (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Russell Henley +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jason Day +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Wyndham Clark +5500
- Daniel Berger +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- J.J. Spaun +6000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Denny McCarthy +6000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- Keegan Bradley +7000
- Justin Rose +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Aaron Rai +7500
- Byeong Hun An +7500
- Taylor Pendrith +7500
- Davis Thompson +7500
- Bud Cauley +8000
- Michael Kim +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Brian Harman +8000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +8000
- Tony Finau +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Lucas Glover +9000
- Max Homa +10000
- Sam Burns +10000
- Will Zalatoris +10000
- Rickie Fowler +11000
- Stephan Jaeger +11000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Jacob Bridgeman +12000
- Andrew Novak +12000
- Billy Horschel +12000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Adam Scott +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
- Ryan Gerard +15000
