2025 Ryder Cup Friday Foursome tee times and pairings explored

The 45th Ryder Cup Matches are set to begin on Friday, September 26, as the tee times for Friday foursomes have been announced. Play will start at 7:10 a.m. at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

The first matchup will feature Justin Thomas and LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau teaming up for the USA against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton of Europe. For the uninitiated, Hatton and Rahm are also teammates at LIV's Legion XIII. While the other three were part of the last Ryder Cup, DeChambeau is making his return after four years.

Match 2 will begin 11 minutes later, featuring Scottie Scheffler and USA rookie Russell Henley facing Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick for Europe. The penultimate match of the morning session will start at 7:42 a.m. ET with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood taking on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

The fourth match of Friday’s Ryder Cup foursomes will tee off at 7:58 a.m. ET. Experienced duo and close friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will be up against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Ryder Cup Friday Morning Foursome:

J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, and Sam Burns are absent from the morning session for Team USA, while Europe has kept Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose out of Friday’s foursomes.

Ryder Cup 2025 teams roster explored

Here's a look at both teams for the Ryder Cup 2025:

Team USA (Captain: Keegan Bradley)

Collin Morikawa: 4–3–1

Xander Schauffele: 4–4–0

Sam Burns: 1–2–0

Bryson DeChambeau: 2–3–1

Patrick Cantlay: 5–2–1

Russell Henley: Rookie

Scottie Scheffler: 2–2–3

Justin Thomas: 7–4–2

J. J. Spaun: Rookie

Cameron Young: Rookie

Harris English: 1–2–0

Ben Griffin: Rookie

Team Europe (Captain: Luke Donald)

Tyrrell Hatton: 5–4–2

Rory McIlroy: 16–13–4

Ludvig Aberg: 2–2–0

Viktor Hovland: 3–4–3

Jon Rahm: 6–3–3

Shane Lowry: 2–3–1

Robert MacIntyre: 2–0–1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 1–7–0

Sepp Straka: 1–2–0

Tommy Fleetwood: 7–3–2

Justin Rose: 14–9–3

Rasmus Hojgaard: Rookie

