2025 Ryder Cup Sunday Singles tee times and pairings explored

Following two days of high-octane golf at the Ryder Cup 2025, Team Europe is just 2.5 points away from successfully defending their title. So far, they have bagged 11.5 points against the US’ 4.5 and need just three wins out of 12 singles in the final session.

The final Ryder Cup session will feature 12 singles matches where all 24 players will be in action at Bethpage Black. The pairings have been announced, and the first match will be between veteran Justin Rose and tournament rookie Cameron Young. The match will begin on Sunday, September 25 at 12:02 pm ET.

Europe’s most successful player, Tommy Fleetwood, will compete against Justin Thomas at 12:13 pm ET. LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau will face Matt Fitzpatrick at 12:24 pm ET.

Next up will be the battle of the titans, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler facing No. 2 Rory McIlroy at 12:35 pm ET. Both have had contrasting weeks so far: Rory has been undefeated with 3.5 points, while Scheffler has created an unwanted record with four losses.

The visitors are looking to secure their first away win since 2012 and their sixth win in the last eight Ryder Cup starts. For Team US, they will need extraordinary golf and some luck as well, given they will have to earn 10 out of the 12 available points. It will be interesting to see if the hosts have some fight left or if the Europeans will continue their dominance on Sunday.

2025 Ryder Cup Sunday Singles tee times exlored

Here's a look at the pairings for the Ryder Cup Sunday singles (all times ET):

Match 1

12:02 pm - Justin Rose (EU) vs Cameron Young (USA)

Match 2

12:13 pm - Tommy Fleetwood (EU) vs Justin Thomas (USA)

Match 3

12:24 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick (EU) vs Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Match 4

12:35 pm - Rory McIlroy (EU) vs Scottie Scheffler (USA)

Match 5

12:46 pm - Ludvig Aberg (EU) vs Patrick Cantlay (USA)

Match 6

12:57 pm - Jon Rahm (EU) vs Xander Schauffele (USA)

Match 7

1:08 pm - Sepp Straka (EU) vs J.J. Spaun (USA)

Match 8

1:19 pm - Shane Lowry (EU) vs Russell Henley (USA)

Match 9

1:30 pm - Rasmus Højgaard (EU) vs Ben Griffin (USA)

Match 10

1:41 pm - Tyrrell Hatton (EU) vs Collin Morikawa (USA)

Match 11

1:52 pm - Robert MacIntyre (EU) vs Sam Burns (USA)

Match 12

2:03 pm - Viktor Hovland (EU) vs Harris English (USA)

