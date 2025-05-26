2025 Senior PGA Championship payouts: How much each player earned from the $3M purse

The 2025 Senior PGA Championship has concluded. With the tournament's prize purse totalling $3 million, even players who missed the cut and turned in a score for two rounds will receive $1,000. Players who made the cut but did not complete 4 rounds will also receive the same amount.

Angel Cabrera emerged victorious by posting scores of 72, 69, 70, and 69 at the challenging Congressional Country Club this week. The Argentine earned $540,000 for his stellar performance.

Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington posted 4-under-par 68 each on Sunday to rise 5 spots up the leaderboard. Tied for second place at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship, they each earned $264,000.

Stewart Cink, Jason Caron, and Retief Goosen share fourth place at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship with a 72-hole score of 6 under par. They all earned paychecks of $123,516.67 each.

2025 Senior PGA Championship Payouts

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship's $3 million purse prize:

WINNER. Angel Cabrera (-8) ($540,000)

(-8) ($540,000) T2. Thomas Bjorn (-7) ($264,000)

T2. Padraig Harrington (-7) ($264,000)

T4. Stewart Cink (-6) ($123,516.67)

T4. Jason Caron (-6) ($123,516.67)

T4. Retief Goosen (-6) ($123,516.67)

7. Cameron Percy (-5) ($99,750)

T8. Darren Fichardt (-4) ($87,013.33)

T8. Søren Kjeldsen (-4) ($87,013.33)

T8. Vijay Singh (-4) ($87,013.33)

T11. Darren Clarke (-3) ($72,406.67)

T11. Miguel Angel Jiménez (-3) ($72,406.67)

T11. Y.E. Yang (-3) ($72,406.67)

T14. Steven Alker (-2) ($53,026)

T14. Greg Owen (-2) ($53,026)

T14. Richard Bland (-2) ($53,026)

T14. Justin Leonard (-2) ($53,026)

T14. Robert Karlsson (-2) ($53,026)

T19. Scott Hend (-1) ($38,990)

T19. Steve Flesch (-1) ($38,990)

T21. David Duval (E) ($31,097.50)

T21. Tim O'Neal (E) ($31,097.50)

T21. Mark Hensby (E) ($31,097.50)

T21. Phillip Archer (E) ($31,097.50)

T25. Adilson da Silva (+1) ($22,980)

T25. Matt Gogel (+1) ($22,980)

T25. Lee Westwood (+1) ($22,980)

T28. Stephen Gallacher (+2) (19,700)

T28. Keith Horne (+2) (19,700)

T28. Simon Khan (+2) (19,700)

T28. Paul Broadhurst (+2) (19,700)

T28. Ricardo Gonzalez (+2) (19,700)

T28. Steve Stricker (+2) (19,700)

34. Tim Petrovic (+3) ($14,130)

T35. Ernie Els (+4) ($12,848)

T35. Bradley Dredge (+4) ($12,848)

T35. Scott Parel (+4) ($12,848)

T35. Peter Baker (+4) ($12,848)

T35. Kirk Triplett (+4) ($12,848)

T40. Richard Green (+5) ($10,935)

T40. Andrew Marshall (+5) ($10,935)

T40. Brendan Jones (+5) ($10,935)

T40. Simon Griffiths (+5) ($10,935)

T44. Mario Tiziani (+6) ($9,015)

T44. Michael Allen (+6) ($9,015)

T46. Mark Wilson (+7) ($8,166)

T46. Felipe Aguilar (+7) ($8,166)

T46. Mark Walker (+7) ($8,166)

T46. Woody Austin (+7) ($8,166)

T46. Alex Cejka (+7) ($8,166)

T51. Ken Tanigawa (+8) ($6,800)

T51. Harrison Frazar (+8) ($6,800)

T51. Shingo Katayama (+8) ($6,800)

T51. Shane Bertsch (+8) ($6,800)

T55. Patrik Sjöland (+9) ($5,573.33)

T55. Bob Sowards (+9) ($5,573.33)

T55. Andre Stolz (+9) ($5,573.33)

T58. Tim Cantwell (+10) ($4,713.33)

T58. Colin Montgomerie (+10) ($4,713.33)

T58. Jeff Schmid (+10) ($4,713.33)

T61. David Toms (+11) ($4,270)

T61. Joe Durant (+11) ($4,270)

T61. Brian Gay (+11) ($4,270)

64. Jeff Gove (+12) ($4,110)

65. Jeff Maggert (+13) ($4,050)

66. Billy Andrade (+14) ($3,990)

67. Mick Smith (+15) ($3,930)

T68. Scott Hunter (+20) ($3,840)

T68. Gregory Bisconti (+20) ($3,840)

70. Birk Nelson (+24) ($3,840)

