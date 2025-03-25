2025 Texas Children's Houston Open power rankings: Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler on top?

Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The 78th edition of the tournament will be held at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30.

The World No. 1 comes to the Texas Children's Houston Open after a T20 finish at the Players Championship. In the last five starts on the PGA Tour, Scheffler has had two top-10 and five top-25 finishes.

Further, Scheffler has a splendid record at the tournament. He finished T2 in 2024 and 2022 while in 2023, he tied for ninth at the tournament. He has odds of +330 to win the Texas Children's Houston Open, as per FanDuel.

Rory McIlroy, who has two wins in the last four starts on the PGA Tour, is second on the list. The World No. 2 comes to the tournament after winning the Players Championship in playoffs. He has four top-20 finishes with two wins in last four starts.

McIlroy, who sits atop the FedEx Cup standings, will be playing at Memorial Park for the first time. He has odds of +700, as per FanDuel.

Aaron Rai is third on the list. He comes to the tournament after a T14 finish at the Players Championship. The 30-year-old has made four top-15 finishes in seven starts in the 2025 season. Additionally, he has two top-10 and three top-20 finishes in his last three starts at the tournament. He has odds of +2800 to win the tournament.

Full list of PGA Tour power rankings for the Texas Children's Houston Open explored

Tony Finau hits off of the sixth tee during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Source: Imagn

Tony Finau is fourth in the PGA Tour power rankings for the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has already emerged victorious in 2022 at the Memorial Park. Last year, he tied for second at the tournament.

Finau has had a mixed start to the 2025 season. In seven starts, he has made four cuts and three top-15 finishes. He comes after a missed cut at the Players Championship.

J.J. Spaun, fifth on the list, comes after a narrow loss in a three-hole playoff at the Players Championship. He tied for 36th in 2024 and for 46th in 2021. Spaun has odds of +3300 and Finau has odds of +3500, as per FanDuel.

Further, Jason Day, who has had three top-15s this season, will be a strong contender. Jacob Bridgeman, who had a T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic and a solo 3rd finish at the Valspar Championship, is another favorite at the tournament.

Here's a look at the players in the PGA Tour power rankings for the tournament:

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Aaron Rai Tony Finau J.J. Spaun Jason Day Jacob Bridgeman Thomas Detry Stephan Jaeger Davis Thompson Min Woo Lee Jake Knapp Max Greyserman Joe Highsmith Davis Riley

