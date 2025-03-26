2025 Texas Children's Houston Open updated odds and top bets explored

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open begins on Thursday, March 27. The event, 14th on this year’s PGA Tour schedule, is being played at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9.5 million prize purse.

The Houston Open field will feature 20 of the top-50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The 28-year-old golfer comes into the competition on the back off a T20 finish at The Players. Despite his lack of form, the reigning Masters Champion is the outright favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer comes with +330 odds.

For the unversed, Scheffler started off his 2025 campaign with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing the season-opener due to a freak kitchen injury. He followed it up with a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. The two-time major winner’s best finish this year so far came at the Genesis Open, where he finished T3. Having finished T2 at the Houston Open last year, the golfer will be eyeing to better his result and mark his maiden of the season win this weekend.

World No.2 Rory McIlroy will also be on the event’s field. The Northern Irishman won The Players Championship and will be looking to continue his form in Houston. The four-time major champion enters the contest with +700 odds, according to SportsLine. It is pertinent to note that no golfer is close to the two players’ odds this weekend. Aaron Rai sits third on the list with +2800 odds.

J.J. Spaun (+3300), Davis Thompson (+3300), Jason Day (+3500), Sungjae Im (+3500), Tony Finau (+3500) and Michael Kim (+3500) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, World No.11 Wyndham Clark sits as a longshot favorite with +3500 odds. Event’s reigning champion Stephan Jaeger also returns to defend his title this weekend. The German holds +4500 odds.

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds (updated)

Listed below is the complete odds list for the Houston Open (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +330

Rory McIlroy +700

Aaron Rai +2800

J.J. Spaun +3300

Davis Thompson +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Michael Kim +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Max Greyserman +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Joe Highsmith +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Kevin Yu +9000

Harris English +9000

Rasmus Hojgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Niklas Norgaard +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Beau Hossler +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Ryan Fox +12000

Ryan Gerard +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Nicolas Echavarria +12000

Matthias Schmid +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Matt Mccarty +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

More details on PGA Tour's 2025 Houston Open will be updated as the season progresses.

