2025 Texas Children's Houston Open updated odds and top bets explored

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open begins on Thursday, March 27. The event, 14th on this year’s PGA Tour schedule, is being played at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The event will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9.5 million prize purse.
The Houston Open field will feature 20 of the top-50 ranked players in the world, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The 28-year-old golfer comes into the competition on the back off a T20 finish at The Players. Despite his lack of form, the reigning Masters Champion is the outright favorite to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the ace golfer comes with +330 odds.
For the unversed, Scheffler started off his 2025 campaign with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing the season-opener due to a freak kitchen injury. He followed it up with a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. The two-time major winner’s best finish this year so far came at the Genesis Open, where he finished T3. Having finished T2 at the Houston Open last year, the golfer will be eyeing to better his result and mark his maiden of the season win this weekend.
World No.2 Rory McIlroy will also be on the event’s field. The Northern Irishman won The Players Championship and will be looking to continue his form in Houston. The four-time major champion enters the contest with +700 odds, according to SportsLine. It is pertinent to note that no golfer is close to the two players’ odds this weekend. Aaron Rai sits third on the list with +2800 odds.
J.J. Spaun (+3300), Davis Thompson (+3300), Jason Day (+3500), Sungjae Im (+3500), Tony Finau (+3500) and Michael Kim (+3500) are the other big names to watch at the competition. Notably, World No.11 Wyndham Clark sits as a longshot favorite with +3500 odds. Event’s reigning champion Stephan Jaeger also returns to defend his title this weekend. The German holds +4500 odds.
2025 Texas Children's Houston Open odds (updated)
Listed below is the complete odds list for the Houston Open (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +330
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Aaron Rai +2800
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Davis Thompson +3300
- Jason Day +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Tony Finau +3500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Michael Kim +3500
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Taylor Pendrith +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Jacob Bridgeman +5000
- Maverick McNealy +5500
- Sahith Theegala +5500
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Keith Mitchell +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Max Greyserman +6500
- Taylor Moore +6500
- Joe Highsmith +7000
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +9000
- Nick Taylor +9000
- Harry Hall +9000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Seamus Power +9000
- Samuel Stevens +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +10000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
- Andrew Novak +10000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Max Mcgreevy +11000
- Niklas Norgaard +11000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Beau Hossler +11000
- Austin Eckroat +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Ryan Fox +12000
- Ryan Gerard +12000
- Doug Ghim +12000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas +12000
- Nicolas Echavarria +12000
- Matthias Schmid +15000
- Davis Riley +15000
- Isaiah Salinda +15000
- Jeremy Paul +15000
- Matt Mccarty +15000
- Gary Woodland +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Joel Dahmen +15000
- Nick Dunlap +15000
- Eric Cole +15000
- Jesper Svensson +15000
- Ricky Castillo +15000
More details on PGA Tour's 2025 Houston Open will be updated as the season progresses.