2025 Travelers Championship: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:54 GMT
The 2025 Travelers Championship is around the corner, scheduled from June 19 to June 22. Held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, it's one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar.

It features a star-studded field, including the top 50-ranked players in the world. The PGA Tour communications shared the pairings and starting tee times for the Travelers Championship on Tuesday, June 17.

The Travelers Championship field will be led by Scottie Scheffler, who is the defending champion. He will be joined by fellow golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa.

The Travelers Championship is the final Signature Event of the year on the PGA Tour, and will be followed by the Rocket Classic in Michigan.

Travelers Championship 2025: First round tee times and pairings

With the field set, here are the official round 1 tee times and pairings for Thursday, June 19, as announced by the PGA Tour.

1st tee (all times Eastern)

  • 8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
  • 8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
  • 8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
  • 8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
  • 8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
  • 8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
  • 9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa
  • 9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
  • 9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young
  • 10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
  • 10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
  • 10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover
  • 11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
  • 11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
  • 11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
  • 11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
  • 12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
  • 12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
  • 12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
  • 12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
  • 1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
  • 2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
