2025 Travelers Championship: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Travelers Championship is around the corner, scheduled from June 19 to June 22. Held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, it's one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar.

It features a star-studded field, including the top 50-ranked players in the world. The PGA Tour communications shared the pairings and starting tee times for the Travelers Championship on Tuesday, June 17.

The Travelers Championship field will be led by Scottie Scheffler, who is the defending champion. He will be joined by fellow golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa.

The Travelers Championship is the final Signature Event of the year on the PGA Tour, and will be followed by the Rocket Classic in Michigan.

Travelers Championship 2025: First round tee times and pairings

With the field set, here are the official round 1 tee times and pairings for Thursday, June 19, as announced by the PGA Tour.

1st tee (all times Eastern)

8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

– Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley 8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

– Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu 8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

– Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim 8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

– Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall 8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

– Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid 8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

– Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

– Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon 9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa

– Jason Day, Max Homa 9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

– Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

– Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger 9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

– Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman 9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

– Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood 10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

– Adam Scott, Cameron Young 10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

– Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre 10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

– Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns 10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

– Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

– Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin 10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover

– Harris English, Lucas Glover 11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

– Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens 11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

– Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland 11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

– Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

– Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard 11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

– Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap 12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

– Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

– Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

– Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole 12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

– Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim 12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

– Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

– Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai 1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

– Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy 1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

– J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

– Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

– Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

– J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler 1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

– Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

