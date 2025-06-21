2025 Travelers Championship round 3 tee times and pairings

The penultimate round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played on Saturday, June 21. All players will begin their rounds from TPC River Highlands' first hole from 8:30 AM ET onwards in groups of two.
Nick Dunlap sits in last place, 70th, at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He and Sam Stevens, who is in 69th place, form the first group to tee up the third round of the Signature event.
Scottie Scheffler maintains his lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship and is joined by Justin Thomas at the top of the leaderboard. The two PGA Tour sensations form the leader group, which will be teeing off at 2:25 PM ET.
Tommy Fleetwood shares the lead with Scheffler and Thomas. The former will begin the third round of the Travelers Championship with Jason Day, who is in fourth place, at 2:15 PM ET.
Rory McIlroy is tied for 9th place at the 2025 Travelers Championship along with Harris English. The two European golfers will take on the TPC River Highlands at 1:35 PM ET.
2025 Travelers Championship Round 3 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Travelers Championship, with all tee times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 8:30 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Nick Dunlap
- 8:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
- 8:50 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:00 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
- 9:10 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott
- 9:20 a.m. – Cam Davis, Thomas Detry
- 9:30 a.m. – Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:40 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:50 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:05 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:15 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland
- 10:25 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Viktor Hovland
- 10:35 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Andrew Novak
- 10:45 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Aaron Rai
- 10:55 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:05 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Ludvig Aberg
- 11:15 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston
- 11:25 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im
- 11:40 a.m. – Tom Kim, Max Homa
- 11:50 a.m. – Michael Kim, Luke Clanton
- 12:00 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Sam Burns
- 12:10 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Cameron Young
- 12:20 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:30 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 12:40 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Ben Griffin
- 12:50 p.m. – Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An
- 1:00 p.m. – Brian Harman, Joe Highsmith
- 1:15 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
- 1:25 p.m. – Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark
- 1:35 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Harris English
- 1:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole
- 1:55 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley
- 2:05 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Austin Eckroat
- 2:15 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day
- 2:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler