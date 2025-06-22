2025 Travelers Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship will be played on Sunday, June 22. All players will begin from TPC River Highlands' first hole from 7:55 AM ET in groups of twos.
Matti Schmid sits in last place, 70th, at the 2025 Travelers Championship with a 9 over par score. Thomas Detry is one spot ahead of the German golfer. Together, they form the first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship.
Tommy Fleetwood bears the solo lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship by a three-stroke margin over Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley. The leader group for the final round comprises Fleetwood and Henley. They will take on the course at 1:50 PM ET, while Bradley will tee it up with Jason Day at 1:40 PM ET.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 8th place at the 2025 Travelers Championship with a 54 hole score of 7 under par. He will tee up Sunday's round with Taylor Pendrith, who is tied for 14th place with an 8 under par score.
2025 Travelers Championship Round 4 Pairings
Here's a look at the final round pairings for the 2025 Travelers Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 7:55 AM - Thomas Detry, Matti Schmid
- 8:05 AM - Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap
- 8:15 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau
- 8:25 AM - Tom Hoge, Min Woo Lee
- 8:35 AM - Sam Stevens, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:45 AM - Cam Davis, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:55 AM - Joe Highsmith, Sepp Straka
- 9:05 AM - Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:15 AM - Jacob Bridgeman, J.T. Poston
- 9:30 AM - Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 9:40 AM - Ryan Gerard, Max Homa
- 9:50 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Novak
- 10:00 AM - Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun
- 10:10 AM - Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg
- 10:20 AM - Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland
- 10:30 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:40 AM - Ryan Fox, Bud Cauley
- 10:50 AM - Luke Clanton, Collin Morikawa
- 11:05 AM - Daniel Berger, Tom Kim
- 11:15 AM - Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An
- 11:25 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin
- 11:35 AM - Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim
- 11:45 AM - Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:55 AM - Sam Burns, Davis Thompson
- 12:05 PM - Justin Thomas, Kevin Yu
- 12:15 PM - Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat
- 12:25 PM - Max Greyserman, Alex Noren
- 12:40 PM - Viktor Hovland, Aaron Rai
- 12:50 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:00 PM - Nick Taylor, Denny McCarthy
- 1:10 PM - Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:20 PM - Lucas Glover, Harris English
- 1:30 PM - Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark
- 1:40 PM - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day
- 1:50 PM - Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley