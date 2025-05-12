  • home icon
2025 Truist Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 12, 2025 00:35 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Sepp Straka, Truist Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Truist Championship has concluded at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's challenging Wissahickon Course. Sepp Straka emerged victorious with a total 16-under par score, with the Austrian golfer earning $3.6 million for his performance.

Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry share second place at the 2025 Truist Championship. With total scores of 14-under par each, they both earned paychecks of $1.76 million this week.

Nick Dunlap finished in last place, 69th, at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer earned $38,000 for posting rounds of 72, 66, 72, and 78.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Truist Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Sepp Straka-16$3,600,000
T2Justin Thomas-14$1,760,000
T2Shane Lowry-14$1,760,000
T4Jacob Bridgeman-12$826,666
T4Tommy Fleetwood-12$826,666
T4Patrick Cantlay-12$826,666
T7Cameron Young-10$602,500
T7Stephan Jaeger-10$602,500
T7Rory McIlroy-10$602,500
T7Keith Mitchell-10$602,500
T11Daniel Berger-9$440,000
T11Xander Schauffele-9$440,000
T11Corey Conners-9$440,000
T11Harris English-9$440,000
T15Rickie Fowler-8$350,000
T15Tony Finau-8$350,000
T17Andrew Novak-7$270,500
T17J.J. Spaun-7$270,500
T17Collin Morikawa-7$270,500
T17Si Woo Kim-7$270,500
T17Nick Taylor-7$270,500
T17Hideki Matsuyama-7$270,500
T23Aaron Rai-6$167,142
T23Davis Thompson-6$167,142
T23Rasmus Hojgaard-6$167,142
T23Matt Fitzpatrick-6$167,142
T23Sam Stevens-6$167,142
T23J.T. Poston-6$167,142
T23Sungjae Im-6$167,142
T30Thomas Detry-5$125,375
T30Keegan Bradley-5$125,375
T30Max Homa-5$125,375
T30Sam Burns-5$125,375
T34Robert MacIntyre-4$95,063
T34Brian Campbell-4$95,063
T34Adam Scott-4$95,063
T34Erik van Rooyen-4$95,063
T34Jordan Spieth-4$95,063
T34Byeong Hun An-4$95,063
T34Gary Woodland-4$95,063
T34Eric Cole-4$95,063
T42Chris Kirk-3$70,000
T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout-3$70,000
T42Ryan Gerard-3$70,000
T42Patrick Rodgers-3$70,000
T46Russell Henley-2$53,600
T46Brian Harman-2$53,600
T46Denny McCarthy-2$53,600
T46Ben Griffin-2$53,600
T46Akshay Bhatia-2$53,600
T51Austin Eckroat-1$47,000
T51Min Woo Lee-1$47,000
T51Alex Noren-1$47,000
T54Matthieu PavonE$44,750
T54Max GreysermanE$44,750
T54Viktor HovlandE$44,750
T54Michael ThorbjornsenE$44,750
T54Will ZalatorisE$44,750
T54Cam DavisE$44,750
T60Adam Hadwin1$42,500
T60Ludvig Aberg1$42,500
T60Maverick McNealy1$42,500
T63Wyndham Clark2$41,250
T63Tom Hoge2$41,250
65Taylor Pendrith3$40,500
T66Lucas Glover4$39,750
T66Joe Highsmith4$39,750
68Garrick Higgo6$39,000
69Nick Dunlap8$38,000
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Truist Championship, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the PGA Championship. The Major championship will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18.

Sepp Straka's 2025 Truist Championship Scores

Here's a look at Sepp Straka's winning scorecards for the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (7-under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 2 (3 under par - 67)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (4 under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (2 under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

