2025 Truist Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

The 2025 Truist Championship has concluded at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's challenging Wissahickon Course. Sepp Straka emerged victorious with a total 16-under par score, with the Austrian golfer earning $3.6 million for his performance.

Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry share second place at the 2025 Truist Championship. With total scores of 14-under par each, they both earned paychecks of $1.76 million this week.

Nick Dunlap finished in last place, 69th, at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer earned $38,000 for posting rounds of 72, 66, 72, and 78.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Truist Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Sepp Straka -16 $3,600,000 T2 Justin Thomas -14 $1,760,000 T2 Shane Lowry -14 $1,760,000 T4 Jacob Bridgeman -12 $826,666 T4 Tommy Fleetwood -12 $826,666 T4 Patrick Cantlay -12 $826,666 T7 Cameron Young -10 $602,500 T7 Stephan Jaeger -10 $602,500 T7 Rory McIlroy -10 $602,500 T7 Keith Mitchell -10 $602,500 T11 Daniel Berger -9 $440,000 T11 Xander Schauffele -9 $440,000 T11 Corey Conners -9 $440,000 T11 Harris English -9 $440,000 T15 Rickie Fowler -8 $350,000 T15 Tony Finau -8 $350,000 T17 Andrew Novak -7 $270,500 T17 J.J. Spaun -7 $270,500 T17 Collin Morikawa -7 $270,500 T17 Si Woo Kim -7 $270,500 T17 Nick Taylor -7 $270,500 T17 Hideki Matsuyama -7 $270,500 T23 Aaron Rai -6 $167,142 T23 Davis Thompson -6 $167,142 T23 Rasmus Hojgaard -6 $167,142 T23 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 $167,142 T23 Sam Stevens -6 $167,142 T23 J.T. Poston -6 $167,142 T23 Sungjae Im -6 $167,142 T30 Thomas Detry -5 $125,375 T30 Keegan Bradley -5 $125,375 T30 Max Homa -5 $125,375 T30 Sam Burns -5 $125,375 T34 Robert MacIntyre -4 $95,063 T34 Brian Campbell -4 $95,063 T34 Adam Scott -4 $95,063 T34 Erik van Rooyen -4 $95,063 T34 Jordan Spieth -4 $95,063 T34 Byeong Hun An -4 $95,063 T34 Gary Woodland -4 $95,063 T34 Eric Cole -4 $95,063 T42 Chris Kirk -3 $70,000 T42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 $70,000 T42 Ryan Gerard -3 $70,000 T42 Patrick Rodgers -3 $70,000 T46 Russell Henley -2 $53,600 T46 Brian Harman -2 $53,600 T46 Denny McCarthy -2 $53,600 T46 Ben Griffin -2 $53,600 T46 Akshay Bhatia -2 $53,600 T51 Austin Eckroat -1 $47,000 T51 Min Woo Lee -1 $47,000 T51 Alex Noren -1 $47,000 T54 Matthieu Pavon E $44,750 T54 Max Greyserman E $44,750 T54 Viktor Hovland E $44,750 T54 Michael Thorbjornsen E $44,750 T54 Will Zalatoris E $44,750 T54 Cam Davis E $44,750 T60 Adam Hadwin 1 $42,500 T60 Ludvig Aberg 1 $42,500 T60 Maverick McNealy 1 $42,500 T63 Wyndham Clark 2 $41,250 T63 Tom Hoge 2 $41,250 65 Taylor Pendrith 3 $40,500 T66 Lucas Glover 4 $39,750 T66 Joe Highsmith 4 $39,750 68 Garrick Higgo 6 $39,000 69 Nick Dunlap 8 $38,000

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Truist Championship, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the PGA Championship. The Major championship will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18.

Sepp Straka's 2025 Truist Championship Scores

Here's a look at Sepp Straka's winning scorecards for the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (7-under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 2 (3 under par - 67)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (4 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4 (2 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

