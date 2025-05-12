2025 Truist Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse
The 2025 Truist Championship has concluded at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's challenging Wissahickon Course. Sepp Straka emerged victorious with a total 16-under par score, with the Austrian golfer earning $3.6 million for his performance.
Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry share second place at the 2025 Truist Championship. With total scores of 14-under par each, they both earned paychecks of $1.76 million this week.
Nick Dunlap finished in last place, 69th, at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer earned $38,000 for posting rounds of 72, 66, 72, and 78.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Truist Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Sepp Straka
-16
$3,600,000
T2
Justin Thomas
-14
$1,760,000
T2
Shane Lowry
-14
$1,760,000
T4
Jacob Bridgeman
-12
$826,666
T4
Tommy Fleetwood
-12
$826,666
T4
Patrick Cantlay
-12
$826,666
T7
Cameron Young
-10
$602,500
T7
Stephan Jaeger
-10
$602,500
T7
Rory McIlroy
-10
$602,500
T7
Keith Mitchell
-10
$602,500
T11
Daniel Berger
-9
$440,000
T11
Xander Schauffele
-9
$440,000
T11
Corey Conners
-9
$440,000
T11
Harris English
-9
$440,000
T15
Rickie Fowler
-8
$350,000
T15
Tony Finau
-8
$350,000
T17
Andrew Novak
-7
$270,500
T17
J.J. Spaun
-7
$270,500
T17
Collin Morikawa
-7
$270,500
T17
Si Woo Kim
-7
$270,500
T17
Nick Taylor
-7
$270,500
T17
Hideki Matsuyama
-7
$270,500
T23
Aaron Rai
-6
$167,142
T23
Davis Thompson
-6
$167,142
T23
Rasmus Hojgaard
-6
$167,142
T23
Matt Fitzpatrick
-6
$167,142
T23
Sam Stevens
-6
$167,142
T23
J.T. Poston
-6
$167,142
T23
Sungjae Im
-6
$167,142
T30
Thomas Detry
-5
$125,375
T30
Keegan Bradley
-5
$125,375
T30
Max Homa
-5
$125,375
T30
Sam Burns
-5
$125,375
T34
Robert MacIntyre
-4
$95,063
T34
Brian Campbell
-4
$95,063
T34
Adam Scott
-4
$95,063
T34
Erik van Rooyen
-4
$95,063
T34
Jordan Spieth
-4
$95,063
T34
Byeong Hun An
-4
$95,063
T34
Gary Woodland
-4
$95,063
T34
Eric Cole
-4
$95,063
T42
Chris Kirk
-3
$70,000
T42
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-3
$70,000
T42
Ryan Gerard
-3
$70,000
T42
Patrick Rodgers
-3
$70,000
T46
Russell Henley
-2
$53,600
T46
Brian Harman
-2
$53,600
T46
Denny McCarthy
-2
$53,600
T46
Ben Griffin
-2
$53,600
T46
Akshay Bhatia
-2
$53,600
T51
Austin Eckroat
-1
$47,000
T51
Min Woo Lee
-1
$47,000
T51
Alex Noren
-1
$47,000
T54
Matthieu Pavon
E
$44,750
T54
Max Greyserman
E
$44,750
T54
Viktor Hovland
E
$44,750
T54
Michael Thorbjornsen
E
$44,750
T54
Will Zalatoris
E
$44,750
T54
Cam Davis
E
$44,750
T60
Adam Hadwin
1
$42,500
T60
Ludvig Aberg
1
$42,500
T60
Maverick McNealy
1
$42,500
T63
Wyndham Clark
2
$41,250
T63
Tom Hoge
2
$41,250
65
Taylor Pendrith
3
$40,500
T66
Lucas Glover
4
$39,750
T66
Joe Highsmith
4
$39,750
68
Garrick Higgo
6
$39,000
69
Nick Dunlap
8
$38,000
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Truist Championship, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's schedule is the PGA Championship. The Major championship will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18.
Sepp Straka's 2025 Truist Championship Scores
Here's a look at Sepp Straka's winning scorecards for the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (7-under par - 63)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 2 (3 under par - 67)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 3) - 2
Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (4 under par - 66)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (2 under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
Hole 5 (par 5) - 3
Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
