2025 Truist Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Truist Championship is underway in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. The second round will be played on Friday, May 9. Players will tee off from the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course's first and tenth holes from 8:00 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship will be the leader of the tournament, Keith Mitchell, along with Michael Kim and Michael Thorbjornsen. They are tied for last place, 70th and 55th place, respectively.
Denny McCarthy sits in second place at the 2025 Truist Championship after posting an 8-under-par 62 round on Thursday. He will tee off on Friday at 9:17 AM ET from the first hole. The American golfer will be joined by Robert MacIntyre and Davis Thompson.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 8:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 8:11 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 8:22 a.m. – Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
- 8:33 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 8:44 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:55 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:04 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:17 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 9:28 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 9:39 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 9:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 10:01 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
Hole 10
- 8:00 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 8:11 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:22 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 8:33 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 8:44 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 8:55 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
- 9:06 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 9:17 p.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 9:28 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 9:39 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 9:50 a m. – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:01 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
2025 Truist Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the leaders of the 2025 Truist Championship heading into Friday's round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Keith Mitchell (-9)
- 2 - Denny McCarthy (-8)
- T3 - Rickie Fowler (-7)
- T3 - Collin Morikawa (-7)
- T3 - Sepp Straka (-7)
- T3 - Akshay Bhatia (-7)
- T7 - Sam Stevens (-6)
- T7 - Joe Highsmith (-6)
- T7 - Keegan Bradley (-6)
- T7 - Shane Lowry (-6)
- T11 - Harris English (-5)
- T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)
- T11 - Davis Thompson (-5)
- T11 - Sam Burns (-5)
- T11 - Eric Cole (-5)
- T11 - J. T. Poston (-5)
- T11 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)
- T11 - Aaron Rai (-5)
- T11 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)
- T11 - Russell Henley (-5)
- T11 - Tony Finau (-5)
- T11 - Hideki Matsuyama (-5)
- T11 - Si Woo Kim (-5)
- T11 - Thomas Detry (-5)