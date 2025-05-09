2025 Truist Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Truist Championship is being held at the Philaelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course this week. The penultimate round will be played on Saturday, May 10. All players will tee off from the first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards.
Michael Kim and Justin Rose will be the first group to tee off for the third round of the 2025 Truist Championship. The latter carded in a 7 over par 77 round on Friday (May 9) to drop seven spots down the leaderboard into last place, 72nd.
Keith Mitchell continues to bear the solo lead at the 2026 Truist Championship. He posted a 3 under par 67 round on Friday to total 12 under par over 36 holes. He will tee off his third round at 2:20 PM ET along with Shane Lowry. The Irishman carded in a 5 under par 65 round to vault five spots up the leaderboard into second place.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 8:10 a.m.: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
- 8:20 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
- 8:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
- 8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
- 8:50 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
- 9:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
- 9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
- 9:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
- 9:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
- 9:45 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
- 9:55 a.m.: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
- 10:05 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
- 10:15 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
- 10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:35 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
- 10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
- 11:00 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:20 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:30 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
- 11:40 a.m.: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
- 11:50 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
- 12:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:15 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:35 p.m.: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
- 12:45 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
- 12:55 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
- 1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Harris English
- 1:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 1:30 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:40 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
- 1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
- 2:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
- 2:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
- 2:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry
The second round of the 2025 Truist Championship was played amid rain in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. As the tournament is a designated Signature event, there was no cut establisted after the second round.
2025 Truist Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Truist Championship after 36 holes of play (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Keith Mitchell (-12)
- 2 - Shane Lowry (-11)
- 3 - Sepp Straka (-10)
- T4 - Justin Thomas (-7)
- T4 - Rory McIlroy (-7)
- T4 - Collin Morikawa (-7)
- T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-7)
- T4 - Si Woo Kim (-7)
- T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)
- T10 - Max Homa (-6)
- T10 - Thomas Detry (-6)
- T10 - Stephan Jaeger (-6)
- T10 - Rickie Fowler (-6)
- T10 - Gary Woodland (-6)