2025 Truist Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 09, 2025 21:42 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy, Truist Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Truist Championship is being held at the Philaelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course this week. The penultimate round will be played on Saturday, May 10. All players will tee off from the first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards.

Michael Kim and Justin Rose will be the first group to tee off for the third round of the 2025 Truist Championship. The latter carded in a 7 over par 77 round on Friday (May 9) to drop seven spots down the leaderboard into last place, 72nd.

Keith Mitchell continues to bear the solo lead at the 2026 Truist Championship. He posted a 3 under par 67 round on Friday to total 12 under par over 36 holes. He will tee off his third round at 2:20 PM ET along with Shane Lowry. The Irishman carded in a 5 under par 65 round to vault five spots up the leaderboard into second place.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:10 a.m.: Michael Kim, Justin Rose
  • 8:20 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
  • 8:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Will Zalatoris
  • 8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge
  • 8:50 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman
  • 9:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, Austin Eckroat
  • 9:20 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
  • 9:35 a.m.: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:45 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Cam Davis
  • 9:55 a.m.: Corey Conners, Adam Scott
  • 10:05 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
  • 10:15 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Garrick Higgo
  • 10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10:35 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak
  • 11:00 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai
  • 11:10 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Robert MacIntyre
  • 11:20 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:30 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:40 a.m.: Cameron Young, Eric Cole
  • 11:50 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Griffin
  • 12:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:15 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen
  • 12:35 p.m.: Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
  • 12:45 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Alex Noren
  • 12:55 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:05 p.m.: Tony Finau, Harris English
  • 1:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
  • 1:30 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1:40 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
  • 1:50 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim
  • 2:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 2:10 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas
  • 2:20 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Shane Lowry
The second round of the 2025 Truist Championship was played amid rain in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. As the tournament is a designated Signature event, there was no cut establisted after the second round.

2025 Truist Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Truist Championship after 36 holes of play (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Keith Mitchell (-12)
  • 2 - Shane Lowry (-11)
  • 3 - Sepp Straka (-10)
  • T4 - Justin Thomas (-7)
  • T4 - Rory McIlroy (-7)
  • T4 - Collin Morikawa (-7)
  • T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-7)
  • T4 - Si Woo Kim (-7)
  • T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)
  • T10 - Max Homa (-6)
  • T10 - Thomas Detry (-6)
  • T10 - Stephan Jaeger (-6)
  • T10 - Rickie Fowler (-6)
  • T10 - Gary Woodland (-6)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
