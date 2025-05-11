2025 Truist Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Lathika Krishna
May 11, 2025
PGA: Truist Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Sepp Straka, Truist Championship (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Truist Championship is underway at the challenging Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 11. All players will tee off from the first hole from 8:00 AM ET.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship is Garrick Higgo and Sahith Theegala. The former sits in 69th place while the latter sits in last place, 70th.

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry share the lead at the 2025 Truist Championship after putting up stellar performances on Saturday. With a total score of 14 under par each, they will tee off on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Sahith Theegala
  • 8:10 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman
  • 8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith
  • 8:30 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin
  • 8:40 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
  • 8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Russell Henley
  • 9:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman
  • 9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
  • 9:25 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
  • 9:35 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
  • 9:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
  • 9:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 10:05 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
  • 10:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
  • 10:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Scott
  • 10:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
  • 10:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:00 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Alex Noren
  • 11:10 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Davis Thompson
  • 11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
  • 11:30 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
  • 11:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
  • 12:05 p.m. – Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
  • 12:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Eric Cole
  • 12:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
  • 12:55 p.m. – Harris English, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:10 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:20 p.m. – Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
  • 1:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
  • 1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
  • 1:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell
  • 2:00 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry
2025 Truist Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the Truist Championship's top contenders heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

  • T1 - Sepp Straka (-14)
  • T1 - Shane Lowry (-14)
  • T3 - Justin Thomas (-11)
  • T3 - Keith Mitchell (-11)
  • 5 - Hideki Matsuyama (-10)
  • T6 - Nick Taylor (-8)
  • T6 - Sam Burns (-8)
  • T6 - Sungjae Im (-8)
  • T6 - Tony Finau (-8)
  • T6 - Rory McIlroy (-8)
  • T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-7)
  • T11 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)
  • T11 - Harris English (-7)
  • T11 - Rickie Fowler (-7)
  • T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)
  • T16 - Corey Conners (-6)
  • T16 - Cameron Young (-6)
  • T16 - Eric Cole (-6)
  • T16 - Keegan Bradley (-6)
  • T16 - J. T. Poston (-6)
  • T16 - Sam Stevens (-6)
  • T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-6)
  • T16 - Max Homa (-6)
  • T16 - Akshay Bhatia (-6)
  • T16 - Si Woo Kim (-6)
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
