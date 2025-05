2025 U.S. Women's Open round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will be played on Friday, May 30. All players will tee off from Erin Hills' first and 10th holes from 7:45 a.m. ET onwards in groups of threes.

The first group consists of Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, and Jing Yan. They are tied for 19th, 132nd, and 19th place, respectively. Cooper and Yan posted a 1-under par 71 score each for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open opening round.

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open has six players tied for the lead, including Julia Lopez Ramirez. She will tee off Friday's round at 9:35 a.m. ET from the front nine with Isi Gabsa and amateur golfer Nicha Kanpai.

Nelly Korda is tied for 34th place at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with an even par 72 score. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off the second round of the Major championship at 8:40 a.m. ET from the back nine along with Charley Hull, with whom she shares the position. They will also play with Lexi Thompson, who is tied for 59th place.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times for the second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with all times mentioned in ET (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:45 a.m. – Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan

7:56 a.m. – Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai

8:07 a.m. – Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Guseva, Shiho Kuwaki

8:18 a.m. – Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O’Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim

8:29 a.m. – Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire

8:40 a.m. – Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin

8:51 a.m. – Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai

9:02 a.m. – Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a), Chiara Tamburlini

9:13 a.m. – Grace Kim, Youmin Hwang, Yui Kawamoto

9:24 a.m. – Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova

9:35 a.m. – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa

9:46 a.m. – Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)

9:57 a.m. – Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi

1:30 p.m. – Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John

1:41 p.m. – Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno

1:52 p.m. – Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson

2:03 p.m. – Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin

2:14 p.m. – Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang

2:25 p.m. – Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

2:36 p.m. – Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

2:47 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

2:58 p.m. – Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dasom Ma

3:09 p.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bae

3:20 p.m. – Auston Kim, Maria José Marin (a), Seunghui Ro

3:31 p.m. – Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)

3:42 p.m. – Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz

Hole 10

7:45 a.m. – Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana

7:56 a.m. – Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin

8:07 a.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit

8:18 a.m. – Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue

8:29 a.m. – Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant

8:40 a.m. – Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

8:51 a.m. – Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

9:02 a.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom

9:13 a.m. – Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard

9:24 a.m. – Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)

9:35 a.m. – Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu

9:46 a.m. – Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)

9:57 a.m. – Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel

1:30 p.m. – Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5

1:41 p.m. – Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSang Hou

1:52 p.m. – Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)

2:03 p.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou

2:14 p.m. – Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh

2:25 p.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valenzuela

2:36 p.m. – Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

2:47 p.m. – In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park

2:58 p.m. – Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An

3:09 p.m. – Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh

3:20 p.m. – Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge

3:31 p.m. – Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)

3:42 p.m. – Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba

