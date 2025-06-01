2025 U.S. Women's Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:39 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Maja Stark, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will be played on Sunday, June 1. All players will tee off from Erin Hill's first hole from 7:51 AM local time onwards in twosomes.

Ad

The first group to tee off the 2025 U.S. Women's Open's Sunday round comprises Celine Borge and amateur golfer Kiara Romero. The latter sits in last place, 60th, with a 54-hole score of 13 over par.

Maja Stark bears the solo lead at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The Swedish golfer boasts a total 7 under par score. She will tee off the final round at 1:10 PM local time with Julia Lopez Ramirez, who sits in second place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nelly Korda claimed the solo 6th place at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after carding a 1-over-par 73 score on Saturday. She will play the final round with Mao Saigo, who is tied for third place with two other golfers. The two world-class golfers will tee off at 12:48 PM local time.

Allisen Corpuz won the U.S. Women's Open in 2023. This year, she is tied for 30th place heading into the final round. She is paired with Auston Kim, who is tied for 36th place. They will tee off at 10:03 AM local time.

Ad

The winner of the event will receive a grand slice of the whopping $12 million purse prize and 650 Race to CME Globe points.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

  • 7:51 a.m.: Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge
  • 8:02 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann
  • 8:13 a.m.: Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva
  • 8:24 a.m.: Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang
  • 8:35 a.m.: Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita
  • 8:46 a.m.: Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba
  • 8:57 a.m.: Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun
  • 9:08 a.m.: Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon
  • 9:19 a.m.: Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo
  • 9:30 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a)
  • 9:41 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im
  • 9:52 a.m.: Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh
  • 10:03 a.m.: Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz
  • 10:14 a.m. Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist
  • 10:25 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a)
  • 10:36 a.m.: Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier
  • 10:47 a.m.: Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a)
  • 10:58 a.m.: A Lim Kim; Charley Hull
  • 11:09 a.m.: Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 11:20 a.m.: Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin
  • 11:31 a.m.: Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko
  • 11:42 a.m.: Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini
  • 11:53 a.m.: Andrea Lee; Hannah Green
  • 12:04 p.m.: Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper
  • 12:15 p.m.: Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin
  • 12:26 p.m.: Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel
  • 12:37 p.m.: Linn Grant; Minjee Lee
  • 12:48 p.m.: Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo
  • 12:59 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda
  • 1:10 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez; Maja Stark
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications