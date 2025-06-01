2025 U.S. Women's Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will be played on Sunday, June 1. All players will tee off from Erin Hill's first hole from 7:51 AM local time onwards in twosomes.

The first group to tee off the 2025 U.S. Women's Open's Sunday round comprises Celine Borge and amateur golfer Kiara Romero. The latter sits in last place, 60th, with a 54-hole score of 13 over par.

Maja Stark bears the solo lead at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The Swedish golfer boasts a total 7 under par score. She will tee off the final round at 1:10 PM local time with Julia Lopez Ramirez, who sits in second place.

Nelly Korda claimed the solo 6th place at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after carding a 1-over-par 73 score on Saturday. She will play the final round with Mao Saigo, who is tied for third place with two other golfers. The two world-class golfers will tee off at 12:48 PM local time.

Allisen Corpuz won the U.S. Women's Open in 2023. This year, she is tied for 30th place heading into the final round. She is paired with Auston Kim, who is tied for 36th place. They will tee off at 10:03 AM local time.

The winner of the event will receive a grand slice of the whopping $12 million purse prize and 650 Race to CME Globe points.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

7:51 a.m.: Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge

Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge 8:02 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann

Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann 8:13 a.m.: Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva

Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva 8:24 a.m.: Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang

Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang 8:35 a.m.: Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita

Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita 8:46 a.m.: Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba

Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba 8:57 a.m.: Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun

Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun 9:08 a.m.: Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon

Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon 9:19 a.m.: Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo

Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo 9:30 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a)

Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a) 9:41 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im 9:52 a.m.: Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh

Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh 10:03 a.m.: Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz

Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz 10:14 a.m. Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist

Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist 10:25 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a)

Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a) 10:36 a.m. : Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier

: Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier 10:47 a.m.: Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a)

Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a) 10:58 a.m.: A Lim Kim; Charley Hull

A Lim Kim; Charley Hull 11:09 a.m.: Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn

Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn 11:20 a.m.: Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin

Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin 11:31 a.m.: Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko

Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko 11:42 a.m.: Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini

Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini 11:53 a.m.: Andrea Lee; Hannah Green

Andrea Lee; Hannah Green 12:04 p.m.: Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper

Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper 12:15 p.m.: Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin

Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin 12:26 p.m.: Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel

Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel 12:37 p.m.: Linn Grant; Minjee Lee

Linn Grant; Minjee Lee 12:48 p.m.: Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo

Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo 12:59 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda

Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda 1:10 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez; Maja Stark

