2025 U.S. Women's Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open will be played on Sunday, June 1. All players will tee off from Erin Hill's first hole from 7:51 AM local time onwards in twosomes.
The first group to tee off the 2025 U.S. Women's Open's Sunday round comprises Celine Borge and amateur golfer Kiara Romero. The latter sits in last place, 60th, with a 54-hole score of 13 over par.
Maja Stark bears the solo lead at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The Swedish golfer boasts a total 7 under par score. She will tee off the final round at 1:10 PM local time with Julia Lopez Ramirez, who sits in second place.
Nelly Korda claimed the solo 6th place at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after carding a 1-over-par 73 score on Saturday. She will play the final round with Mao Saigo, who is tied for third place with two other golfers. The two world-class golfers will tee off at 12:48 PM local time.
Allisen Corpuz won the U.S. Women's Open in 2023. This year, she is tied for 30th place heading into the final round. She is paired with Auston Kim, who is tied for 36th place. They will tee off at 10:03 AM local time.
The winner of the event will receive a grand slice of the whopping $12 million purse prize and 650 Race to CME Globe points.
2025 U.S. Women's Open Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):
- 7:51 a.m.: Kiara Romero (a); Celine Borge
- 8:02 a.m.: Wichanee Meechai; Sophie Hausmann
- 8:13 a.m.: Shiho Kuwaki; Nataliya Guseva
- 8:24 a.m.: Sakura Koiwai; Amy Yang
- 8:35 a.m.: Maria José Marin (a); Miyu Yamashita
- 8:46 a.m.: Youmin Hwang; Saki Baba
- 8:57 a.m.: Akie Iwai; In Gee Chun
- 9:08 a.m.: Pauline Roussin Bouchard; Ina Yoon
- 9:19 a.m.: Amari Avery; Hyunjo Yoo
- 9:30 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova; Farah O'Keefe (a)
- 9:41 a.m.: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a); Jinhee Im
- 9:52 a.m.: Esther Henseleit; Gemma Dryburgh
- 10:03 a.m.: Auston Kim; Allisen Corpuz
- 10:14 a.m. Haeran Ryu; Anna Nordqvist
- 10:25 a.m.: Madelene Sagstrom; Lottie Woad (a)
- 10:36 a.m.: Ingrid Lindblad; Celine Boutier
- 10:47 a.m.: Lydia Ko; Rayee Feng (a)
- 10:58 a.m.: A Lim Kim; Charley Hull
- 11:09 a.m.: Hyejin Choi; Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11:20 a.m.: Chisato Iwai; Angel Yin
- 11:31 a.m.: Jing Yan; Jin Young Ko
- 11:42 a.m.: Yui Kawamoto; Chiara Tamburlini
- 11:53 a.m.: Andrea Lee; Hannah Green
- 12:04 p.m.: Aline Krauter; Hailee Cooper
- 12:15 p.m.: Yealimi Noh; Ruoning Yin
- 12:26 p.m.: Gaby Lopez; Sarah Schmelzel
- 12:37 p.m.: Linn Grant; Minjee Lee
- 12:48 p.m.: Nelly Korda; Mao Saigo
- 12:59 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno; Rio Takeda
- 1:10 PM: Julia Lopez Ramirez; Maja Stark