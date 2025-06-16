2025 US Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $21.5M purse

J. J. Spaun has been crowned as the 2025 US Open champion. He persevered under the Oakmont Country Club's challenging layout amid heavy rain to win by a two-stroke margin.
The 2025 US Open winner earned a massive check worth $4.3 million. Robert MacIntyre posted a 2-under-par 68 round to jump 7 spots up the leaderboard and claim the solo second place. He earned $2.322 million for his performance.
Viktor Hovland claimed a $1,459,284 payday for a solo third-place finish. Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth place at the 2025 US Open. With a total 3 over par score, they each earned $876,869.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tied for seventh place with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns at the end of the US Open. The world-class golfers earned paychecks of $614,423 each for a total 72-hole score of 4 over par each.
2025 US Open Payouts
Here's a look at how much each golfer was awarded from the $21.5 million purse at the 2025 US Open (via Golfweek):
- WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1) [$4,300,000]
- 2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1) [$2,322,000]
- 3 - Viktor Hovland (+2) [$1,459,284]
- T4 - Cameron Young (+3) [$876,869]
- T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3) [$876,869]
- T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3) [$876,869]
- T7 - Sam Burns (+4) [$614,423]
- T7 - Jon Rahm (+4) [$614,423]
- T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4) [$614,423]
- T10 - Ben Griffin (+5) [$465,937]
- T10 - Russell Henley (+5) [$465,937]
- T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Chris Kirk (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6) [$348,967]
- T12 - Adam Scott (+6) [$348,967]
- T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7) [$242,532]
- T19- Ryan Fox (+7) [$242,532]
- T19 - Victor Perez (+7) [$242,532]
- T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7) [$242,532]
- T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Patrick Reed (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Thomas Detry (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Jason Day (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Sam Stevens (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Matt Wallace (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Max Greyserman (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Nick Taylor (+8) [$161,132]
- T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8) [$161,132]
- T33 - Tom Kim (+9) [$113,503]
- T33 - Aaron Rai (+9) [$113,503]
- T33 - J. T. Poston (+9) [$113,503]
- T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9) [$113,503]
- 37 - Maverick McNealy (+10) [$101,379]
- T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11) [$90,408]
- T38 - Tony Finau (+11) [$90,408]
- T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11) [$90,408]
- T38 - Marc Leishman (+11) [$90,408]
- T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12) [$72,943]
- T42 - Andrew Novak (+12) [$72,943]
- T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12) [$72,943]
- T42 - Trevor Cone (+12) [$72,943]
- T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13) [$56,944]
- T46 - Daniel Berger (+13) [$56,944]
- T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13) [$56,944]
- T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13) [$56,944]
- T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14) [$48,101]
- T50 - Michael Kim (+14) [$48,101]
- T50 - Adam Schenk (+14) [$48,101]
- T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14) [$48,101]
- T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14) [$48,101]
- T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15) [$0]
- T55 - Laurie Canter (+15) [$46,081]
- T57 - Sungjae Im (+16) [$45,423]
- T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16) [$45,423]
- T59 - Harris English (+18) [$44,984]
- T59 - Brian Harman (+18) [$44,984]
- T61 - Jordan Smith (+19) [$43,445]
- T61 - Jhonny Keefer (+19) [$43,445]
- T61 - James Nicolas (+19) [$43,445]
- T64 - Cam Davis (+22) [$42,351]
- T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22) [$42,351]
- 66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24) [$41,692]