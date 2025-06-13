2025 US Open round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 US Open will be played on Friday, June 13. Players will tee it up from the Oakmont Country Club's first and tenth holes from 6:45 AM ET onwards.

The first group off the front nine features Takumi Kanaya, who is tied for 79th place. He will be joined by Will Chandler and Andrea Pavan, who are tied for 124th and 149th place, respectively, at the US Open.

J. J. Spaun leads the 2025 US Open with a stellar 4-under-par 66 round carded in on Thursday. He will tee it up at 12:52 PM ET from the first hole with Tom Kim and Taylor Pendrith.

Thriston Lawrence sits in the solo second place at the 2025 US Open, trailing Spaun by one stroke. He will tee off the second round from the 10th hole with Thorbjorn Olesen and amateur golfer Noah Kent at 2:20 PM ET.

2025 US Open Round 2 Tee Times

Here's a look at the pairings for the second round of the 2025 US Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:45 a.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

6:56 a.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

7:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:02 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

8:13 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

8:35 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

8:46 a.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

8:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

12:41 p.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

12:52 p.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

2:09 p.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

2:20 p.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

2:31 p.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

2:42 p.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a

Hole 10

6:45 a.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

8:35 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

8:46 a.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

8:57 a.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

12:30 p.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

12:41 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

12:52 p.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

1:58 p.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

2:09 p.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

2:20 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

2:31 p.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

2:42 p.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

