2025 US Open round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the 2025 US Open, Sam Burns jumped to the top of the leaderboard. He fired an impressive 5-under 65 in the second round to surge 32 spots and take a one-shot lead over J.J. Spaun, who carded a 2-over 72.

The penultimate round of the US Open 2025 will begin on Saturday, June 14, at 9:12 am ET, with Philip Barbaree, Jr. teeing off solo. Cam Davis and Brian Harman will be the first pair to resume play on Saturday, teeing off eleven minutes later.

Leader Sam Burns will begin the third round of the US Open 2025 at 3:35 pm ET alongside J.J. Spaun. Among the notable pairings, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will tee off at 10:34 am ET, while Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler will begin at 1:02 pm ET.

2025 US Open, Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the 2025 US Open, Round 3 (all times ET):

9:12 am : Philip Barbaree, Jr.

: Philip Barbaree, Jr. 9:23 am : Cam Davis, Brian Harman

: Cam Davis, Brian Harman 9:34 am : Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak

: Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak 9:45 am : Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama

: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama 9:56 am : James Nicholas, Laurie Canter

: James Nicholas, Laurie Canter 10:07 am : Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed

: Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed 10:18 am : Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard

: Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard 10:34 am : Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 10:45 am : Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)

: Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a) 10:56 am : Tony Finau, Marc Leishman

: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman 11:07 am : Michael Kim, Corey Conners

: Michael Kim, Corey Conners 11:18 am : J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace

: J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace 11:29 am : Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer

: Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer 11:40 am : Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim

: Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim 11:56 am : Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon

: Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon 12:07 pm : Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth

: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth 12:18 pm : Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre

: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre 12:29 pm : Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone

: Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone 12:40 pm : Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai

: Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai 12:51 pm : Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas 1:02 pm : Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler 1:18 pm : Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy

: Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy 1:29 pm : Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor

: Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor 1:40 pm : Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley

: Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley 1:51 pm : Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz

: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz 2:02 pm : Chris Kirk, Jason Day

: Chris Kirk, Jason Day 2:13 pm : Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:24 pm : Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman

: Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman 2:40 pm : Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry

: Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry 2:51 pm : Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka

: Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka 3:02 pm : Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence

: Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence 3:13 pm : Victor Perez, Ben Griffin

: Victor Perez, Ben Griffin 3:24 pm : Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland

: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland 3:35 pm: J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns

