2025 US Open round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the 2025 US Open, Sam Burns jumped to the top of the leaderboard. He fired an impressive 5-under 65 in the second round to surge 32 spots and take a one-shot lead over J.J. Spaun, who carded a 2-over 72.
The penultimate round of the US Open 2025 will begin on Saturday, June 14, at 9:12 am ET, with Philip Barbaree, Jr. teeing off solo. Cam Davis and Brian Harman will be the first pair to resume play on Saturday, teeing off eleven minutes later.
Leader Sam Burns will begin the third round of the US Open 2025 at 3:35 pm ET alongside J.J. Spaun. Among the notable pairings, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will tee off at 10:34 am ET, while Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler will begin at 1:02 pm ET.
2025 US Open, Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the 2025 US Open, Round 3 (all times ET):
- 9:12 am: Philip Barbaree, Jr.
- 9:23 am: Cam Davis, Brian Harman
- 9:34 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Andrew Novak
- 9:45 am: Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:56 am: James Nicholas, Laurie Canter
- 10:07 am: Ryan McCormick, Patrick Reed
- 10:18 am: Ryan Gerard, Niklas Norgaard
- 10:34 am: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 10:45 am: Jordan Smith, Justin Hastings (a)
- 10:56 am: Tony Finau, Marc Leishman
- 11:07 am: Michael Kim, Corey Conners
- 11:18 am: J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace
- 11:29 am: Chris Gotterup, Johnny Keefer
- 11:40 am: Maverick McNealy, Tom Kim
- 11:56 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:07 pm: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth
- 12:18 pm: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:29 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Trevor Cone
- 12:40 pm: Rasmus Højgaard, Aaron Rai
- 12:51 pm: Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:02 pm: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:18 pm: Collin Morikawa, Denny McCarthy
- 1:29 pm: Jon Rahm, Nick Taylor
- 1:40 pm: Sam Stevens, Keegan Bradley
- 1:51 pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Carlos Ortiz
- 2:02 pm: Chris Kirk, Jason Day
- 2:13 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:24 pm: Adam Schenk, Max Greyserman
- 2:40 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Thomas Detry
- 2:51 pm: Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka
- 3:02 pm: Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence
- 3:13 pm: Victor Perez, Ben Griffin
- 3:24 pm: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland
- 3:35 pm: J.J. Spaun, Sam Burns