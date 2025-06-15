2025 US Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:36 GMT
Syndication: Beaver County Times - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy, 2025 US Open (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 US Open will be played on Sunday, June 15. All players will begin their rounds from the Oakmont Country Club's first hole from 7:52 AM ET onwards.

Ad

The first group to tee off the final round of the Major championship will see Cam Davis as the lone player. He sits in last place, 67th, at the 2025 US Open with a total 54-hole score of 19 over par.

Sam Burns leads the 2025 US Open by a one-stroke margin over Adam Scott and J. J. Spaun. Burns and Scott form the leader group and will tee off at 2:15 PM ET. Spaun will tee it up in the preceding group along with Viktor Hovland, who sits in 4th place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Scheffler sits tied for 11th place at the 2025 US Open. The World No. 1 will begin the final round at 1:04 PM ET along with Nick Taylor, with whom he shares the position.

The winner of the 2025 US Open will be determined on Sunday. The champion of the third Major tournament of the year will receive a massive chunk of the whopping $21.5 million purse prize and 750 FedEx Cup points.

2025 US Open Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the pairings for the 2025 US Open's final round, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 7:52 a.m. - Cam Davis
  • 8:03 a.m. - Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
  • 8:14 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
  • 8:25 a.m. - Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith
  • 8:36 a.m. - Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim
  • 8:47 a.m. - James Nicholas, Brian Harman
  • 8:58 a.m. - Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im
  • 9:14 a.m. - Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy
  • 9:25 a.m. - Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
  • 9:36 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
  • 9:47 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9:58 a.m. - Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 10:09 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 10:20 a.m. - Ryan Fox, Corey Conners
  • 10:36 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
  • 10:47 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
  • 10:58 a.m. - Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
  • 11:09 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 11:20 a.m. - Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
  • 11:31 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
  • 11:42 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry
  • 11:58 a.m. - Jason Day, Chris Kirk
  • 12:09 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
  • 12:20 p.m. - Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard
  • 12:31 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Victor Perez
  • 12:42 p.m. - Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12:53 p.m. - Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1:04 p.m. - Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:20 p.m. - Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman
  • 1:31 p.m. - Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
  • 1:42 p.m. - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
  • 1:53 p.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz
  • 2:04 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
  • 2:15 p.m. - Adam Scott, Sam Burns
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications