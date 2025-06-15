2025 US Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 US Open will be played on Sunday, June 15. All players will begin their rounds from the Oakmont Country Club's first hole from 7:52 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the final round of the Major championship will see Cam Davis as the lone player. He sits in last place, 67th, at the 2025 US Open with a total 54-hole score of 19 over par.
Sam Burns leads the 2025 US Open by a one-stroke margin over Adam Scott and J. J. Spaun. Burns and Scott form the leader group and will tee off at 2:15 PM ET. Spaun will tee it up in the preceding group along with Viktor Hovland, who sits in 4th place.
Scottie Scheffler sits tied for 11th place at the 2025 US Open. The World No. 1 will begin the final round at 1:04 PM ET along with Nick Taylor, with whom he shares the position.
The winner of the 2025 US Open will be determined on Sunday. The champion of the third Major tournament of the year will receive a massive chunk of the whopping $21.5 million purse prize and 750 FedEx Cup points.
2025 US Open Final Round Pairings
Here's a look at the pairings for the 2025 US Open's final round, with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 7:52 a.m. - Cam Davis
- 8:03 a.m. - Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith
- 8:14 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English
- 8:25 a.m. - Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith
- 8:36 a.m. - Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim
- 8:47 a.m. - James Nicholas, Brian Harman
- 8:58 a.m. - Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im
- 9:14 a.m. - Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy
- 9:25 a.m. - Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
- 9:36 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak
- 9:47 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:58 a.m. - Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:09 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 10:20 a.m. - Ryan Fox, Corey Conners
- 10:36 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
- 10:47 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Tom Kim
- 10:58 a.m. - Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele
- 11:09 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:20 a.m. - Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone
- 11:31 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston
- 11:42 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry
- 11:58 a.m. - Jason Day, Chris Kirk
- 12:09 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens
- 12:20 p.m. - Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard
- 12:31 p.m. - Ben Griffin, Victor Perez
- 12:42 p.m. - Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:53 p.m. - Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:04 p.m. - Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:20 p.m. - Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman
- 1:31 p.m. - Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:42 p.m. - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence
- 1:53 p.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz
- 2:04 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun
- 2:15 p.m. - Adam Scott, Sam Burns