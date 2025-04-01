2025 Valero Texas Open expert picks: 5 players who could stand out

The PGA Tour is in San Antonio, Texas, this week for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The last event before the Masters 2025 will be played from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, April 6, at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.

The top four ranked players have skipped the Valero Texas Open, and Ludvig Aberg is the highest-ranked player in the field. Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood are other top-ranked players in the 144-player field.

While Aberg, Fleetwood, Corey Conners, and Patrick Cantlay are among the top favorites in San Antonio, we will look at five notable picks who could impress at the Oaks Course this week.

2025 Valero Texas Open expert picks explored

1) Daniel Berger

Danier Berger at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Daniel Berger has missed the cut in both of his starts at TPC San Antonio and is competing here for the first time since 2019.

Speaking of his recent form, Berger enters the field after five straight top-25 finishes. According to the odds, he is +4000 to win this week.

2) Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland at the Texas Children's Houston Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Gary Woodland came close to a win at Memorial Park after firing a 62 on Sunday.

Speaking of his past results, Woodland has two top-8 finishes at the Valero Texas Open, and his recent form will boost his confidence this time as well.

3) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth at the Valspar Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth hasn't missed a cut at TPC San Antonio in his past six starts and even notched a win four years ago. Further, he posted a solo runner-up finish in 2015 and two other top-10s.

Since returning from a wrist injury, Spieth has recorded two top-10 finishes this season and is +2200 to win this week.

4) Sam Stevens

Sam Stevens (Image Source: Imagn)

Sam Stevens is +5500 to lift his maiden title on the PGA Tour this week. He has posted three top 20s, including a solo second-place finish at Torrey Pines.

Speaking of past results, he finished runner-up at Memorial Park and then finished T14 last year.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay was part of the Atlanta Drive GC at TGL (Image Source: Getty)

Patrick Cantlay is making his Valero Texas Open debut this week and will be looking to end his title drought. So far, he has posted four top-15 finishes in 2024, including a couple of top-5s.

