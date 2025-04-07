2025 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $9.5 million pool?
Brian Harman has been crowned as the 2025 Valero Texas Open champion. The American golfer totaled 9 under par for the week at TPC San Antonio and earned a grand check worth $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup Points for his performance.
Ryan Gerard posted a 3-under-par 69 score on Sunday to climb 15 spots up the leaderboard and secure a solo second-place finish. With a total 6 under par score, he earned $1.035 million for his skills this week at the Valero Texas Open.
PGA Tour sensation Jordan Spieth tied for 12th place at the 2025 Valero Texas Open along with 5 other golfers, including Alejandro Tosti and Keith Mitchell. The group of world-class golfers earned $182,875 each.
Ben James is the only amateur to have made the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Despite finishing tied for 33rd place with a total 1 over par score, he did not earn any prize money due to his amateur status.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Valero Texas Open's $9.5 million prize purse (via PGA Tour):
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Brian Harman
-9
$1,710,000
2
Ryan Gerard
-6
$1,035,500
T3
Maverick McNealy
-5
$560,500
T3
Andrew Novak
-5
$560,500
T5
Patrick Fishburn
-4
$304,000
T5
Thorbjorn Olesen
-4
$304,000
T5
Bud Cauley
-4
$304,000
T5
Chan Kim
-4
$304,000
T5
Chad Ramey
-4
$304,000
T5
Ryo Hisatsune
-4
$304,000
T5
Tom Hoge
-4
$304,000
T12
Nate Lashley
-3
$182,875
T12
Jordan Spieth
-3
$182,875
T12
Alejandro Tosti
-3
$182,875
T12
Henrik Norlander
-3
$182,875
T12
Sami Valimaki
-3
$182,875
T12
Keith Mitchell
-3
$182,875
T18
Matt Kuchar
-2
$113,050
T18
Cameron Young
-2
$113,050
T18
Chandler Phillips
-2
$113,050
T18
Doug Ghim
-2
$113,050
T18
Corey Conners
-2
$113,050
T18
Zach Johnson
-2
$113,050
T18
Emiliano Grillo
-2
$113,050
T18
Denny McCarthy
-2
$113,050
T26
Eric Cole
-1
$72,200
T26
J.T. Poston
-1
$72,200
T26
Matt Wallace
-1
$72,200
T26
Harry Hall
-1
$72,200
T30
Daniel Berger
E
$62,225
T30
Rickie Fowler
E
$62,225
T30
Harry Higgs
E
$62,225
T33
Jesper Svensson
1
$50,666
T33
Steven Fisk
1
$50,666
T33
William Mouw
1
$50,666
T33
Ben James (a)
1
$0
T33
Quade Cummins
1
$50,666
T33
Antoine Rozner
1
$50,666
T33
Patrick Cantlay
1
$50,666
T40
Gary Woodland
2
$37,525
T40
Lanto Griffin
2
$37,525
T40
Kevin Roy
2
$37,525
T40
Ben Griffin
2
$37,525
T40
Carson Young
2
$37,525
T40
Sam Ryder
2
$37,525
T40
Francesco Molinari
2
$37,525
T47
Rafael Campos
3
$26,809
T47
Justin Rose
3
$26,809
T47
Aldrich Potgieter
3
$26,809
T47
Keegan Bradley
3
$26,809
T47
Adam Svensson
3
$26,809
T52
Matthew Riedel
4
$23,133
T52
Ben Martin
4
$23,133
T52
John Pak
4
$23,133
T52
Mac Meissner
4
$23,133
T56
Tony Finau
5
$22,040
T56
Camilo Villegas
5
$22,040
T56
Noah Goodwin
5
$22,040
T56
Patrick Rodgers
5
$22,040
T60
Brice Garnett
7
$21,470
T60
Beau Hossler
7
$21,470
T62
Erik van Rooyen
8
$21,090
T62
Tommy Fleetwood
8
$21,090
64
Peter Malnati
10
$20,615
65
Taylor Dickson
11
$20,425
66
Patton Kizzire
12
$20,355
With the conclusion of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is set to be the Masters Tournament. The much anticipated Major championship will be held at the prestigious Augusta National from April 10 to 13.
Brian Harman's 2025 Valero Texas Open Winning Stats
Here's a look at the 2025 Valero Texas Open winner's winning stats for the week in San Antonio (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off The Green
Stat: - 0.284
Field Ranking: 44
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
Stat: + 6.149
Field Ranking: 2
Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Stat: + 1.757
Field Ranking: 24
Strokes Gained: Putting
Stat: + 5.303
Field Ranking: 6
Strokes Gained: Total
Stat: + 12.925
Field Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
Stat: 50 percent
Field Ranking: T34
Average Driving Distance
Stat: 295.30 yards
Field Ranking: 46
Longest Drive
Stat: 345 yards
Field Ranking: 41
Greens in Regulation
Stat: 61.11 percent
Field Ranking: T11
Sand Saves
Stat: 45.45 percent
Field Ranking: T31
Scrambling
Stat: 64.29 percent
Field Ranking: 27
Putts per GIR
Stat: 1.55 putts
Field Ranking: 1
Feet of Putts Made
Stat: 65 feet
Field Ranking: 36
Birdies
Stat: 20
Field Ranking: 1
Pars
Stat: 42
Field Ranking: T47
Bogeys
Stat: 9
Field Ranking: T6
Double Bogeys
Stat: 1
Field Ranking: T25
The 2025 Valero Texas Open marks Brian Harman's 4th victory on the PGA Tour. His victory comes just a few weeks after he missed the cut at the Players Championship. The 38-year-old won his last tournament in 2023 at the Open Championship, where he defeated Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm by a whopping 6-stroke margin.
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.