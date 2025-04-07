2025 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $9.5 million pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:13 GMT
PGA: Valero Texas Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Brian Harman, Valero Texas Open (Image via Imagn)

Brian Harman has been crowned as the 2025 Valero Texas Open champion. The American golfer totaled 9 under par for the week at TPC San Antonio and earned a grand check worth $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup Points for his performance.

Ryan Gerard posted a 3-under-par 69 score on Sunday to climb 15 spots up the leaderboard and secure a solo second-place finish. With a total 6 under par score, he earned $1.035 million for his skills this week at the Valero Texas Open.

PGA Tour sensation Jordan Spieth tied for 12th place at the 2025 Valero Texas Open along with 5 other golfers, including Alejandro Tosti and Keith Mitchell. The group of world-class golfers earned $182,875 each.

Ben James is the only amateur to have made the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Despite finishing tied for 33rd place with a total 1 over par score, he did not earn any prize money due to his amateur status.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Valero Texas Open's $9.5 million prize purse (via PGA Tour):

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Brian Harman-9$1,710,000
2Ryan Gerard-6$1,035,500
T3Maverick McNealy-5$560,500
T3Andrew Novak-5$560,500
T5Patrick Fishburn-4$304,000
T5Thorbjorn Olesen-4$304,000
T5Bud Cauley-4$304,000
T5Chan Kim-4$304,000
T5Chad Ramey-4$304,000
T5Ryo Hisatsune-4$304,000
T5Tom Hoge-4$304,000
T12Nate Lashley-3$182,875
T12Jordan Spieth-3$182,875
T12Alejandro Tosti-3$182,875
T12Henrik Norlander-3$182,875
T12Sami Valimaki-3$182,875
T12Keith Mitchell-3$182,875
T18Matt Kuchar-2$113,050
T18Cameron Young-2$113,050
T18Chandler Phillips-2$113,050
T18Doug Ghim-2$113,050
T18Corey Conners-2$113,050
T18Zach Johnson-2$113,050
T18Emiliano Grillo-2$113,050
T18Denny McCarthy-2$113,050
T26Eric Cole-1$72,200
T26J.T. Poston-1$72,200
T26Matt Wallace-1$72,200
T26Harry Hall-1$72,200
T30Daniel BergerE$62,225
T30Rickie FowlerE$62,225
T30Harry HiggsE$62,225
T33Jesper Svensson1$50,666
T33Steven Fisk1$50,666
T33William Mouw1$50,666
T33Ben James (a)1$0
T33Quade Cummins1$50,666
T33Antoine Rozner1$50,666
T33Patrick Cantlay1$50,666
T40Gary Woodland2$37,525
T40Lanto Griffin2$37,525
T40Kevin Roy2$37,525
T40Ben Griffin2$37,525
T40Carson Young2$37,525
T40Sam Ryder2$37,525
T40Francesco Molinari2$37,525
T47Rafael Campos3$26,809
T47Justin Rose3$26,809
T47Aldrich Potgieter3$26,809
T47Keegan Bradley3$26,809
T47Adam Svensson3$26,809
T52Matthew Riedel4$23,133
T52Ben Martin4$23,133
T52John Pak4$23,133
T52Mac Meissner4$23,133
T56Tony Finau5$22,040
T56Camilo Villegas5$22,040
T56Noah Goodwin5$22,040
T56Patrick Rodgers5$22,040
T60Brice Garnett7$21,470
T60Beau Hossler7$21,470
T62Erik van Rooyen8$21,090
T62Tommy Fleetwood8$21,090
64Peter Malnati10$20,615
65Taylor Dickson11$20,425
66Patton Kizzire12$20,355
With the conclusion of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is set to be the Masters Tournament. The much anticipated Major championship will be held at the prestigious Augusta National from April 10 to 13.

Brian Harman's 2025 Valero Texas Open Winning Stats

Here's a look at the 2025 Valero Texas Open winner's winning stats for the week in San Antonio (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off The Green

  • Stat: - 0.284
  • Field Ranking: 44

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

  • Stat: + 6.149
  • Field Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

  • Stat: + 1.757
  • Field Ranking: 24

Strokes Gained: Putting

  • Stat: + 5.303
  • Field Ranking: 6

Strokes Gained: Total

  • Stat: + 12.925
  • Field Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

  • Stat: 50 percent
  • Field Ranking: T34

Average Driving Distance

  • Stat: 295.30 yards
  • Field Ranking: 46

Longest Drive

  • Stat: 345 yards
  • Field Ranking: 41

Greens in Regulation

  • Stat: 61.11 percent
  • Field Ranking: T11

Sand Saves

  • Stat: 45.45 percent
  • Field Ranking: T31

Scrambling

  • Stat: 64.29 percent
  • Field Ranking: 27
Putts per GIR

  • Stat: 1.55 putts
  • Field Ranking: 1

Feet of Putts Made

  • Stat: 65 feet
  • Field Ranking: 36

Birdies

  • Stat: 20
  • Field Ranking: 1

Pars

  • Stat: 42
  • Field Ranking: T47

Bogeys

  • Stat: 9
  • Field Ranking: T6

Double Bogeys

  • Stat: 1
  • Field Ranking: T25

The 2025 Valero Texas Open marks Brian Harman's 4th victory on the PGA Tour. His victory comes just a few weeks after he missed the cut at the Players Championship. The 38-year-old won his last tournament in 2023 at the Open Championship, where he defeated Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm by a whopping 6-stroke margin.

Fetching more content...
