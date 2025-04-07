2025 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $9.5 million pool?

Brian Harman has been crowned as the 2025 Valero Texas Open champion. The American golfer totaled 9 under par for the week at TPC San Antonio and earned a grand check worth $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup Points for his performance.

Ryan Gerard posted a 3-under-par 69 score on Sunday to climb 15 spots up the leaderboard and secure a solo second-place finish. With a total 6 under par score, he earned $1.035 million for his skills this week at the Valero Texas Open.

PGA Tour sensation Jordan Spieth tied for 12th place at the 2025 Valero Texas Open along with 5 other golfers, including Alejandro Tosti and Keith Mitchell. The group of world-class golfers earned $182,875 each.

Ben James is the only amateur to have made the cut at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Despite finishing tied for 33rd place with a total 1 over par score, he did not earn any prize money due to his amateur status.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Valero Texas Open's $9.5 million prize purse (via PGA Tour):

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Brian Harman -9 $1,710,000 2 Ryan Gerard -6 $1,035,500 T3 Maverick McNealy -5 $560,500 T3 Andrew Novak -5 $560,500 T5 Patrick Fishburn -4 $304,000 T5 Thorbjorn Olesen -4 $304,000 T5 Bud Cauley -4 $304,000 T5 Chan Kim -4 $304,000 T5 Chad Ramey -4 $304,000 T5 Ryo Hisatsune -4 $304,000 T5 Tom Hoge -4 $304,000 T12 Nate Lashley -3 $182,875 T12 Jordan Spieth -3 $182,875 T12 Alejandro Tosti -3 $182,875 T12 Henrik Norlander -3 $182,875 T12 Sami Valimaki -3 $182,875 T12 Keith Mitchell -3 $182,875 T18 Matt Kuchar -2 $113,050 T18 Cameron Young -2 $113,050 T18 Chandler Phillips -2 $113,050 T18 Doug Ghim -2 $113,050 T18 Corey Conners -2 $113,050 T18 Zach Johnson -2 $113,050 T18 Emiliano Grillo -2 $113,050 T18 Denny McCarthy -2 $113,050 T26 Eric Cole -1 $72,200 T26 J.T. Poston -1 $72,200 T26 Matt Wallace -1 $72,200 T26 Harry Hall -1 $72,200 T30 Daniel Berger E $62,225 T30 Rickie Fowler E $62,225 T30 Harry Higgs E $62,225 T33 Jesper Svensson 1 $50,666 T33 Steven Fisk 1 $50,666 T33 William Mouw 1 $50,666 T33 Ben James (a) 1 $0 T33 Quade Cummins 1 $50,666 T33 Antoine Rozner 1 $50,666 T33 Patrick Cantlay 1 $50,666 T40 Gary Woodland 2 $37,525 T40 Lanto Griffin 2 $37,525 T40 Kevin Roy 2 $37,525 T40 Ben Griffin 2 $37,525 T40 Carson Young 2 $37,525 T40 Sam Ryder 2 $37,525 T40 Francesco Molinari 2 $37,525 T47 Rafael Campos 3 $26,809 T47 Justin Rose 3 $26,809 T47 Aldrich Potgieter 3 $26,809 T47 Keegan Bradley 3 $26,809 T47 Adam Svensson 3 $26,809 T52 Matthew Riedel 4 $23,133 T52 Ben Martin 4 $23,133 T52 John Pak 4 $23,133 T52 Mac Meissner 4 $23,133 T56 Tony Finau 5 $22,040 T56 Camilo Villegas 5 $22,040 T56 Noah Goodwin 5 $22,040 T56 Patrick Rodgers 5 $22,040 T60 Brice Garnett 7 $21,470 T60 Beau Hossler 7 $21,470 T62 Erik van Rooyen 8 $21,090 T62 Tommy Fleetwood 8 $21,090 64 Peter Malnati 10 $20,615 65 Taylor Dickson 11 $20,425 66 Patton Kizzire 12 $20,355

With the conclusion of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is set to be the Masters Tournament. The much anticipated Major championship will be held at the prestigious Augusta National from April 10 to 13.

Brian Harman's 2025 Valero Texas Open Winning Stats

Here's a look at the 2025 Valero Texas Open winner's winning stats for the week in San Antonio (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off The Green

Stat: - 0.284

Field Ranking: 44

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 6.149

Field Ranking: 2

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Stat: + 1.757

Field Ranking: 24

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 5.303

Field Ranking: 6

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 12.925

Field Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 50 percent

Field Ranking: T34

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 295.30 yards

Field Ranking: 46

Longest Drive

Stat: 345 yards

Field Ranking: 41

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 61.11 percent

Field Ranking: T11

Sand Saves

Stat: 45.45 percent

Field Ranking: T31

Scrambling

Stat: 64.29 percent

Field Ranking: 27

Putts per GIR

Stat: 1.55 putts

Field Ranking: 1

Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 65 feet

Field Ranking: 36

Birdies

Stat: 20

Field Ranking: 1

Pars

Stat: 42

Field Ranking: T47

Bogeys

Stat: 9

Field Ranking: T6

Double Bogeys

Stat: 1

Field Ranking: T25

The 2025 Valero Texas Open marks Brian Harman's 4th victory on the PGA Tour. His victory comes just a few weeks after he missed the cut at the Players Championship. The 38-year-old won his last tournament in 2023 at the Open Championship, where he defeated Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm by a whopping 6-stroke margin.

