2025 Valero Texas Open updated odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour will head to San Antonio, Texas, for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which will be played from Thursday, April 3, to April 6, at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. This will be the last event before the 2025 Masters and will not feature several top names.

Although the 2025 Valero Texas Open field lacks much star power, some top-ranked players like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, and Tommy Fleetwood will be in action this week. The 144 players will compete over four rounds for a purse of $9,500,000.

As per the odds, Aberg is the favorite to win the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He is +1200 for the week, followed by Tommy Fleetwood at +1400. While Aberg has already won this season, Fleetwood is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour.

Corey Conners, who has won both his titles at TPC San Antonio, is once again in contention. He is +1800 to lift his third trophy here, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +2000.

The odds explored for the 2025 Valero Texas Open

Here are the odds for the Valero Texas Open 2025 (as per Sportsline):

Ludvig Aberg: +1200

Tommy Fleetwood: +1400

Corey Conners: +1800

Patrick Cantlay: +2000

Hideki Matsuyama: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Keegan Bradley: +2500

Akshay Bhatia: +2800

Denny McCarthy: +3000

Si Woo Kim: +3500

Keith Mitchell: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Daniel Berger: +4000

Tom Kim: +4500

Sam Burns: +5000

Samuel Stevens: +5500

Bud Cauley: +5500

Gary Woodland: +5500

J.T. Poston: +5500

Rico Hoey: +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000

Jacob Bridgeman: +6000

Jake Knapp: +6000

Maverick McNealy: +6000

Harry Hall: +6500

Charley Hoffman: +7000

Ben Griffin: +7000

Kurt Kitayama: +7000

Andrew Novak: +7000

Rickie Fowler: +7500

Taylor Moore: +7500

Lee Hodges: +8000

Patrick Rodgers: +8000

Alex Smalley: +8000

Brian Harman: +8000

Ryan Fox: +8000

Justin Rose: +8000

Chris Kirk: +8000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +8000

Ryan Gerard: +8000

Matt Kuchar: +9000

Seamus Power: +9000

Niklas Norgaard: +9000

Beau Hossler: +9000

Victor Perez: +10000

Isaiah Salinda: +10000

Matt Wallace: +10000

Tom Hoge: +10000

Mac Meissner: +11000

Sam Ryder: +11000

Eric Cole: +11000

Jesper Svensson: +11000

Cameron Young: +11000

Andrew Putnam: +11000

Max Mcgreevy: +12000

Aldrich Potgieter: +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen: +12000

Max Homa: +12000

Doug Ghim: +12000

Matthias Schmid: +12000

Vince Whaley: +15000

Benjamin James: +15000

Sami Valimaki: +15000

Joel Dahmen: +15000

Ben Martin: +15000

Alejandro Tosti: +15000

Chan Kim: +15000

