2025 Valero Texas Open updated odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour will head to San Antonio, Texas, for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which will be played from Thursday, April 3, to April 6, at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. This will be the last event before the 2025 Masters and will not feature several top names.
Although the 2025 Valero Texas Open field lacks much star power, some top-ranked players like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, and Tommy Fleetwood will be in action this week. The 144 players will compete over four rounds for a purse of $9,500,000.
As per the odds, Aberg is the favorite to win the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He is +1200 for the week, followed by Tommy Fleetwood at +1400. While Aberg has already won this season, Fleetwood is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour.
Corey Conners, who has won both his titles at TPC San Antonio, is once again in contention. He is +1800 to lift his third trophy here, followed by Patrick Cantlay at +2000.
The odds explored for the 2025 Valero Texas Open
Here are the odds for the Valero Texas Open 2025 (as per Sportsline):
- Ludvig Aberg: +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1400
- Corey Conners: +1800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2200
- Keegan Bradley: +2500
- Akshay Bhatia: +2800
- Denny McCarthy: +3000
- Si Woo Kim: +3500
- Keith Mitchell: +4000
- Tony Finau: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Tom Kim: +4500
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Samuel Stevens: +5500
- Bud Cauley: +5500
- Gary Woodland: +5500
- J.T. Poston: +5500
- Rico Hoey: +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +6000
- Jake Knapp: +6000
- Maverick McNealy: +6000
- Harry Hall: +6500
- Charley Hoffman: +7000
- Ben Griffin: +7000
- Kurt Kitayama: +7000
- Andrew Novak: +7000
- Rickie Fowler: +7500
- Taylor Moore: +7500
- Lee Hodges: +8000
- Patrick Rodgers: +8000
- Alex Smalley: +8000
- Brian Harman: +8000
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Justin Rose: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +8000
- Ryan Gerard: +8000
- Matt Kuchar: +9000
- Seamus Power: +9000
- Niklas Norgaard: +9000
- Beau Hossler: +9000
- Victor Perez: +10000
- Isaiah Salinda: +10000
- Matt Wallace: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Mac Meissner: +11000
- Sam Ryder: +11000
- Eric Cole: +11000
- Jesper Svensson: +11000
- Cameron Young: +11000
- Andrew Putnam: +11000
- Max Mcgreevy: +12000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +12000
- Max Homa: +12000
- Doug Ghim: +12000
- Matthias Schmid: +12000
- Vince Whaley: +15000
- Benjamin James: +15000
- Sami Valimaki: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Ben Martin: +15000
- Alejandro Tosti: +15000
- Chan Kim: +15000