2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am pairings explored ft. Olympic icon Michael Phelps and Justin Thomas

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Annexus Pro-Am event, held annually as a part of the Phoenix Open week, will feature top professional golfers teeing off with renowned celebrities.

This year, the field has twenty-six groups, each comprising two professionals and three amateurs. The event will kick off at 8:30 am local time in two separate groups with participants teeing off from the 1st and 10th tees.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will feature alongside NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Jay Monahan. Olympic icon Michael Phelps and YouTube influencer Grant Horvat will team up with professional golfer Justin Thomas and Nick Dunlap.

The other notable pairings at the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am include MLB veteran Jimmy Rollins with Corey Conners, Country music star Luke Bryan with 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, and musician Jelly Roll with J.T. Poston.

2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am pairings

Here are the tee timings for professionals and amateurs competing in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am pairings:

1st Tee Schedule:

8:30 AM, Group 1:

Professionals: Scottie Scheffler, Charley Hoffman

Amateurs: Jim Fish, Aaron Rodgers, Jay Monahan, Adam Nuse

8:40 AM, Group 2:

Professionals: Sam Burns, Max Greyserman

Amateurs: Chris Dujovski, Luke Peterson, Bryan Pringle, Jeff Chadwick

8:50 AM, Group 3:

Professionals: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

Amateurs: John Morris, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Bob McCarrick, Scott Archibald

9:00 AM, Group 4:

Professionals: Robert McIntyre, Eric Cole

Amateurs: Chris Koch, Gregg Tryhus, Cliff Waite, Eric Anderson

9:10 AM, Group 5:

Professionals: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

Amateurs: Stu Redsun, Kyle Schwarber, Michael Kendrick, Paul Béluse

9:20 AM, Group 6:

Professionals: Jordan Spieth, Joel Dahmen

Amateurs: Ron Shurts, Rona Guymon, Todd Buchanan, Michael Maranto

9:30 AM, Group 7:

Professionals: Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee

Amateurs: Luke Bryan, Mike Meldman, J.J. Dudum, Ben Herman

9:40 AM, Group 8:

Professionals: Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

Amateurs: Kevin Zeigler, J.R. Crowel, Randy Giddens, Kevin Turner

9:50 AM, Group 9:

Professionals: Denny McCarthy, Mark Hubbard

Amateurs: Scott Bradley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Mike Clow, Kelsey Lindenschmidt

10:00 AM, Group 10:

Professionals: Brian Harman, Tom Kim

Amateurs: Curt VanHyfte, Dallas Tanner, Charles Young, Jeffrey Horowitz

10:10 AM, Group 11:

Professionals: Chris Kirk, Nico Echavarria

Amateurs: Rafa Carrasco, Brian Baumgartner, Vik Srinivasan, Woody Stone

10:20 AM, Group 12:

Professionals: Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes

Amateurs: Tim Hovik, Corbin Burnes, Jonathan Gannon, Tom Candiotti

10:30 AM, Group 13:

Professionals: Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

Amateurs: Sheryl Palmer, Anne Mariucci, Peter Jackson, Brad Schoenberg

10th Tee Schedule:

8:30 AM, Group 14:

Professionals: Sungjae Im, Austin Eckroat

Amateurs: Steve Urian, Carli Lloyd, Justin Gandy, Rusty Daigle

8:40 AM, Group 15:

Professionals: Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap

Amateurs: Merrill Kelly, Michael Phelps, Grant Horvat, George Thimsen

8:50 AM, Group 16:

Professionals: Matthieu Pavon, Maverick McNealy

Amateurs: John K. Solheim, Allan Solheim, Erik Lang, Ted Shin

9:00 AM, Group 17:

Professionals: Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

Amateurs: Andrew Chippindall, Jeff Johnsen, Robbie McGarey, Jim Riley

9:10 AM, Group 18:

Professionals: Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

Amateurs: David Myhan, Rob Riggle, Joseph Burke, Tim Aydt

9:20 AM, Group 19:

Professionals: Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover

Amateurs: Scott Colangelo, Jim Maschek, Jeff Junior, Michael Seibert

9:30 AM, Group 20:

Professionals: Corey Conners, Jake Knapp

Amateurs: Dianna Cervantes, Jimmy Rollins, Terry Adams, Tyler Adams

9:40 AM, Group 21:

Professionals: Cameron Young, Andrew Novak

Amateurs: Torey Lovullo, Zac Gallen, George Getz, David O'Reilly

9:50 AM, Group 22:

Professionals: J.T. Poston, Taylor Moore

Amateurs: Chuck Boettcher, Jelly Roll, Matthew Miller, Jamie Oakley

10:00 AM, Group 23:

Professionals: Tom Hoge, Kevin Yu

Amateurs: Chris Haas, Tyler Pitman, Bubba Moffett, Myron Sundust

10:10 AM, Group 24:

Professionals: Sepp Straka, Seamus Power

Amateurs: Gary Brown, Tom Peterson, Kyle Brown, Steve Brown

10:20 AM, Group 25:

Professionals: Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Hadwin

Amateurs: Gary Marriage Jr., Bryan Galligan, Joe Gallo, Marc Hernandez

10:30 AM, Group 26:

Professionals: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa

Amateurs: David Rauch, Kevin Mechtley, Fred DeMinico, Matt Deaton

