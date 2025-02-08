2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 weather forecast

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

The second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was concluded at 8:12 AM local time after being suspended the previous day due to darkness. Players will tee off for the penultimate round of the tournament from 11:00 AM ET to 1:12 PM ET.

The weather forecast at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona predicts increasing clouds through the afternoon along with dry conditions. The third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will see a temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the first group teeing off and a high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:00 PM local time.

Wind will reach a maximum of 5 to 10 miles per hour from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open will see winds blowing south. The sun is expected to set at 6:06 PM local time at TPC Scottsdale.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open has zero probability of rain and lightning on Saturday. Here's a look at the weather forecast for the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via X @PGATOURComms):

Following the conclusion of the second round, 77 professional golfers made the 2-under par cut at the 2025 Phoenix Open.

2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with all times mentioned in EST (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

  • 11:00 AM - Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax
  • 11:11 AM - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox
  • 11:22 AM - Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 11:33 AM - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer
  • 11:44 AM - Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
  • 11:55 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 12:06 PM - Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:17 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:28 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman
  • 12:39 PM - Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk
  • 12:50 PM - Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
  • 1:01 PM - Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1:12 PM - Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Hole 10

  • 11:00 AM - David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg
  • 11:11 AM - Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka
  • 11:22 AM - Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp
  • 11:33 AM - Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura
  • 11:44 AM - Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett
  • 11:55 AM - Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Malnati
  • 12:06 PM - Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin
  • 12:17 PM - Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
  • 12:28 PM - Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:39 PM - Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens
  • 12:50 PM - K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young
  • 1:01 PM - Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:12 PM - Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
