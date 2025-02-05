2025 WM Phoenix Open tee times and pairing for Round 1 explored

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday, February 6. The FedEx Cup event, following the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule, will be played at the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Round 1 of the competition will tee off at 9:20 am ET with the pairing of Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens and Ben Silverman on the first tee.

The grouping of J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley and Patrick Fishburn, will follow the opening pairing on tee no.1 at 9:31 am. Meanwhile, Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles and Matti Schmid will begin proceedings from the 10th tee at 9:20 am ET. They will be followed by the grouping of K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner and David Skinns.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will see a stacked 132-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $9.2 million prize purse. The field will include 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark. World No.1 Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the contest. He will tee up at 2:44 pm alongside Tom Kim and Max Homa.

The trio will follow the grouping of Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia and Clark, teeing up at 2:33 pm.

Justin Thomas will have an early tee in the 2025 edition of the WM Phoenix Open at 9:53 am ET. He will hit the first tee alongside young golfers Nick Dunlap and Luke Clanton.

Notably, WM Phoenix Open reigning champion Nick Taylor will also return to defend his title. The 36-year-old Canadian golfer will start his campaign from tee no.10 at 10:04 am alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

2025 WM Phoenix Open tee times

Here are the complete tee times for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (All times ET):

1st tee

9:20 am - Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

9:31 am - J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

9:42 am - Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

9:53 am - Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

10:04 am - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

10:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar, Ben An

10:26 am - Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

10:37 am - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

10:48 am - Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

10:59 am - Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

11:10 am - Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

2:00 pm - Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

2:11 pm - Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

2:22 pm - Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

2:33 pm - Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

2:44 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

2:55 pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

3:06 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

3:17 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

3:28 pm - Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

3:39 pm - C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

3:50 pm - Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Josele Ballester

10th tee

9:20 am - Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

9:31 am - K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

9:42 am - Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:53 am - Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton

10:04 am - Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

10:15 am - Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

10:26 am - Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

10:37 am - Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:48 am - Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

10:59 am - Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 am - Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

2:00 pm - Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

2:11 pm - Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

2:22 pm - Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

2:33 pm - Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

2:44 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

2:55 pm - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

3:06 pm - Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

3:17 pm - Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

3:28 pm - Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

3:39 pm - Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

3:50 pm - Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

More details on the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open will be updated as the event progresses.

