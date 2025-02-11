2025 WM Phoenix Open TV ratings soar with 500,000 more viewers than the previous edition

The WM Phoenix Open is a popular event on the PGA Tour. It's one of the more unique tournaments as the fans play a huge role in how things turn out. That makes it a unique on-site experience, but it's also one that a lot of viewers watch at home.
That was more true in 2025 than in 2024. The 2024 edition, which saw Nick Taylor defeat Charley Hoffman in a playoff, had about 2.4 million viewers. This year, after Thomas Detry dominated the field, the viewer count was up to 2.9 million, as per the stats shared by golf insider Josh Carpenter.
The interesting aspect of all of this is, that due to the WM Phoenix Open being on the West Coast, the tournament went into the Super Bowl, the most-watched broadcast of the year. Despite the clear conflict, the PGA Tour did quite well.
However, it still wasn't a ratings turnout that got the Tour back to its peak. In 2023, 3.7 million tuned in to watch the final round of Scottie Scheffler's second straight win at the event. In 2022, Scheffler's first of those two wins drew 3.6 million.
In 2021, Brooks Koepka's victory in Phoenix attracted 3.7 million viewers, so the Phoenix Open isn't quite back to its prime, but Sunday's finale was a step forward.
How much did golfers win at the WM Phoenix Open?
The prize purse for the WM Phoenix Open, largely claimed by Thomas Detry after his win, was $9.2 million in total. As the winner, Detry was the only person who took home over $1 million.
Per Golf.com, here's how the rest of the field fared.
- 1. $1,656,000
- Thomas Detry
- T2. $818,800
- Michael Kim
- Daniel Berger
- T4. $414,000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jordan Spieth
- T6. $310,500
- Justin Thomas
- Will Chandler
- Robert MacIntyre
- T9. $250,700
- Adam Hadwin
- Taylor Moore
- Maverick McNealy
- T12. $195,500
- Cameron Young
- Min Woo Lee
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- 15. $167,900
- Sepp Straka
- T16. $140,300
- Kevin Yu
- Wyndham Clark
- Denny McCarthy
- J.T. Poston
- Ben Silverman
- T21. $100,280
- Si Woo Kim
- Alex Smalley
- Bud Cauley
- Gary Woodland
- T25. $69,197.14
- Nick Taylor
- Keith Mitchell
- Adam Schenk
- Andrew Putnam
- Brian Harman
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Scottie Scheffler
- T32. $53,705
- Trey Mullinax
- Greyson Sigg
- Akshay Bhatia
- Beau Hossler
- T36. $40,997.50
- Seamus Power
- Adam Svensson
- Luke List
- Davis Thompson
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ben Griffin
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Sam Ryder
- T44. $29,053.60
- Tom Kim
- Camilo Villegas
- Jake Knapp
- Matt Wallace
- Sam Stevens
- T49.
- David Skinns
- Chandler Phillips
- Kris Ventura
- Max Greyserman
- Peter Malnati
- Doug Ghim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Sam Burns
- T57. $20,792
- Sungjae Im
- Lee Hodges
- Sahith Theegala
- C.T. Pan
- Carson Young
- Nick Dunlap
- T63. $19,964
- Ryan Fox
- Matthieu Pavon
- Jesper Svensson
- 66. $19,596
- Brandt Snedeker
- T67. $19,320
- K.H. Lee
- Brice Garnett
- T69. $18,952
- Will Gordon
- Taylor Montgomery
- T71. $18,584
- Vincent Norrman
- Kevin Streelman
- 73. $18,308
- Byeong Hun An
- T74. $18,032
- Corey Conners
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- 76. $17,756
- Emiliano Grillo
- 77. $17,572
- Ryan Palmer
There were only 77 players eligible for a portion of the prize purse by the time Sunday's final round concluded.