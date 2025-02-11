2025 WM Phoenix Open TV ratings soar with 500,000 more viewers than the previous edition

The WM Phoenix Open is a popular event on the PGA Tour. It's one of the more unique tournaments as the fans play a huge role in how things turn out. That makes it a unique on-site experience, but it's also one that a lot of viewers watch at home.

That was more true in 2025 than in 2024. The 2024 edition, which saw Nick Taylor defeat Charley Hoffman in a playoff, had about 2.4 million viewers. This year, after Thomas Detry dominated the field, the viewer count was up to 2.9 million, as per the stats shared by golf insider Josh Carpenter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The interesting aspect of all of this is, that due to the WM Phoenix Open being on the West Coast, the tournament went into the Super Bowl, the most-watched broadcast of the year. Despite the clear conflict, the PGA Tour did quite well.

However, it still wasn't a ratings turnout that got the Tour back to its peak. In 2023, 3.7 million tuned in to watch the final round of Scottie Scheffler's second straight win at the event. In 2022, Scheffler's first of those two wins drew 3.6 million.

In 2021, Brooks Koepka's victory in Phoenix attracted 3.7 million viewers, so the Phoenix Open isn't quite back to its prime, but Sunday's finale was a step forward.

How much did golfers win at the WM Phoenix Open?

The prize purse for the WM Phoenix Open, largely claimed by Thomas Detry after his win, was $9.2 million in total. As the winner, Detry was the only person who took home over $1 million.

Thomas Detry won the WM Phoenix Open (Image via Imagn)

Per Golf.com, here's how the rest of the field fared.

1. $1,656,000

Thomas Detry

T2. $818,800

Michael Kim

Daniel Berger

T4. $414,000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jordan Spieth

T6. $310,500

Justin Thomas

Will Chandler

Robert MacIntyre

T9. $250,700

Adam Hadwin

Taylor Moore

Maverick McNealy

T12. $195,500

Cameron Young

Min Woo Lee

Rasmus Hojgaard

15. $167,900

Sepp Straka

T16. $140,300

Kevin Yu

Wyndham Clark

Denny McCarthy

J.T. Poston

Ben Silverman

T21. $100,280

Si Woo Kim

Alex Smalley

Bud Cauley

Gary Woodland

T25. $69,197.14

Nick Taylor

Keith Mitchell

Adam Schenk

Andrew Putnam

Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama

Scottie Scheffler

T32. $53,705

Trey Mullinax

Greyson Sigg

Akshay Bhatia

Beau Hossler

T36. $40,997.50

Seamus Power

Adam Svensson

Luke List

Davis Thompson

Mackenzie Hughes

Ben Griffin

Nicolai Højgaard

Sam Ryder

T44. $29,053.60

Tom Kim

Camilo Villegas

Jake Knapp

Matt Wallace

Sam Stevens

T49.

David Skinns

Chandler Phillips

Kris Ventura

Max Greyserman

Peter Malnati

Doug Ghim

Kurt Kitayama

Sam Burns

T57. $20,792

Sungjae Im

Lee Hodges

Sahith Theegala

C.T. Pan

Carson Young

Nick Dunlap

T63. $19,964

Ryan Fox

Matthieu Pavon

Jesper Svensson

66. $19,596

Brandt Snedeker

T67. $19,320

K.H. Lee

Brice Garnett

T69. $18,952

Will Gordon

Taylor Montgomery

T71. $18,584

Vincent Norrman

Kevin Streelman

73. $18,308

Byeong Hun An

T74. $18,032

Corey Conners

Michael Thorbjornsen

76. $17,756

Emiliano Grillo

77. $17,572

Ryan Palmer

There were only 77 players eligible for a portion of the prize purse by the time Sunday's final round concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback